Facts: Swastik Chikara has scored 168 runs in 6 matches for the Meerut Mavericks this season.

Vipraj Nigam has taken 9 wickets in 6 matches for the Lucknow Falcons this season.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning

Lucknow Falcons head into this contest fresh off a dominant 7-wicket victory over the Noida Kings. The Falcons' bowlers set up the win by brilliantly restricting the Kings to a total of 139 for 9 in their 20 overs. Leading the attack was Mohd Shibli, who was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Abhinandan Singh provided excellent support with two scalps.

In the chase, the Falcons' batting lineup fired on all cylinders. Opener Samarth Singh was the star of the show, anchoring the innings with a fantastic 55 from just 37 deliveries. With valuable contributions from Priyam Garg and Mohammad Saif, the Falcons comfortably chased down the target in 17.5 overs. This commanding performance showcased the team's strong all-round form and will undoubtedly give them great confidence for the challenges ahead.

Meerut Mavericks are coming off a 14-run defeat to Kanpur Superstars in a rain-affected match decided by the DLS method. Chasing a target of 150, the Mavericks' innings was cut short by rain after 8 overs. At that point, they were 41/2, falling behind the DLS par score. The Mavericks' batting effort was anchored by opener Swastik Chikara, who remained unbeaten on 29 from 26 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six. However, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to build momentum.

Akshay Dubey was dismissed for a seven-ball duck, while Rituraj Sharma contributed 6 runs before being sent back to the pavilion. Madhav Kaushik was at the crease with Chikara, scoring 4 not out. Ultimately, the Mavericks' innings never got going as they lost quick wickets and were unable to keep up with the required run rate before the rain intervened.

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning - 43

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning - 57%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Swastik Chikara has scores of 29 ,20 ,58,10, 32,19 in the last six matches played this season. He is in really good form providing quickfire starts to the Meerut Mavericks this season and overall he has scored 168 runs in 6 matches, averaging 27.83. Given his current good run of form, we back Swastik Chikara to score over 25 runs against the Lucknow Falcons.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won 10 of the 17 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, Lucknow is expected to experience thunderstorms with a 45% chance of precipitation. The maximum temperature is anticipated to be around 33°C, while humidity will be high at 79%. A gentle wind of 8 km/h is also expected to blow throughout the day.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons won their last match against the Noida Kings by 7 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won two and lost two of the four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. They lost their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 14 runs (DLS Method).

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Meerut Mavericks squared off in 7 matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Meerut Mavericks hold the upperhand with four wins, while the Lucknow Falcons won three matches.

Matches Played: 7

Lucknow Falcons: 4

Meerut Mavericks: 3

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks

The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have averaged 19 runs per match this season. While the opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 16.6 runs in their last six matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Lucknow Falcons openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Top Batters

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg scored 29 runs in 29 balls in his last outing against the Noida Kings. This season, Garg has scored 214 runs in 6 matches and has been the top scorer in two of them. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against the Meerut Mavericks

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 29 runs in 26 balls in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars. So far this season, Chikara has scored 168 runs in 6 matches, averaging 27, and has been the top batter thrice. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled an economical spell against the Noida Kings in the last match, finishing with figures of 1/9. In the six matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in four matches, with a total of nine wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari bowled an economical spell finishing with figures of 1/28 in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars. So far this season, Ansari has taken 8 wickets in 6 matches and has been the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks in two matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.