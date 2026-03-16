Facts: Atal Bihari Rai has taken 16 wickets in 8 matches for the Kashi Rudras this season.

Swastik Chikara has scored 265 runs in 8 matches for the Meerut Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

The Kashi Rudras have secured their spot in the qualifiers with a hard-fought 14-run victory over the Noida Kings. Batting first, the Rudras posted a competitive total of 168/6. The innings saw contributions from several batsmen, with Saksham Rai (31), Shubham Chaubey (26), and Shivam Mavi (28) providing crucial runs in the middle and late overs. Mavi's explosive 28 off just 11 balls, which included two fours and two sixes, was instrumental in boosting their final score.

Defending the total, the Rudras' bowlers put on a disciplined performance. Shivam Mavi was the star with the ball, taking an impressive 4 wickets while conceding just 37 runs. He was well-supported by Kartik Yadav and Rishabh Rajput, who each picked up a wicket. The collective effort ensured the Rudras restricted the Noida Kings to 154/6 and sealed a crucial win, guaranteeing their progression to the next stage of the tournament.

The Meerut Mavericks' chances of a top-two finish have taken a hit after a disappointing 7-wicket loss to the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. Batting first, the Mavericks posted a challenging total of 190/5. Their innings was powered by a late surge from Ritik Vats, who smashed an unbeaten 44 off just 15 balls, and Divyansh Rajput, who scored a quick 21. Openers Swastik Chikara and Madhav Kaushik also made valuable contributions, with 42 and 32 runs respectively.

However, despite their strong batting performance, the Mavericks' bowlers were unable to defend the total. Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, but the team's overall bowling effort lacked the discipline needed to stop the Gorakhpur Lions' dominant chase. With this defeat, the Mavericks' hopes of securing a top-two spot are fading, and they must win their remaining two matches to stay in contention for a Qualifier 1 berth.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning - 54%

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning - 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma is in prolific form this season, where he has scores of 9, 0, 17, 71, 107*, 58, 19 & 39. Overall this season, Sharma has scored 320 runs in 8 matches, averaging 45.71 and he is the leading run-scorer in the season. Given his current run of form and consistency, we predict Karan Sharma’s score to be over 26 runs in today’s match against the Meerut Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

Of the 25 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 14. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Saturday, Lucknow's weather is expected to be cloudy with a temperature of 29°C. There is a low chance of precipitation at 5%, and the humidity will be high at 90%. A steady wind of 16 km/h will also be present. Overall, the day will likely be overcast with little to no rain.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won seven of their last eight matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won four and lost four of the eight matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. They lost their last match by 7 wickets against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks faced off in six matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Meerut Mavericks hold the upperhand with four wins, while the Kashi Rudras won two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Kashi Rudras: 2

Meerut Mavericks: 4

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than Meerut Mavericks

The Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Deepak Rana and Karan Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket in the last four matches. While the opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 16.6 runs in their last eight matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Kashi Rudras openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored zero runs against the Kanpur Superstars. Overall this season he has scored 320 runs in 8 matches averaging 45 and he has been the top batter in four of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Meerut Mavericks.

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 42 runs in 35 balls in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. So far this season, Chikara has scored 265 runs in 8 matches, averaging 37.86, and has been the top batter in four matches. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 16 wickets in eight matches, averaging 10.33 and has been the top bowler in five of the eight matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari went wicketless in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. So far this season, Ansari has taken 11 wickets in 8 matches and has been the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks in three matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.