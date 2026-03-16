Facts: Aradhya Yadav has scored 269 runs in 8 matches for the Lucknow Falcons.

Karan Sharma scored 381 runs in the last 9 matches for the Kashi Rudras.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons head into this contest with a decisive 60-run victory over the Gorakhpur Lions. Batting first, the Falcons posted a formidable total of 169 runs, a score built on the back of an excellent half-century from their wicket-keeper, Aaradhya Yadav, who scored 61 off 41 balls. They also received a crucial late boost from Akshu Bajwa, who blasted 28 runs from just 9 deliveries, including four sixes, pushing the total well beyond a par score.

In their bowling effort, the Falcons were relentless. Vipraj Nigam was the pick of the bowlers, taking an impressive 4 wickets for just 26 runs. Supported by Abhinandan Singh and Navneet Kumar, who both chipped in with 2 wickets each, the Falcons' bowlers systematically dismantled the opposition's lineup, bowling them out for a mere 109 runs in 17.3 overs. The combined bowling attack proved too strong for Lions batters, ensuring a comfortable win for the Falcons and earning Aaradhya Yadav the Player of the Match award.

Kashi Rudras are coming off a disappointing loss, faltering to a 7-wicket defeat against Meerut Mavericks. After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Rudras were unable to post a competitive total, managing just 135 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was propped up by a resilient half-century from Karan Sharma, who scored 61 off 50 balls.

He was well-supported by a late cameo from captain Shubham Chaubey, who smashed a quick 29 off 19 deliveries to accelerate the scoring. However, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to find momentum, with several top-order batters falling cheaply. The Rudras' batting collapse towards the end of their innings proved to be their downfall, as they lost wickets in a cluster, preventing them from reaching a more challenging score.

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 48%

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 52%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma is in prolific form this season, where he has scores of 61, 9, 0, 17, 71, 107*, 58, 19 & 39. Overall this season, Sharma has scored 381 runs in 9 matches, averaging 47.62 and he is the leading run-scorer in the season. Given his current run of form and consistency, we predict Karan Sharma’s score to be over 26 runs in today’s match against the Lucknow Falcons.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

Of the 29 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 16. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Monday, Lucknow is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be 30°C, and a wind of 19 km/h is anticipated. The humidity will be high at 85%.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 60 runs.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won two and lost seven of the last nine matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Rudras lost their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 7 wickets.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Kashi Rudras squared off in five matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League where the Rudras hold the upperhand with three wins, while Lucknow Falcons won two matches.

Matches Played: 5

Lucknow Falcons Won: 2

Kashi Rudras Won: 3

Lucknow Falcons Won:2

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons @ 1.64 (Parimatch)

The Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Deepak Rana and Karan Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket in the last four matches. In comparison, the Lucknow Falcons opening pair of Samarth Singh and Aradhya Yadav are averaging 27 runs per match. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Kashi Rudras openers will have a better partnership than the Lucknow Falcons.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Aradhya Yadav to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Aradhya Yadav scored 61 runs in 41 balls against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the last match and was the top batter for the Falcons. This season, Aradhya has scored 269 runs in 8 matches and has been the top scorer in three of them. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against Kashi Rudras.

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored 61 runs against the Meerut Mavericks in the last match. Overall this season he has scored 381 runs in 9 matches averaging 47.62 and he has been the top batter in five of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Lucknow Falcons.

Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled a match winning spell of 4/26 against the Gorakhpur Lions in the last match. In the nine matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in seven matches, with a total of 15 wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 17 wickets in nine matches, averaging 16.94 and has been the top bowler in five of the nine matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.