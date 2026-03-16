Facts: Karan Sharma has scored 311 runs in 6 matches for the Kashi Rudras this season.

Sameer Rizvi has scored 260 runs in 6 matches for the Kanpur Superstars this season.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars are coming off a strong victory against Meerut Maverickd, where they won by 14 runs using the DLS method to secure their first victory of the season. The win was largely powered by a magnificent batting display from their captain, Sameer Rizvi, who anchored the innings with a sensational 78 runs from just 48 balls. His explosive knock included seven fours and five sixes, setting a strong foundation for the team's total.

Contributions from Faiz Ahmed and Shaurya Singh, with 23 and 21 runs respectively, provided valuable support. The team finished their 20 overs with a formidable score of 149 for 6 wickets, which proved to be more than enough for the win. Ultimately, it was Sameer Rizvi's standout performance that steered the Kanpur Superstars to victory.

Kashi Rudras secured a dominant victory against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, chasing down their target with four overs to spare and winning by six wickets in their last match. The foundation for the successful chase was laid by an excellent top-order performance. Opener Deepak Rana provided a quick start with a brisk 34 runs from 25 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav was the star of the chase, scoring a crucial 42 runs from just 29 balls, a knock that included four fours and two sixes. Supported by captain Karan Sharma's quick 17 and an unbeaten 28 from Shubham Chaubey, Kashi Rudras comfortably reached the target of 135 in just 16 overs, showcasing their batting depth and power.

Based on our analysis of both the Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras recent form, head to head record, Kashi Rudras has a better chance of winning this contest.

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 37%

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 63%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi played a magnificent knock of 78* runs in 48 balls in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks on a winning cause. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 260 runs in 6 matches, averaging 52 runs per match. He has been Kanpur's mainstay batter scoring 25 or more runs in four of the last six matches. Given his current form and his record against the Kashi Rudras, we back Rizvi to score over 27 runs in this fixture.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won 10 of the 16 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, August 26, Lucknow is expected to experience light rain with a 35% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 30°C, and humidity will be high at 88%. A gentle wind of 11 km/h is also expected.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won one and lost four of their last five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 14 runs (DLS Method).

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won each of their last six matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Head to Head Record

Kanpur Superstars and Kashi Rudras sqaured off in six matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. Kashi Rudras has the upperhand with 4 wins, while the Kanpur Superstars managed to win two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Kanpur Superstars: 2

Kashi Rudras: 4

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

The Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Faiz Ahmad and Shaurya Singh have only managed to score an average of 16 runs for the first wicket in their last six matches. In comaprions, Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 56 runs for the first wicket in the last six matches. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Kashi Rudras openers will have a better partnership than the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.55 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi has been in fine form this season scoring 260 runs in 6 matches, averaging 52. He is the highest run-scorer for the Kanpur Superstars this season and has been the top batter for them in four of the six matches played this season. The last time Rizvi played against the Kashi Rudras he scored 25 runs in 18 balls. Given his current form, we back Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur in this fixture.

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored 17 runs in 10 balls against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. Overall this season he has scored 311 runs in 6 matches averaging 62.20 and he has been the top batter in four of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken five wicketes in five matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in one of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the four wickets in two matches against the Rudras and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 15 wickets in six matches, averaging 10.33 and has been the top bowler in four of the six matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.