Facts: Sameer Rizvi has scored 365 runs in 8 matches for the Kanpur Superstars this season.

Prashanth Veer is the leading run-scorer for the Noida Kings, where he has accumulated 263 runs in 8 matches.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Chance of Winning

Kanpur Superstars are coming off a resounding victory - their third consecutive win this season. They put on a clinical performance to defeat the Lucknow Falcons by eight wickets. The bowlers set up the win by restricting the opposition to 162/8 in their 20 overs. Rahul Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets, while Vineet Panwar, Shubham Mishra, Daman Deep Singh, and Shaurya Singh each chipped in with a wicket.

In the chase, the Superstars' batsmen made light work of the target. Skipper Sameer Rizvi led from the front with a spectacular unbeaten knock of 76 runs from just 32 balls, hitting nine sixes. He was well-supported by Shaurya Singh (36) and Adarsh Singh (23 not out) to guide the team to victory. The Superstars chased down the total comfortably in just 15.4 overs, underlining their dominance.

The Noida Kings suffered a 14-run defeat to the Kashi Rudras despite a brave effort in the chase in their last outing. While the bowlers managed to keep the Kashi Rudras to a competitive total of 168/6, with Prashant Veer and Karn Sharma both picking up two wickets each, the batsmen struggled to build momentum.

Chasing 169 for victory, the Kings lost wickets at regular intervals, which hampered their progress. However, a spirited partnership between skipper Prashant Veer, who scored an unbeaten 52, and Karn Sharma, with a crucial 34 not out, brought them back into the game. Their efforts weren't enough to secure the win, as they fell just short, finishing with 154/6. The top order's struggles ultimately proved to be the difference in this closely contested match.

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 52%

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 48%

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Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi played a magnificent knock of 76* runs in 32 balls in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons on a winning cause. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 365 runs in 8 matches, averaging 60.83 runs per match. He has been Kanpur's mainstay batter scoring 25 or more runs in six of the last eight matches. Given his current form and his record against the Noida Kings, we back Rizvi to score over 27 runs in this fixture.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Toss Prediction

Of the 23 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 14. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Friday, Lucknow will experience cloudy conditions. The temperature will be approximately , with humidity at 80% and a light wind of 16 km/h. There will be only a 5% chance of precipitation, suggesting that the city will see an overcast day without significant rainfall.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won three and lost five of the last eight matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 8 wickets.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won three and lost five of the last eight matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 14 runs.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record

Noida Kings and Kanpur Superstars faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. Noida Kings hold a slight upperhand with three wins, while the Kanpur Superstars won two matches.

Matches Played: 5

Kanpur Superstars: 2

Noida Kings: 3

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Betting Odds

Noida Kings to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars

The Kanpur Superstars' opening pair of Faiz Ahmad and Shaurya Singh have only managed to score an average of 17 runs for the first wicket in their last four matches. The Noida Kings' opening pair of Rahul Rajpal and Anivesh Chaudhary have averaged 31.75 runs in their last four matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars openers.

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Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Top Batters

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for Kanpur Superstars

Sameer Rizvi has been in fine form this season scoring 365 runs in 8 matches, averaging 60.85. He is the highest run-scorer for the Kanpur Superstars this season and has been the top batter for them in five of the eight matches played this season. Given his current form, we back Rizvi to be the top batter for Kanpur in this fixture.

Prashanth Veer to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Prashanth Veer played a valiant knock of 52 runs in 30 balls and was the top batter for the Noida Kings. So far this season, Prashanth has scored 263 runs in eight matches, averaging 52.60. He is the leading run-scorer for the Noida Kings and has been their top scorer in three of the eight matches played this season. Considering his consistency and current form, we back Veer to be the top batter for the Noida Kings.

Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Kings Top Bowlers

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken 11 wickets in seven matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in three of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the Noida Kings three wickets in two matches against the Falcons and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari was quite expensive in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions where he finished with figures of 1/31. Overall this season he has taken 14 wickets in 8 matches and has been the top bowler in four of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.