Facts: Adarsh Singh has scored 307 runs in 7 matches for the Kanpur Superstars this season.

Priyam Garg has scored 224 runs in 7 matches for the Lucknow Falcons this season.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

The Kanpur Superstars secured their second consecutive win and their second overall in seven matches with a comprehensive 128-run victory over the Kashi Rudras. The foundation for this dominant win was laid by a magnificent century from Adarsh Singh, who scored an unbeaten 113 off just 54 balls, including 12 towering sixes. Supporting him were Sameer Rizvi (29) and Faiz Ahmed (22 not out), helping their team post a formidable total of 198.

In the second innings, the Superstars' bowlers were ruthless, completely dismantling the Kashi Rudras' batting lineup. Shubham Mishra was the star of the show, delivering an incredible spell to claim five wickets for just six runs. Aaqib Khan and Ankur Sharma also chipped in with wickets, ensuring the Rudras were bowled out for a mere 70 runs in 15 overs, sealing a massive win for the Kanpur Superstars.

Lucknow Falcons are coming off a disappointing 93-run loss to the Meerut Mavericks, marking their third defeat of the season. The Falcons' bowlers struggled to contain the opposition's explosive batting lineup, conceding a massive 233 runs. Despite the presence of seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took a wicket, none of the bowlers could restrict the flow of runs, with Vipraj Nigam and Abhinandan Singh also picking up a wicket each but proving expensive.

The batting effort was a complete collapse. Chasing a mammoth total, the Falcons' top order failed to fire, with key batsmen like Priyam Garg and Samarth Singh falling cheaply. Sameer Choudhary provided a glimmer of hope with a spirited 46 off 25 balls, and Mohammad Saif contributed a quick 28, but they received little support. The team was eventually bowled out for 140, falling well short of the target in a one-sided affair.

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning - 41%

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning - 59%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyam Garg has scores of 10, 32, 7, 73, 4, and 69 this season. He has been the mainstay of the Lucknow Falcons' batting lineup, amassing 195 runs in six matches, including two half-centuries. Given the way he has scored most of his runs and the consistency with which he has performed, he is a good player to bet on to score over 25 runs against the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

Of the 20 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 12. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, Lucknow is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 31°C, with humidity at 84%. There is a 35% chance of precipitation and a wind speed of 11 km/h is anticipated.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost four of their last six matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 128 runs.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won three and lost three of the last six matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons lost their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 93 runs.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record

Kanpur Superstars and Lucknow Falcons faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Lucknow Falcons hold the upperhand with three wins, while Kanpur Superstars won two matches.

Matches Played: 5

Kanpur Superstars: 2

Lucknow Falcons: 3

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons to have a better opening partnership than Kanpur Superstars

The Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Faiz Ahmad and Shaurya Singh have only managed to score an average of 17 runs for the first wicket in their last seven matches. The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have averaged 19 runs per match this season. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Lucknow Falcons openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars openers.

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Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi has been in fine form this season scoring 289 runs in 7 matches, averaging 41.28. He is the highest run-scorer for the Kanpur Superstars this season and has been the top batter for them in four of the seven matches played this season. The last time Rizvi played against the Lucknow Falcons he scored 19 runs in 13 balls. Given his current form, we back Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur in this fixture.

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg scored 10 runs in 13 balls in his last outing against the Meerut Mavericks. This season, Garg has scored 224 runs in 7 matches and has been the top scorer in two of them. The last time he played against the Kanpur Superstars, Garg scored 69 runs in 40 balls and was the top batter for the Falcons. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken 10 wickets in six matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in three of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the three wickets in two matches against the Falcons and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled an expensive spell against the Meerut Mavericks in the last match, finishing with figures of 1/48. In the six matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in five matches, with a total of 10 wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.