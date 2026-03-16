Facts: Atal Bihari Rai has taken 19 wickets in 11 matches for the Kashi Rudras this season.

Swastik Chikara has scored 370 runs in 12 matches for the Meerut Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Kashi Rudras head into the finals after a thrilling 5-run victory against the Meerut Mavericks. Kashi Rudras set a challenging target of 166/8, thanks to solid contributions from their top order. Goswami (27), Karan Sharma (43), and Uvais Ahmad (28) all played quickfire innings to provide a strong start. However, the team lost wickets in a cluster, but some late hitting ensured a competitive total was posted.

In response, the Meerut Mavericks' chase was a nail-biting affair. They fought hard but were ultimately unable to get across the finish line. The Rudras' bowling attack, led by the Player of the Match, Atal Bihari Rai, was disciplined and effective. Rai's exceptional spell kept the pressure on the Mavericks, and along with crucial wickets from Sunil Kumar, they successfully defended their total. The Mavericks finished at 161/7, falling just short of the target.

Meerut Mavericks enter the finals on the back of a convincing 19-run victory over the Lucknow Falcons. The Mavericks' innings got off to a shaky start, losing early wickets, but a brilliant half-century from Divyansh Rajput (67 off 45 balls) and a steady 30 from Prashanth Chaudhary stabilized the innings. Their partnership helped the team post a competitive total of 143/8 in 20 overs.

The Lucknow Falcons' chase was undone by a stellar bowling performance from the Mavericks. Player of the Match, Kartik Tyagi, led the attack with a superb spell, taking three crucial wickets for just 29 runs. He was well-supported by Vijay Kumar and Vishal Chaudhary, who were economical and picked up key wickets. The Falcons could only manage 124/8, falling short by 19 runs. The Mavericks' disciplined bowling and fielding sealed their spot in the final.

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning - 55%

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning - 45%

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Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma is in prolific form this season, where he has scores of 43, 30, 61, 9, 0, 17, 71, 107*, 58, 19 & 39. Overall this season, Sharma has scored 454 runs in 11 matches, averaging 45.40 and he is the leading run-scorer in the season. Against the Meerut Mavericks he has scored 211 runs in 3 matches this season, where he scored one century and half century. Given his current form and record against the Mavericks, we back Karan Sharma to score a half century in the finals.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

Of the 33 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 19. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score being around 175-180 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, Lucknow's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms. The temperature is around 31°C, with a high of 33°C and a low of 27°C. Humidity is high at 86%, and a light wind is blowing at 13 km/h. There is a 35% chance of rain.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudras won seven and lost three of the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Rudras won their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 5 runs.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won six and lost four of the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Mavericks won their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 19 runs.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Kashi Rudras and Meerut Mavericks faced off in eight matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Meerut Mavericks hold the upperhand with five wins, while the Kashi Rudras won three matches.

Matches Played: 8

Kashi Rudras: 3

Meerut Mavericks: 5

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than the Kashi Rudras

The Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma added 16 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. While the opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara on average scored 41 runs per match in their last three outings. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers the Meerut Mavericks openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kashi Rudras openers.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now!

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored 43 runs in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks and was the top batter for the Rudras. Overall this season he has scored 454 runs in 11 matches averaging 45.40 and he has been the top batter in seven of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Meerut Mavericks.

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 16 runs in 16 balls in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons and was the top batter for the Mavericks. So far this season, Chikara has scored 370 runs in 12 matches, averaging 33.64, and has been the top batter in five matches. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 19 wickets in 11 matches, averaging 18.05 and has been the top bowler in six of the 11 matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.

Karthik Tyagi to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Karthik Tyagi bowled a match winning spell of 3/29 in the qualifier 2 against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall this season Tyagi has taken 17 wickets in 10 matches and has been the top bowler in four of the last five matches for the Mavericks. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.