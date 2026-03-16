Facts: Karan Sharma has scored 116 runs in 3 matches for the Kashi Rudras this season.

Madhav Kaushik has scored 127 runs in 3 matches for the Meerut Mavericks this season.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Kashi Rudras head into this contest on the back of a dominant 88-run victory over the Noida Super Kings. Their batting was the cornerstone of the win, with openers Goswami and Karan Sharma laying a strong foundation. Goswami's aggressive 50 off 34 balls, complemented by Sharma's composed 58, propelled them to a challenging total of 173 for 6. Shubham Chaubey's quickfire 30* provided the late impetus.

With the ball, Kashi Rudras were equally impressive, systematically dismantling the Nodia Super Kings batting lineup. Kartik Yadav was the star performer, claiming a remarkable 4 wickets for just 7 runs, while Shiva Singh's two-wicket haul further stifled the opposition, ensuring a comprehensive win. This complete performance highlights their strong form and makes them a formidable force heading into their next encounter.

Meerut Mavericks clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory in their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, thanks to a sensational performance from captain Rinku Singh. Chasing 168, the Mavericks' start was shaky, with the top order failing to fire. They found themselves in a precarious position at 40 for 4.

However, Rinku Singh took charge of the chase, single-handedly turning the game on its head with a blistering century. His unbeaten 108 off just 48 balls, studded with 7 fours and 8 sixes, was a masterclass in aggressive hitting. He found a reliable partner in Sahab Yuvraj, who contributed a steady 22 not out. The Mavericks reached the target with 7 balls to spare, with Rinku Singh's incredible innings as they secured their second win of the season.

Based on the analysis of both the Kashi Rudras and the Meerut Mavericks, both teams are in really good form, but the Mavericks have depth and experience on their side and a better chance of winning this contest.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 45%

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 55%

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Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Madhav Kaushik has had a great start to the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 season. He lit up the tournament with a blistering knock of 95 runs in 31 balls in the season opener against the Kanpur Superstars and backed it up with another useful cameo of 25 runs in his last outing against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall, Madhav Kaushik has scored 127 runs in three matches and is the leading run-scorer for the Mavericks this season. Given his current run of form, we back him to score over 25 runs in today’s match against the Kashi Rudras.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won six of the 11 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected.

The Kashi Rudras' three victories this season have all come while batting first. In contrast, the Meerut Mavericks have won two matches: one batting first and one while chasing. However, considering the last three matches where chasing teams won comfortably, we predict that the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Saturday, August 23rd, the weather in Lucknow will be partly cloudy. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, with a high of 29°C and a low of 14 km/h wind. The humidity will be 88%.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won each of their last three matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won four of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 6 wickets.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks faced off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Mavericks hold the upperhand with four wins, while Kashi Rudras won one match.

Matches Played: 5

Kashi Rudras: 1

Meerut Mavericks: 4

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Kashi Rudars to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 48 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. In contrast, The opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 20 runs in their last three matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Kashi Rudras openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.

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Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored 58 runs in 41 balls in the last match against the Noida Super Kings. Overall this season he has scored 116 runs in 3 matches averaging 38.66 and he has been the top batter in two of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Meerut Mavericks.

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 10 runs in 10 balls in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. So far this season, Chikara has scored 64 runs in three matches, averaging 21.3, and has been the top batter once. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken six wickets in three matches, averaging 9.50 and has been the top bowler in one of the matches. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.

Yash Garg to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Yash Garg has bagged six wickets in three matches for the Mavericks. He has taken three wickets against the Lucknow Falcons and two against the Kanpur Superstars. He has been the top bowler in two of the three matches. Expect another match-winning spell from Garg against the Kashi Rudras.