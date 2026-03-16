Facts: Zeeshan Ansari has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches against the Kanpur Superstars.

Sameer Rizvi has scored 182 runs in 5 matches for the Kanpur Superstars.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars lost to Gaur Gorakhapur Lions by 13 runs in their last match, falling short in their chase of 194. Despite a valiant effort, the Superstars were bowled out for 180 in 19.5 overs. The star of their innings was Sameer Rizvi, who blazed a sensational 93 runs off just 49 balls, including nine fours and five sixes. Rizvi's blistering knock kept his team in the hunt, but a lack of support from the other batters proved to be their downfall.

The Superstars' innings began shakily, losing three wickets for just 36 runs. Rizvi then took charge, stabilizing the innings and launching a counter-attack. After his dismissal in the 16th over, the lower order couldn't sustain the momentum. The Gorakhapur bowlers, led by Teerath Singh, who claimed an impressive 4 wickets, executed their plans well. The loss highlights the Superstars' dependency on Rizvi and the need for other batsmen to step up.

Meerut Mavericks secured a convincing 41-run victory over the Noida Knights. The Mavericks set a challenging total of 184/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a superb half-century from Divyansh Rajput, who scored an unbeaten 53 runs off just 28 balls, laced with three fours and four sixes. He was well supported by Rituraj Sharma (34) and Ritik Vats (24), who provided crucial contributions to keep the scoreboard ticking.

In response, the Noida Knights struggled to build partnerships and were restricted to 143/9. The Mavericks' bowlers were exceptional, with Zeeshan Ansari leading the attack with a magnificent four-wicket haul, and Kartik Tyagi and Vishal Chaudhary each picking up two wickets. The Mavericks' all-round performance, particularly their disciplined bowling attack, was the key to their dominant win.

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 39%

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi played a magnificent knock of 93 runs in 49 balls in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions on a losing cause. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 182 runs in five matches, averaging 36.40 runs per match. He has been Kanpur's mainstay batter scoring 25 or more runs in three of the last five matches. Given his current form and his record against the Meerut Mavericks, we back Rizvi to score over 26 runs in this fixture.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won 9 of the 15 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 25, Lucknow's weather will be generally cloudy with a high chance of heavy thunderstorms and rain during the day. The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, and a high humidity level of 95% is expected. The wind will be moderate, with a speed of around 19 km/h.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They lost their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 13 runs.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won two and lost two of the four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. They won their last match against the Noida Kings by 41 runs.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Kanpur Superstars and Meerut Mavericks faced off in six matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Meerut Mavericks won five matches, while the Kanpur Superstars won one match.

Matches Played: 6

Kanpur Superstars Won: 1

Meerut Mavericks Won: 5

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than Kanpur Superstars @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

The Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Faiz Ahmad and Shaurya Singh have only managed to score an average of 10.4 runs for the first wicket in their last five matches.While the opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 19 runs in their last five matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Meerut Mavericks openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars openers.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.38 Bet Now!

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi has been in fine form this season scoring 182 runs in 5 matches, averaging 36.40. He is the second highest run-scorer for the Kanpur Superstars this season and has been the top batter for them in three of the five matches played this season. The last time Rizvi played against the Mavericks earlier in the season he scored 45 runs in 36 balls and was the top batter for his team. Given his current form, we back Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur in this fixture.

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 20 runs in 15 balls in the last match against the Noida Kings. So far this season, Chikara has scored 139 runs in 5 matches, averaging 27.80, and has been the top batter twice. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken five wicketes in five matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in one of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the four wickets in two matches against the Mavericks and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari bowled a match winning spell in the last match against the Noida Kings where he finished with figures of 4/17. Against the Kanpur Superstars, he bagged 10 wickets in four matches, which included a five-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul, and was the top bowler in two of the four matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.