Facts: Akashdeep Nath scored 289 runs in the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League.

Shiva Singh scored 82 runs in 2 matches against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions last season.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

The Kashi Rudras finished the 2024 season in fourth place in the league stage with five wins and five losses in 10 matches. They lost in the eliminator match against the Kanpur Superstars by 19 runs in a rain-affected game, where they failed to chase down 111 runs in 11 overs.

Karan Sharma was the top scorer for the Kashi Rudras last season with 194 runs in 11 matches, averaging 19.4 and striking at 100. He also picked up six wickets with the ball, bowling at an economy of 5.31. He is one of the key players to watch out for in this fixture. Abhsihek Goswami and Shiva Singh are the other two batters who scored over 150 runs last season, and they will have to be at the top of their game against the Lions' lethal bowling unit. In the bowling department, Shivam Mavi (10 wickets) will lead the pace attack for the Rudras.

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions had a subpar season in the 2024 edition, finishing in fifth place with four wins and six losses in 10 matches and missing out on qualification for the playoffs. Akashdeep Nath was the Lions' leading run-scorer last season with 289 runs in 10 matches, averaging 41.28.

With Dhruv Jurel available for the entirety of the tournament, the Lions will be backing themselves to go all the way. In the bowling department, Shivam Sharma and Prince Yadav are the top two bowlers in the absence of Yash Dayal. In the UP T20 League, the Gorakhpur Lions won just six of the 20 matches played and, on average, scored 157 runs per match.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 47%

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 53%

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Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhruv Jurel played just three matches last season for the Gorakhpur Lions, but he managed to score 137 runs, averaging 45.66 with two half-centuries. He is coming off a good IPL season and overall in 2025 in T20’s Jurel scored 339 runs in 16 matches, averaging 30.81 runs per match. He is going to be a key batter for the Lions in this fixture, and we expect him to score over 23 runs in this match against the Kashi Rudras.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

At the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium last season, teams batting first had a better record, winning 18 out of 33 matches, while teams bowling first won 15. The average first-innings score is around 155-160 runs, and a par score is approximately 165-170 runs. We predict that the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 18th, Lucknow is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms. The day will have a high temperature of 32°C and a low of 27°C. There is a 35% chance of rain during the day and a 10% chance at night.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Rishabh Rajput Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Deepanshu Yadav Batter Sudhanshu Sonkar Bowler Saksham Rai Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudras Recent Form

Kashi Rudras won six of the 11 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2024 season and lost in the eliminator against the Kanpur Superstars by 19 runs.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Almas Shaukat Batter Hardeep Singh Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicketkeeper Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Purnank Tyagi Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won four of their last 10 matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and finished 5th last season.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Head to Head Record

In the UP T20 League, the Kashi Rudras and the Gorakhpur Lions have faced each other four times. Their head-to-head record is tied, with each team winning two matches.

Matches Played: 4

Kashi Rudras : 2

Gorakhpur Lions : 2

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than Kashi Rudras @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

The Kashi Rudras' opening pair of Karan Sharma and Shiva Singh scored an average of 35 runs per innings against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions last season. Meanwhile, the Lions' openers averaged 42 runs for the first wicket in their last two meetings against the Kashi Rudras. The Lions' openers have a better record against the Rudras, and we predict they will provide a solid start to the season and have a better opening partnership than the Kashi Rudras.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Shiva Singh to be the Top Batter for the Kashi Rudras

Shiva Singh scored 158 runs in 11 matches last season for the Kashi Rudras, averaging 15.8 with a strike rate of 125.39. He had a strong performance in both matches played against the Gorakhpur Lions last season, scoring 49* and 33 runs. On both occasions, he was the top batter for the Rudras. We expect another good knock from him in this fixture against the Gorakhpur Lions.

Dhruv Jurel to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Dhruv Jurel was the top batter for the Lions last season, scoring 66 runs from 34 balls against the Kashi Rudras, which included six fours and five sixes, and striking at 194.11. In the UP T20 League, Jurel scored 137 runs in 3 matches, averaging 45.66. We anticipate Jurel will perform well against the Rudras and be the top batter for his team.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Shivam Mavi to be the Top Bowler for the Kashi Rudras

In the only match he played against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, Shivam Mavi was the top bowler for the Rudras, taking three wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs, at an economy of 8 runs per over. He picked up 10 wickets last season and had an average season. We can expect a fiery spell from this pace gun who can clock over 140 and swing the ball.

Shivam Sharma to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Shivam Sharma took 12 wickets in 10 matches last season, averaging 21 with an economy of 7.20. Against the Kashi Rudras, he picked up one wicket in two matches but bowled some economical spells. He is one of the frontline bowlers and wicket-takers for the Lions, and we anticipate a good start from him in this fixture.