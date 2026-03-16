Facts: Madhav Kaushik is the leading run-scorer for the Meerut Mavericks with 120 runs in 2 matches.

Abdul Rehman is the leading wicket-taker for the Gorakhpur Lions this season with 5 wickets in 2 matches.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorkahpur Lions Chance of Winning

The Meerut Mavericks head into this contest on the back of a 5-wicket loss to the Lucknow Falcons, failing to defend a total of 150/8. The team's batting effort was anchored by Swastik Chikara, who scored a quickfire 32, with valuable contributions from Madhav Kaushik (25) and Rinku Singh (23). However, a consistent fall of wickets prevented them from building patrmerships and posting an even more imposing total.

While their bowling attack, led by Yash Garg's impressive 3/30, showed promise, it wasn't enough to contain the Falcons. This loss follows a dominant 86-run victory in their season opener against the Kanpur Superstars, a match where Madhav Kaushik was the star, scoring a blistering 95 off just 31 balls. The Mavericks will need to recapture that form to bounce back.

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions are coming off a thrilling 14-run victory against the Noida Kings. The team's batting showcased their depth, with a collective effort leading to a strong total of 186/7. Akshdeep Nath (42) and Hardeep Singh (30) were the mainstays, while Prince Yadav (28) and Shivam Sharma (25) provided quick-fire cameos to accelerate the scoring in the later overs.

On the bowling front, Vasu Vats was the star, bagging four wickets for just 32 runs and rightfully earning the Player of the Match award. He was well-supported by Abdul Rehman and Shivam Sharma, who took two wickets each. The Lions' bowlers held their nerve to defend their total. With this win, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions climb upto fifth place on the points table with two points.

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 53%

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 47%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Madhav Kaushik has had a great start to the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 season. He lit up the tournament with a blistering knock of 95 runs in 31 balls in the season opener against the Kanpur Superstars and backed it up with another useful cameo of 25 runs in his last outing against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall, Madhav Kaushik has scored 120 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for the Mavericks this season. Given his current run of form, we back him to score over 25 runs in today’s match against the Gorakhpur Lions.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won five of the seven matches played in the UP T20 League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow this season. The pitch has favoured the batters, where the average 1st innings score is around 180-185 runs and expect another high scoring game in this match.

Weather Report

On Thursday, the weather in Lucknow will be mostly cloudy. The city can expect a high of 30°C with a 15% chance of precipitation, and humidity will be at 89% with winds reaching 16 km/h.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won four of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They lost their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 5 wickets.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions won their last match against the Noida Kings by 14 runs.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakpur Lions Head to Head Record

In the UP T20 League, the Meerut Mavericks and the Gorakhpur Lions have faced each other four times. The Mavericks hold the upper hand with two wins, while the Lions have secured one victory. One match between the two teams ended in a no-result.

Matches Played: 4

Meerut Mavericks: 2

Gorakhpur Lions: 1

No Result: 1

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions@ 2.01 (Parimatch)

The opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 21 runs in their last two matches. In comparison, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal has averaged just 10 runs per match this season. Based on the current form of both opening pairs, we predict the Meerut Mavericks' openers will have a better partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

After a disappointing start to the season, Swastik Chikara bounced back with a gritty knock of 32 runs from 24 balls in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons. He was the top scorer for the Mavericks, smashing seven fours at a strike rate of 133.33. So far this season, Chikara has scored 54 runs in two matches, averaging 27, and has been the top batter once. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Akshdeep Nath to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Akshdeep Nath started the season with 34 runs off 32 balls in the first match against the Kashi Rudras. He followed it up with another impressive knock of 42 runs from 33 balls against the Noida Kings, hitting four fours and one six, and was the top batter for the Lions in that game. So far this season, Nath has scored 76 runs in two matches and has been the top batter once. Considering his current form and consistency, Akshdeep Nath is a reliable bet to be the top batter for the Lions.

Meerut Mavericks vs Gaur Gorakpur Lions Top Bowlers

Yash Garg to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Yash Garg has bagged five wickets in two matches for the Mavericks, taking three wickets against the Lucknow Falcons and two against the Kanpur Superstars. He has been the top bowler in both matches. Expect another match-winning spell from Garg against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Abdul Rehman to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakphur Lions

Abdul Rehman once again made an impact with the ball in the last match, taking two wickets while conceding 33 runs and emerging as the second-best bowler. Before that, he picked up a three-wicket haul against the Kashi Rudras, albeit in a losing cause. Overall this season, Rehman has taken five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket-taker for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.