Facts: Karan Sharma has scored 294 runs in 5 matches and is the leading run-scorer in the UP T20 League 2025 season.

With 12 wickets in 5 matches, Atal Bihari Rai is the leading wicket taker this season.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

Kashi Rudras defeated Lucknow Falcons by 19 runs in their last match. Batting first, the Rudras posted a formidable total of 187/4, anchored by a magnificent 71 off 44 balls from their captain, Karan Sharma. Sharma's innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, featuring seven fours and three sixes. He was well-supported by opener Deepak Rana, who contributed 46 runs, and a late surge from Saksham Rai, who scored a quickfire 26.

In reply, the Lucknow Falcons were restricted to 168/7. The Rudras' bowlers were exceptional, with Atal Bihari Rai being the standout performer, taking three crucial wickets. Shiva Singh and Sunil Kumar also bowled economical spells and picked up wickets, ensuring the Falcons never gained momentum.

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions secured a 13-run victory over the Kanpur Superstars in their last match. The Lions posted a formidable total of 193/2 in their 20 overs, with a brilliant knock from Aryan Juyal, who scored an unbeaten 90 runs off 65 balls, including six fours and six sixes. He formed a crucial partnership with Akshdeep Nath, who contributed a quick 28, and a devastating late-innings partnership with Siddharth Yadav, who smashed a rapid 56 runs off just 27 balls.

Defending the total, the Lions' bowlers were disciplined and effective. Teerath Singh was the star bowler, claiming an impressive four wickets for just 28 runs, while Vasu Vats provided excellent support with two wickets of his own. The combined efforts of the batsmen and bowlers ensured the Lions' victory a much needed win at the half way point of the season.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 59%

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 41%

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Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma is in prolific form this season, where he has scores of 71, 107*, 58, 19 & 39. Overall this season, Sharma has scored 294 runs in 5 matches, averaging 73.50 and he is the leading run-scorer in the season. Given his current run of form and consistency, we predict Karan Sharma’s score to be over 26 runs in today’s match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won 9 of the 15 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 25, Lucknow's weather will be generally cloudy with a high chance of heavy thunderstorms and rain during the day. The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, and a high humidity level of 95% is expected. The wind will be moderate, with a speed of around 19 km/h.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won each of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won three and lost two of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 13 runs.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Head to Head Record

Kashi Rudras and Gaur Gorakhpur Lions faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where Kashi Rudras had the slight upperhand with three wins, while the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two matches.

Matches Played; 5

Kashi Rudras: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions: 2

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 57.2 runs for the first wicket in the last five matches. In comparison, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal has averaged just 17.4 runs per match this season. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Kashi Rudras openers will have a better partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored a magnificent knock off 71 runs in 44 balls in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall this season he has scored 294 runs in 5 matches averaging 73.50 and he has been the top batter in four of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored 28 runs in 21 balls in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars in the last match. So far this season, Nath has scored 159 runs in 5 matches, averaging 31.80 and has been the top batter once. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 12 wickets in five matches, averaging 10.33 and has been the top bowler in three of the five matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.

Vasu Vats to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Vasu Vats bowled a match winning spell of 2/25 in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars. Overall this season, Vats has picked up 11 wickets in 5 matches and has been the top bowler in two of those matches. He is a reliable and consistent wicket taker for the Lions and we back him to be the top bowler for the Lions against the Rudras.