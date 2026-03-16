Facts: Madhav Kaushik scored 263 runs in six matches against the Lucknow Falcons.

Priyam Garg scored 94 runs in 4 matches against the Meerut Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

The defending champions, Meerut Mavericks, head into this contest on the back of a dominant 89-run victory over the Kanpur Superstars in their last match. Batting first, the Mavericks posted a huge score of 225/2, thanks to a magnificent knock from Madhav Kaushik, who scored 95 runs off just 31 balls at a staggering strike rate of 306.45. Akshay Dubey (44 runs) and Rituraj Sharma (60 runs) also played key roles, with both batters striking at close to 170.

The Meerut Mavericks then restricted the Kanpur Superstars to 139/9. Every bowler chipped in with wickets, with Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, and Kartik Tyagi being the standouts, each taking two wickets. Rinku Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, and Vishal Chaudhary each bagged one wicket.

The Lucknow Falcons are coming off a nail-biting, last-over loss against the Noida Super Kings in their season opener. Batting first, the Falcons posted a score of 165/8, thanks to Priyam Garg's magical knock of 73 runs in 42 balls, along with cameos from Sameer Choudhary, who scored 24 runs in 11 balls, and Vipraj Nigam, who scored 21 runs.

In their defense of the total, the Falcons started poorly, conceding close to 10 runs per over in the first six overs. However, Vipraj Nigam (2/35) and Parv Singh (2/20) dragged the game back in their favor by taking four quick wickets. In the end, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled a tight 19th over, dismissing both set batters and finishing with figures of 2/37, but a six and a four sealed the deal for their opponents.

Based on our analysis of both the Meerut Mavericks' and the Lucknow Falcons' performances, the Meerut Mavericks have a better chance of winning this match.

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 67%

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 33%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Madhav Kaushik lit up the UP T20 League season opener with a scintillating, match-winning knock of 95 runs off just 31 balls. His innings, which came at a staggering strike rate of 306.45, included 10 fours and 7 sixes. Last season, Kaushik scored 73 runs in two matches against the Lucknow Falcons, with his highest score of 52 coming in Qualifier 1. Given his current form and past performance against the Falcons, we predict that Madhav Kaushik will score over 23 runs in this match.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

Winning the toss at Ekana Cricket Stadium seems to be a big advantage. In the two UP T20 League matches played there this season, the teams batting first have won both games. The pitch is balanced, offering something for both batsmen and bowlers, but with an average first innings score of 201 runs, it's clear that runs are easy to come by. The teams that have chased have struggled, failing to score more than 140 runs. The team that wins the toss are more likely to bat first.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, August 19, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be characterized by light rain. The temperature will be around 33°C, with a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be approximately 77%, and winds will be blowing at 16 km/h.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players List

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won four of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 89 runs.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Abhay Pratap Singh Batter Samarth Singh Batter Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Sameer Choudhary All-rounder Akshat Pandey Allrounder Parv Singh Bowler Akshu Bajwa Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record

The Meerut Mavericks and Lucknow Falcons have faced each other in six matches in the UP T20 League. The Mavericks hold a dominant record with four wins, while the Lucknow Falcons managed to win two games.

Matches Played: 6

Meerut Mavericks: 4

Kanpur Superstars: 2

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons

The Meerut Mavericks' opening pair of Swastik Chikara and Akshay Dubey are in good form, adding 32 runs for the first wicket in their last match against the Kanpur Superstars. In contrast, the Lucknow Falcons' openers, Abhay Pratap Singh and Samarth Singh, struggled in their last outing, putting on only 13 runs. Based on the current form of the openers of both the teams, we predict that the Meerut Mavericks will have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons in this match.

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Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara struggled in the last match, scoring just 19 runs off 27 balls with three fours. However, he has a good record against the Lucknow Falcons, scoring 157 runs in 5 matches with an average of 31.4, including two half-centuries. We are backing Chikara to bounce back against the Falcons and play a match-winning knock.

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg made a real impact with the bat in his very first outing of the season, scoring 73 runs off 42 balls, which included four fours and six sixes, at a strike rate of 173.81. He finished as the top batter for the Falcons. Against the Meerut Mavericks, Garg has scored 94 runs in 4 matches, topping the score chart in one of those games. He is in good form this season, and we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against the Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari bowled an economical spell in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars, conceding just 25 runs in four overs while picking up one wicket. Against the Lucknow Falcons, Ansari has taken five wickets in three matches, and he was the top bowler in two of those contests. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled a magnificent spell against the Noida Super Kings in the last match, finishing with figures of 2/35 and was the top bowler for the Falcons. Against the Meerut Mavericks, Nigam has taken five wickets in four matches and was the top bowler in two of those contests. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs.