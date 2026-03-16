Facts: Priyam Garg has scored 153 runs in 4 matches for the Lucknow Falcons.

Karan Sharma scored 223 runs in the last 4 matches for the Kashi Rudras.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

The Kashi Rudras delivered a sensational performance to secure a commanding 91-run victory. Their innings was a masterclass in aggressive batting, resulting in a colossal total of 224 for 3. The foundation was laid by a blistering century from their captain, Karan Sharma, who was the star of the show with an unbeaten 107 off just 54 balls, a knock laced with seven fours and nine sixes. He was ably supported by Uvais Ahmad, who contributed a dynamic 69 off 38 deliveries. The duo's dominant partnership set an unassailable target.

Defending the huge score, the Kashi Rudras' bowlers were equally impressive. They consistently picked up wickets and never allowed the opposition to build momentum. Atal Bihari Rai and Kartik Yadav were particularly effective, each taking three wickets to dismantle the Mavericks' batting lineup. Shivam Mavi also played a key role with two wickets, ensuring there were no comebacks. Their combined efforts restricted the opposition to a mere 133, sealing a massive win for the Kashi Rudras.

The Lucknow Falcons are coming off a tough loss despite a strong batting performance. They posted a competitive total of 182 for 8, powered by two excellent half-centuries. Aaradhya Yadav gave them a solid start with 68 runs, while Kritagya Singh provided a late-innings surge, smashing 70 runs off just 38 balls. Their impressive display with the bat set a challenging target.

However, the Falcons' bowlers were unable to defend the score. Despite some economical spells, the bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition, who chased down the total with four balls to spare. The team's inability to pick up crucial wickets and maintain pressure ultimately cost them the match, resulting in a seven-wicket defeat.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 53%

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 47%

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Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyam Garg has scores of 7, 73, 4, and 69 this season. He has been the mainstay of the Lucknow Falcons' batting lineup, amassing 153 runs in four matches, including two half-centuries. Given the way he has scored most of his runs and the consistency with which he has performed, he is a good player to bet on to score over 27 runs against the Rudras.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won seven of the 13 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected.

Weather Report

On Sunday, Lucknow is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be 30°C, and a wind of 19 km/h is anticipated. The humidity will be high at 85%.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won each of their last four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons lost their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 7 wickets.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Kashi Rudras squared off in four matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League where both teams won two matches apiece.

Matches Played: 4

Kashi Rudras Won: 2

Lucknow Falcons Won:2

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons @ 1.64 (Parimatch)

Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 43 runs for the first wicket in the last four matches. The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have averaged 20 runs per match this season. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Kashi Rudras openers will have a better partnership than the Lucknow Falcons.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored a magnificent 107 runs in 54 balls in the last match against the Noida Meerut Mavericks. Overall this season he has scored 223 runs in 4 matches averaging 55.75 and he has been the top batter in three of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Lucknow Falcons.

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg scored 7 runs in his last outing against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. This season, Garg has scored 153 runs in 4 matches and has been the top scorer in two of them. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against Kashi Rudras.

Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken nine wickets in four matches, averaging 9.50 and has been the top bowler in two of the matches. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled an economical spell against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the last match, finishing with figures of 1/23 and was the top bowler for the Falcons. In the four matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in thrice, with a total of six wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.