Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Match Prediction
MEE
67%
Chance of Winning
LUC
33%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Madhav Kaushik scored 263 runs in six matches against the Lucknow Falcons.
- Priyam Garg scored 94 runs in 4 matches against the Meerut Mavericks.
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning
The defending champions, Meerut Mavericks, head into this contest on the back of a dominant 89-run victory over the Kanpur Superstars in their last match. Batting first, the Mavericks posted a huge score of 225/2, thanks to a magnificent knock from Madhav Kaushik, who scored 95 runs off just 31 balls at a staggering strike rate of 306.45. Akshay Dubey (44 runs) and Rituraj Sharma (60 runs) also played key roles, with both batters striking at close to 170.
The Meerut Mavericks then restricted the Kanpur Superstars to 139/9. Every bowler chipped in with wickets, with Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, and Kartik Tyagi being the standouts, each taking two wickets. Rinku Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, and Vishal Chaudhary each bagged one wicket.
The Lucknow Falcons are coming off a nail-biting, last-over loss against the Noida Super Kings in their season opener. Batting first, the Falcons posted a score of 165/8, thanks to Priyam Garg's magical knock of 73 runs in 42 balls, along with cameos from Sameer Choudhary, who scored 24 runs in 11 balls, and Vipraj Nigam, who scored 21 runs.
In their defense of the total, the Falcons started poorly, conceding close to 10 runs per over in the first six overs. However, Vipraj Nigam (2/35) and Parv Singh (2/20) dragged the game back in their favor by taking four quick wickets. In the end, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled a tight 19th over, dismissing both set batters and finishing with figures of 2/37, but a six and a four sealed the deal for their opponents.
Based on our analysis of both the Meerut Mavericks' and the Lucknow Falcons' performances, the Meerut Mavericks have a better chance of winning this match.
- Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 67%
- Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 33%
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Madhav Kaushik lit up the UP T20 League season opener with a scintillating, match-winning knock of 95 runs off just 31 balls. His innings, which came at a staggering strike rate of 306.45, included 10 fours and 7 sixes. Last season, Kaushik scored 73 runs in two matches against the Lucknow Falcons, with his highest score of 52 coming in Qualifier 1. Given his current form and past performance against the Falcons, we predict that Madhav Kaushik will score over 23 runs in this match.
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction
Winning the toss at Ekana Cricket Stadium seems to be a big advantage. In the two UP T20 League matches played there this season, the teams batting first have won both games. The pitch is balanced, offering something for both batsmen and bowlers, but with an average first innings score of 201 runs, it's clear that runs are easy to come by. The teams that have chased have struggled, failing to score more than 140 runs. The team that wins the toss are more likely to bat first.
Weather Report
On Tuesday, August 19, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be characterized by light rain. The temperature will be around 33°C, with a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be approximately 77%, and winds will be blowing at 16 km/h.
Meerut Mavericks News & Players List
Meerut Mavericks Players List
Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Akshay Dubey
|
Batter
|
Rituraj Sharma
|
Batter
|
Swastik Chikara
|
Batter
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh ©
|
All-rounder
|
Ritik Vats
|
All-rounder
|
Sahab Yuvraj
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Yash Garg
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Bowler
Meerut Mavericks Recent Form
The Meerut Mavericks won four of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 89 runs.
Lucknow Falcons News & Players List
Lucknow Falcons Players List
Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Abhay Pratap Singh
|
Batter
|
Samarth Singh
|
Batter
|
Aaradhya Yadav
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kritagya Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Sameer Choudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Akshat Pandey
|
Allrounder
|
Parv Singh
|
Bowler
|
Akshu Bajwa
|
Bowler
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar ©
|
Bowler
Lucknow Falcons Recent Form
The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League.
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record
The Meerut Mavericks and Lucknow Falcons have faced each other in six matches in the UP T20 League. The Mavericks hold a dominant record with four wins, while the Lucknow Falcons managed to win two games.
- Matches Played: 6
- Meerut Mavericks: 4
- Kanpur Superstars: 2
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds
Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons
The Meerut Mavericks' opening pair of Swastik Chikara and Akshay Dubey are in good form, adding 32 runs for the first wicket in their last match against the Kanpur Superstars. In contrast, the Lucknow Falcons' openers, Abhay Pratap Singh and Samarth Singh, struggled in their last outing, putting on only 13 runs. Based on the current form of the openers of both the teams, we predict that the Meerut Mavericks will have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons in this match.
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons
T20
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Meerut Mavericks
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lucknow Falcons
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters
Swastik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks
Swastik Chikara struggled in the last match, scoring just 19 runs off 27 balls with three fours. However, he has a good record against the Lucknow Falcons, scoring 157 runs in 5 matches with an average of 31.4, including two half-centuries. We are backing Chikara to bounce back against the Falcons and play a match-winning knock.
Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons
Priyam Garg made a real impact with the bat in his very first outing of the season, scoring 73 runs off 42 balls, which included four fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 173.81. He finished as the top batter for the Falcons. Against the Meerut Mavericks, Garg has scored 94 runs in 4 matches, topping the score chart in one of those games. He is in good form this season, and we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against the Mavericks.
Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers
Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks
Zeeshan Ansari bowled an economical spell in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars, conceding just 25 runs in four overs while picking up one wicket. Against the Lucknow Falcons, Ansari has taken five wickets in three matches, and he was the top bowler in two of those contests. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.
Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons
Vipraj Nigam bowled a magnificent spell against the Noida Super Kings in the last match, finishing with figures of 2/35 and was the top bowler for the Falcons. Against the Meerut Mavericks, Nigam has taken five wickets in four matches and was the top bowler in two of those contests. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meerut Mavericks
- Meerut Mavericks to Win - 1.49 (Parimatch)
- Lucknow Falcons to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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