Facts: Sameer Rizvi scored 129 runs in the last two matches played against the Lucknow Falcons.

Vipraj Nigam has taken four wickets in two matches for the Lucknow Falcons this season.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning

The Lucknow Falcons are heading into this contest on the back of a dominant five-wicket win over the defending champions, the Meerut Mavericks, in their last match. Bowling first, the Falcons restricted the Mavericks to just 150/8 in 20 overs. Parv Singh and Vipraj Nigam were the standout bowlers once again, just as they were in the first match. The rest of the bowlers who bowled also chipped in with one wicket each. The Falcons then chased down the target with ease in just 18.3 overs, thanks to a magnificent knock from Aradhya Singh, who anchored the innings with 62 runs off 51 balls, and Mohammad Saif, who attacked the Mavericks' bowlers by smashing 55 runs off 33 balls.

The Kanpur Superstars, on the other hand, have now lost their second consecutive game this season in a similar fashion to their season opener. The Superstars, bowling first, once again conceded a huge score of 201/3, as their bowlers were taken for runs for the second consecutive game. In their chase, despite Adarsh Singh's superb century (100 runs off 59 balls) and Sameer Rizvi's knock of 25 runs off 18 balls, the Superstars fell short by 24 runs, as none of the other batters managed to score more than 10 runs. With this loss, Kanpur is at the bottom of the points table early in the season.

Based on an analysis of both the Lucknow Falcons' and Kanpur Superstars' form, the Lucknow Falcons have performed much better and have a stronger bowling lineup than the Kanpur Superstars. They have a better chance of winning this contest.

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 64%

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 36%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Prediction and Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi, scored 45 runs in the first match of the season and then followed it up with 25 runs in 18 balls against the Kashi Rudras in his last match. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 70 runs in two matches, averaging 35 runs per match. Rizvi has a really good record against the Lucknow Falcons, having scored 129 runs in two matches last season, scoring 40 or more runs on both occasions. Given his current form and his record against the Lucknow Falcons, we back Rizvi to score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won three of the last four matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 season. It has been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average 1st innings score being 192 runs. The surface slows down a touch as the game progresses, making it more difficult for teams to chase. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, August 20, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be warm with a high of 32°C. There is a 25% chance of light rain, and humidity will be high at 78%. A moderate wind of 19 km/h is also expected.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons won their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by five wickets.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 24 runs.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars squared off in four matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where both teams won two matches apiece.

Matches Played: 4

Lucknow Falcons: 2

Kanpur Superstars: 2

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars

The Lucknow Falcons' openers have averaged 9.5 runs per match this season, while the Kanpur Superstars' openers have only managed an average of four runs for the first wicket in their last two matches. The opening batsmen from both teams have not been at their best so far, but the Kanpur batters have looked particularly clueless. Therefore, we predict the Lucknow Falcons will have a better opening partnership.

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Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg scored four runs in his last outing against the Meerut Mavericks, where he was dismissed in an unlucky way. This season, Garg has scored 77 runs in two matches and has been the top scorer in one of them. He has scored 45 runs in two matches against the Kanpur Superstars and was the top batter in one of those matches. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against Kanpur.

Sameer Rizvi to be the Top Batter for Kanpur Superstars

Kanpur Superstars captain Sameer Rizvi is in good form, with scores of 45 and 25 this season. He has an excellent record against the Lucknow Falcons, having scored 129 runs in two matches last season. On both occasions, he was the top batter for his team. Given his current performance and past record, we predict Rizvi will be the top batter for the Superstars in this match.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled a magnificent spell against the Meerut Mavericks in the last match, finishing with figures of 2/21 and was the top bowler for the Falcons. In the two matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in both, with a total of four wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken one wicket in two matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in one of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the Lucknow Falcons; in the 2024 season, he picked up four wickets in two matches and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.