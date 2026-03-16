Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Match Prediction LUC 58 % Chance of Winning NOI 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Lucknow Falcons and Noida Kings battle out in the 18th match of the Uttar Pradhesh Premier League 2025 season on Tuesday, 26th August. The match is slated to be played at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and the scheduled start time is 3:00 PM IST.

Facts: Piryam Garg has scored 185 runs in 5 matches for the Lucknow Falcons this season.

Naman Tiwari has bagged 11 wickets in 5 matches for the Noida Kings this season.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Chance of Winning

Despite a valiant effort from their bowlers, the Lucknow Falcons ultimately fell short in their chase against the Kashi Rudras. The Rudras posted a challenging total of 187/4, with their batters capitalizing on a few loose deliveries. The Falcons' bowling attack, led by the economical spells of Bhuvneshwar (1/21) and Akshu Bajwa (1/20), managed to keep the scoring in check to some extent.

Vipraj Nigam was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for 37 runs. However, the runs conceded by Abhinandan Singh and Akshat Pandey proved costly. In reply, the Falcons' batting lineup struggled to build significant partnerships and couldn't keep up with the required run rate. The team finished at 168/7, falling short by 19 runs. The defeat highlights the need for the Falcons' batters to show more intent and for the bowling unit to maintain consistent pressure throughout the innings.

The Noida Kings' batting line-up faltered in their chase against the Meerut Mavericks, resulting in a 41-run defeat. Chasing a target of 185, the Kings got off to a poor start, losing key wickets early on. Despite some valiant efforts from the middle order, the team never really got going. Prashant Veer (39 off 37) and Karn Sharma (37 off 24) showed some resistance, but their contributions weren't enough to chase the daunting total.

The team's batting performance was marred by the failure of the top order, including captain Shivam Chaudhary who was dismissed for a duck. The Kings' bowlers had a mixed day, with Kunal Tyagi proving expensive while Prashant Veer (1/8) and Shivam Chaudhary (1/23) bowled economical spells. The lack of a collective batting effort ultimately cost the Noida Kings the match, as they were restricted to 143/9 in their 20 overs.

Based on the current form of both the Lucknow Falcons and the Noida Kings, the Falcons have a better chance of winning this contest.

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning - 58%

Noida Kings Chance of Winning - 42%

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Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyam Garg has scores of 32, 7, 73, 4, and 69 this season. He has been the mainstay of the Lucknow Falcons' batting lineup, amassing 185 runs in five matches, including two half-centuries. Given the way he has scored most of his runs and the consistency with which he has performed, he is a good player to bet on to score over 27 runs against the Kings.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won 10 of the 16 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, August 26, Lucknow is expected to experience light rain with a 35% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 30°C, and humidity will be high at 88%. A gentle wind of 11 km/h is also expected.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Falcons lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 19 runs.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They lost their last match against the Meerut Mavericks by 41 runs.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record

Lucknow Falcons and Noida Kings squared off in four matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Noida Kings hold the upperhand with three wins, while the Lucknow Falcons won one match.

Matches Played: 4

Lucknow Falcons: 1

Noida Kings: 3

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Betting Odds

Noida Kings to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Falcons @ 1.91 (Parimatch)

The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have averaged 19 runs per match this season. While the Noida Kings opening pair of Shivam Choudhary and Anivesh Choudhary averaged 28 runs per match in the five matches played this season. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons openers.

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Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Top Batters

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg scored 32 runs in his last outing against the Kashi Rudras. This season, Garg has scored 185 runs in 5 matches and has been the top scorer in two of them. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against the Noida Kings.

Ravi Singh to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

The wicket keeper batter scored 28 runs in 24 balls, smashing two fours and two sixes in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks. Overall this season he has scored 88 runs in 5 matches, averaging close to 18. He has top scored in one of the five matches played this season and we back him to step up and play a match winning knock against the Lucknow Falcons.

Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Kings Top Bowlers

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled an economical spell against the Kashi Rudras in the last match, finishing with figures of 2/37 and was the top bowler for the Falcons. In the five matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in four matches, with a total of eight wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari bowled an economical spell of 1/34 in the last match against the Meerut Mavericks. Overall this season he has taken 11 wickets in 5 matches and has been the top bowler in three of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.