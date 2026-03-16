Facts: Sameer Rizvi scored 111 runs in 5 matches against the Kashi Rudras.

Karan Sharma scored 108 runs in 5 matches against the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

The Kanpur Superstars are coming off a disappointing 86-run loss to the Meerut Mavericks in their last match. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, a decision that proved to be wrong, the Kanpur Superstars watched as the Meerut Mavericks' batters took full advantage of the good batting conditions on a hard, flat track, posting a huge score of 225/2. Of the six bowlers used by the Kanpur Superstars, only two conceded under 9 runs per over. Shubham Mishra even bowled a maiden in his spell, taking one wicket for 33 runs, while Rahul Sharma, despite not picking up a wicket, only conceded 30 runs.

In pursuit of 226 runs, Kanpur were never in the chase, managing to score only 139/9. Their skipper, Sameer Rizvi, played a lone hand with 45 runs off 36 balls, and Priyanshu Gautam scored 34 runs off 20 balls at the end. Besides these two batters, no one else managed to score more than 15 runs. Such an abysmal batting lineup, exposed so early in the tournament, is a huge minus for the Kanpur Superstars.

The Kashi Rudras, meanwhile, kickstarted their season with a dominant 50-run victory over the Gorakhpur Lions in their last match. Batting first, the Rudras posted a good score of 176/8, led by their skipper Karan Sharma at the top, who scored 39 runs off 19 balls, including five fours.

They did have a stutter in the middle overs where Upendra Yadav (18 runs) and Yashovardhan Singh (23 runs) had starts but couldn’t convert them. Just when their innings seemed to be falling apart, Shivam Mavi produced a magical knock, scoring 54 runs off 21 balls. He was well supported by Shiva Singh, who scored 34 runs off 17 balls. This duo added 87 runs for the 8th wicket in just 37 balls, a partnership that turned the momentum and the game in their favor.

Sunil Kumar set the tone with the ball by dismissing Siddharth Yadav in the very first over, and what followed was a complete collapse and struggle from the Gorakhpur Lions' batters. Shivam Mavi also played a key role with the ball, picking up three wickets for 24 runs. Atal Bihari Rai also chipped in with three wickets, and Karthik Yadav bagged two.

Based on our analysis of both the teams the Kashi Rudras have a better chance of winning this contest against the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 45%

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 55%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi, started his season by scoring 45 runs in 36 balls, including four 4s and three 6s. Last season, Rizvi scored 72 runs in three matches against the Kashi Rudras, with two scores of 30 or more. He is in good form heading into this contest, and given his decent record against the Kashi Rudras, we expect him to score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

Winning the toss at Ekana Cricket Stadium seems to be a big advantage. In the two UP T20 League matches played there this season, the teams batting first have won both games. The pitch is balanced, offering something for both batsmen and bowlers, but with an average first innings score of 201 runs, it's clear that runs are easy to come by. The teams that have chased have struggled, failing to score more than 140 runs. The team that wins the toss are more likely to bat first.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, August 19, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be characterized by light rain. The temperature will be around 33°C, with a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be approximately 77%, and winds will be blowing at 16 km/h.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They lost their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 89 runs.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Recent Form

Kashi Rudras won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They won their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 50 runs.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Head to Head Record

Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Kashi Superstars hold a slight edge with three wins, while the Kashi Rudras won two matches.

Matches Played: 5

Kanpur Superstars: 3

Kashi Rudras: 2

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars @ 1.66 (Parimatch)

In their last match, the Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Inzamam Hussain and Shaurya Singh put on just 8 runs for the first wicket, while the Kashi Rudras' opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 22 runs. Based on their recent performance, we expect the Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for the Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi was the top scorer for the Kanpur Superstars in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks, scoring 45 runs in 36 balls. In the UP T20 League, Rizvi has scored 111 runs in 5 matches against the Kashi Rudras. Overall, he has scored 969 runs in 23 innings in the UP T20 League, with an average of 42.31. Given his current form, Rizvi is a good player to back to be the top batter for the Kanpur Superstars.

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for the Kashi Rudras

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma, scored 39 runs in just 19 balls, including five fours and two sixes, against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the last match. He has a good record against the Kanpur Superstars, having scored 108 runs in 5 matches with an average of 21.6. Overall, he has scored 839 runs in 24 matches in the UP T20 league, averaging 34.95 and ranking among the top three leading run-scorers in the league.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra was the top bowler for the Kanpur Superstars in their high-scoring game against the Meerut Mavericks, delivering an economical spell of 1/33. Last season, he picked up 11 wickets for the team, and he has one wicket against the Kashi Rudras. The way he bowled in the last match shows he is in good rhythm, and we are backing him to be the top bowler for Kanpur in this fixture.

Shivam Mavi to be the Top Bowler for the Kashi Rudras

Shivam Mavi bowled a magnificent spell of 3/24 against the Gorakhpur Lions in the last match and was the top bowler for the Rudras. Last season, he picked up three wickets in two matches against the Kanpur Superstars and was the top bowler in one of those matches. Considering his good run of form with the ball, we expect another match-winning spell from Mavi against Kanpur.