Facts: Atal Bihari Rai has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches for the Kashi Rudras this season.

Swastik Chikara has scored 329 runs in 10 matches for the Meerut Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Kashi Rudras are coming off a disappointing loss to the Lucknow Falcons, failing to chase a target of 162. Despite finishing the league stage as table toppers with a strong record of seven wins and three losses, the Rudras struggled with both bat and ball in this match. The bowling attack had a mixed performance. Shivam Mavi was the most successful bowler, picking up four wickets, but he was also the most expensive. Sunil Kumar bowled an economical spell, giving away only 17 runs and taking two wickets.

In their chase, the Rudras’ batting lineup collapsed. They lost their first three wickets for just 25 runs and were never able to recover. Although Karan Sharma top-scored with 30 and Saksham Rai added 24, neither could build a match-winning partnership. They were eventually bowled out for 102 in 18.3 overs, losing by a considerable margin of 59 runs. This was the second consecutive loss for the Rudras, following their recent defeat to the Meerut Mavericks.

With a brilliant chase, the Meerut Mavericks secured a commanding win over the Noida Kings, finishing the league stage with six wins and four losses and heading into Qualifier 1 with strong momentum. This is also their second consecutive win.

Chasing a tough target of 201, the Mavericks' batting lineup was in exceptional form. Openers Swastik Chikara and Rituraj Sharma set the tone with a sensational 96-run partnership. Chikara was the aggressor, smashing 64 off just 38 balls, including seven sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award. Sharma provided solid support with a well-paced 56.

After the openers' dismissals, the momentum never dropped. Madhav Kaushik and captain Rinku Singh took control, with Rinku playing a particularly explosive cameo, scoring an unbeaten 37 off a mere 12 balls. Their powerful hitting ensured the Mavericks chased down the target with eight wickets and nine balls to spare, showing their batting depth and gaining the much needed momentum for the playoffs.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning - 53%

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning - 47%

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Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma is in prolific form this season, where he has scores of 30, 61, 9, 0, 17, 71, 107*, 58, 19 & 39. Overall this season, Sharma has scored 411 runs in 10 matches, averaging 45.61 and he is the leading run-scorer in the season. Against the Meerut Mavericks he has scored 168 runs in 2 matches this season, where he scored one century and half century. Given his current form and record against the Mavericks, we back Karan Sharma to score a half century in the qualifier 1.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

Of the 30 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 16. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score being around 175-180 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, September 3, Lucknow is expected to experience heavy thunderstorms. The city will see a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C. There is a 70% chance of precipitation and humidity will be around 83%, with winds at 18 km/h.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudras won seven and lost three of the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Rudras lost their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 59 runs.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won six and lost four of the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Mavericks won their last match against the Noida Kings by 8 wickets.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks faced off in seven matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Meerut Mavericks hold the upperhand with five wins, while the Kashi Rudras won two matches.

Matches Played: 7

Kashi Rudras: 2

Meerut Mavericks: 5

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than the Kashi Rudras

The Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 16 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. While the opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara on average scored 41 runs per match in their last three outings. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers the Meerut Mavericks openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kashi Rudras openers.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored 30 runs in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons and was the top batter for the Rudras. Overall this season he has scored 411 runs in 10 matches averaging 45.67 and he has been the top batter in six of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Meerut Mavericks.

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 64 runs in 38 balls in the last match against the Noida Kings and was the top bowler for the Mavericks. So far this season, Chikara has scored 329 runs in 10 matches, averaging 36.56, and has been the top batter in five matches. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches, averaging 17.67 and has been the top bowler in six of the 10 matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari went wicketless in the last match against the Noida Super Kings. So far this season, Ansari has taken 11 wickets in 10 matches and has been the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks in three matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.