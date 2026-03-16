Facts: Swastik Chikara has scored 354 runs in 11 matches for the Meerut Mavericks this season.

Aradhya has scored 353 runs in 10 matches for the Lucknow Falcons this season.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

Meerut Mavericks are coming off a narrow five-run loss to Kashi Rudras despite a valiant effort. Chasing 167 for victory, the Mavericks' innings was anchored by a fantastic knock from Rituraj Sharma, who scored a quickfire 65 off just 38 balls. He was well-supported by captain Rinku Singh, who kept the team in the hunt with a blistering 40 off 23 deliveries.

However, a middle-order collapse and tight bowling from the Kashi Rudras bowlers, particularly Zeeshan Ansari (3/18) and Vishal Chaudhary (3/28), proved to be the difference. The Mavericks ultimately fell just short, finishing their innings at 161/7, highlighting the need for their other batters to contribute more to support the efforts of Rituraj and Rinku.

Lucknow Falcons head into this contest with a 23-run victory over Gaur Gorakhpur Lions. They posted a challenging total of 170/7, thanks to several key contributions. Abhay Prathap Singh provided a brisk start with 33, while M Saif's 32 and Ansh Yadav's 28 kept the scoreboard ticking. However, it was the explosive finish from Player of the Match Satyam Pandey, who smashed 24 off just 12 balls, that propelled the Falcons to a winning total.

In the second innings, the Falcons' bowlers put on a disciplined performance to defend the total. They consistently took wickets and kept the pressure on the Lions. The collective effort of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/26), Akshu Bajwa (2/29), and Vipraj Nigam (1/30) restricted the opposition to 147/8, sealing a comfortable victory for the Lucknow Falcons.

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 55%

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 45%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aradhya Yadav is in fine form ahead of this contest against the Meerut Mavericks, having scored three half-centuries in the last four matches leading up to this eliminator match. The last time he played against the Mavericks, Aradhya scored 62 runs in 51 balls. Overall, Aradhya has scored 353 runs in 10 matches, averaging 35.3. Given his good run of form and strong record against the Meerut Mavericks this season, we predict his total runs will be over 26 in this fixture.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

Of the 32 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 18. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score being around 175-180 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, Lucknow is experiencing warm and humid weather with a high of 31°C. The humidity is at 80% and a gentle wind is blowing at 16 km/h. There is a low chance of precipitation at 5%, making for a predominantly sunny day.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players List

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won four of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 7 runs.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Samarath Singh Batter Aradhya Yadav Batter Mohammed Saif Batter Shoiab Sidduqi Wicketkeeper Sameer Choudhary Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Akshu Bajwa Allrounder Satyam Pandey Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar © Bowler Abhinandan Singh Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won six and lost five of the 11 matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Falcons won their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 23 runs.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record

The Meerut Mavericks and Lucknow Falcons have faced each other in eight matches in the UP T20 League. The Mavericks hold a dominant record with five wins, while the Lucknow Falcons managed to win three games.

Matches Played: 8

Meerut Mavericks: 5

Kanpur Superstars: 3

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Meerut Mavericks to have a better opening partnership than Lucknow Falcons

The opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara on average scored 32 runs per match in their last four outings. The Lucknow Falcons' opening pair of Aradhya Yadav and Samarath Singh have an average score of 21 runs per match in their last four outings. Given the form of both teams' openers in recent matches, we back the Meerut Mavericks openers to have a better opening partnership than the Lucknow Falcons.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Swastik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 25 runs in 33 balls in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. So far this season, Chikara has scored 354 runs in 11 matches, averaging 36.40, and has been the top batter in five matches. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Aradhya Yadav to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

Aradhya Yadav scored five runs in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, a rare failure for him. This season, Aradhya has scored 353 runs in 10 matches and has been the top scorer in four of them. The last time he played against the Meerut Mavericks, Aradhya was the top batter smashing 62 runs. Given his good form this season, we back him to play a match-winning innings for the Falcons against Meerut Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari took three wickets in the qualifier 1 against the Kashi Rudras and was the top bowler for the Mavericks. So far this season, Ansari has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches and has been the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks in four matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.

Vipraj Nigam to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Vipraj Nigam bowled a match winning spell of 1/30 against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the last match. In the 11 matches he has played this season, Vipraj has been the top bowler in seven matches, with a total of 18 wickets. He is an excellent bowler and a genuine wicket-taker for the Falcons in the middle overs, and we expect him to continue his good form with the ball.