Facts: Aradhya Yadav has scored 348 runs in 9 matches for the Lucknow Falcons.

Akshdeep Nath has scored 306 runs in 10 matches for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

The Lucknow Falcons are coming off a resounding 59-run victory over the Kashi Rudras, a win that secured them the 3rd spot in the league standings with five wins and five losses. The Falcons’ innings was anchored by a spectacular performance from Aaradhya Yadav, who was named Player of the Match. Despite losing an early wicket, Yadav single-handedly drove the scoring, hitting a superb 79 runs off just 49 balls. His innings, supported by a quickfire 25 from Sameer Choudhary, propelled the Falcons to a competitive total of 161.

In the second innings, the Falcons’ bowlers delivered a masterclass. Captain Bhuvneshwar led the charge, taking four crucial wickets for just 12 runs. He was well-supported by Vipraj Nigam and Abhinandan Singh, who chipped in with two and one wicket respectively. Their combined effort dismantled the Rudras’ batting lineup, bowling them out for just 102 and sealing a comprehensive victory for the Falcons.

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions head into the eliminator with a dramatic victory over the Kanpur Superstars, winning the match in a thrilling Super Over. With this win, they finished the league stages with five wins and five losses, securing their spot in the next stage. In a high-scoring encounter, the Lions' batting was powered by Prince Yadav, who scored a vital 40 off 29 balls. His innings, along with contributions from Siddarth Yadav (29) and Bhaskar Bhardwaj (28), helped the team post a competitive total of 141.

The match went down to the wire, with both teams finishing on the same score. However, it was the Lions' bowling effort that ultimately sealed the win in the Super Over. Prince Yadav was the hero with the ball as well, picking up three wickets for 32 runs, leading his team to a much needed win.

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 51%

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 49%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aradhya Yadav is in fine form ahead of this contest against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, having scored three consecutive half-centuries leading up to this eliminator match. Against the Lions this season, he has scored 61 and 68 runs. Overall, Aradhya has scored 348 runs in 9 matches, averaging 38.67. Given his good run of form and strong record against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions this season, we predict his total runs will be over 26 in this fixture.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

Of the 30 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 16. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score being around 175-180 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, September 3, Lucknow is expected to experience heavy thunderstorms. The city will see a high of 32°C and a low of 27°C. There is a 70% chance of precipitation and humidity will be around 83%, with winds at 18 km/h.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Samarath Singh Batter Aradhya Yadav Batter Mohammed Saif Batter Shoiab Sidduqi Wicketkeeper Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Akshu Bajwa Allrounder Satyam Pandey Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler Abhinandan Singh Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won five and lost five of the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons won their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 59 runs.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Nishanth Kushwaha Batter Bhaskar Bhardwaj Batter Akshdeep Nath © Batter Hardeep Singh Wicketkeeper Siddharth Yadav Batter Prince Yadav Allrounder Shivam Sharma Allrounder Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vishal Nishad Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler Abdul Rehman Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won five and lost five of the last 10 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars in the super over.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Gaur Gorakhpur Lions faced off in six matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Falcons hold the upperhand with four wins, while the Lions managed to win two matches.

Matches Played: 6

Lucknow Falcons Won: 4

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Won: 2

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons

The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have an average score of 22 runs per match in their last three outings. Meanwhile, the Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Bhaskar Bharadwaj and Nishanth Kushwaha are averaging 31 runs per match in their last three outings.

In the two matches these teams have met this season, the Gorakhpur Lions have, on average, had a better record against the Falcons. We back them to continue this trend in this fixture and score more runs than the Lucknow Falcons' openers.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Aradhya Yadav to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Aradhya Yadav scored 79 runs in 49 balls against the Kashi Rudras in the last match and was the top batter for the Falcons. This season, Aradhya has scored 348 runs in 9 matches and has been the top scorer in four of them. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath scored five runs in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars. So far this season, Nath has scored 306 runs in 10 matches, averaging 30.60 and has been the top batter thrice. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled a match winning spell of 2/29 against the Kashi Rudras in the last match. In the 10 matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in seven matches, with a total of 17 wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.

Vasu Vats to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Vasu Vats bowled an economical spell against the Kanpur Superstars going for just 18 runs in 3 three overs at an economy of 6 runs per over. Overall this season, Vats has picked up 16 wickets in 10 matches and has been the top bowler in five of those matches. He is a reliable and consistent wicket taker for the Lions and we back him to be the top bowler for the Lions against the Falcons.