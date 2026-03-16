Facts: Priyam Garg has scored 146 runs in the last 3 matches for the Lucknow Falcons.

Vipraj Nigam is the leading wicket taker for the Falcons with five wickets in three matches.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

The Lucknow Falcons secured a thrilling 13-run victory against the Kanpur Superstars, thanks to a strong all-around performance. Batting first, the Falcons posted a formidable total of 184/5 in their 20 overs. Priyam Garg was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant 69 runs off just 40 balls, an innings that included 4 fours and 5 sixes. He was well-supported by M Saif, who contributed a quickfire 45 runs. Their partnership was crucial in setting up the big total.

In the second innings, the Falcons' bowlers were disciplined and effective. Kishan Kumar Singh was the pick of the bowlers, delivering a match-winning spell by taking 3 key wickets for 34 runs. His crucial dismissals helped restrict the Superstars' chase. Other bowlers like Vipraj Nigam and Akshu Bajwa also chipped in with a wicket each, maintaining pressure on the opposition.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions are coming off a disappointing six-wicket loss to the Meerut Mavericks. Despite a solid batting effort that saw them post a competitive total of 167/9, their bowlers failed to defend the score. Captain Dhruv Jurel led from the front with a steady 38, and a good contribution from Nishant Kushwaha (37) and a late surge from Shivam Sharma (25) gave the team a respectable total.

However, the bowling unit struggled to find breakthroughs and stop the flow of runs. Apart from Prince Yadav, who was economical, the other bowlers conceded runs at a high rate. This porous bowling performance allowed the Mavericks to comfortably chase the target with seven balls to spare. The Lions will need to tighten up their bowling and execute their plans better in their upcoming matches to turn their season around.

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 53%

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 47%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyam Garg has scores of 73, 4, and 69 this season. He has been the mainstay of the Lucknow Falcons' batting lineup, amassing 146 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries. Given the way he has scored most of his runs and the consistency with which he has performed, he is a good player to bet on to score over 27 runs against the Lions.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won six of the nine matches played in the UP T20 League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow this season. The pitch has favoured the batters, where the average 1st innings score is around 180-185 runs and expect another high scoring game in this match. Teams winning the toss are more likely to bat first at this venue in this fixture.

Weather Report

In Lucknow, the weather is mostly cloudy with a current temperature of 29°C. Humidity is high at 87%, with a light wind of 8 km/h. There is a small chance of precipitation at 5%.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 13 runs.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions lost their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 6 wickets.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Gaur Gorakhpur Lions faced off in four matches in the Uttrar Pradesh Premier League, where the Falcons hold the upperhand with three wins, while the Lions managed to win one match.

Matches Played: 4

Lucknow Falcons Won: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Won: 1

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons to have a better opening partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions @ 2.07 (Parimatch)

The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have averaged 20 runs per match this season. In comparison, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal has averaged just seven runs per match this season. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Lucknow Falcons' openers will have a better partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg scored 69 runs in 40 balls smashing four fours and five sixes in his last outing against the Kanpur Superstars. This season, Garg has scored 146 runs in three matches and has been the top scorer in two of them. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored 23 runs in 16 balls in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks in the last match. So far this season, Nath has scored 99 runs in three matches, averaging 33 and has been the top batter once. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled an economical spell against the Kanpur Superstars in the last match, finishing with figures of 1/31 and was the top bowler for the Falcons. In the three matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in twice, with a total of five wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.

Abdul Rehman to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakphur Lions

Abdul Rehman once again made an impact with the ball in the last match, taking one wicket while conceding 34 runs and emerging as the best bowler for the Lions. Overall this season, Rehman has taken six wickets in three matches where he ended up as the top bowler for the Lions in two matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season and you can expect another good spell from him against the Falcons.