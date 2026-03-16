Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Match Prediction
MEE
60%
Chance of Winning
NOI
40%
Parimatch
T20
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Swastik Chikara has scored 122 runs in 4 matches for the Meerut Mavericks this season.
- Naman Tiwari has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches for the Noida Kings this season.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Chance of Winning
The Meerut Mavericks are coming off a huge 91 runs loss in the hands of the Kashi Rudras in their last outing. The Mavericks' innings got off to a difficult start chasing down 225 runs, losing their opening batsman Akshay Dubey and star player Rinku Singh early. However, Swastik Chikara provided some hope, anchoring the innings with a solid 58 off 41 balls, including three fours and five sixes. He was supported briefly by Rituraj Sharma (25 off 15), but a collapse followed.
After these initial partnerships, the Mavericks' middle order crumbled, losing wickets at regular intervals. Yash Garg made a valiant effort with a steady 30, but it wasn't enough to sustain the chase. The Kashi Rudras' bowlers were disciplined and kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Ultimately, the Meerut Mavericks could only manage 133 for 9 in their 20 overs, falling short by a significant margin of 91 runs.
The Noida Kings secured a hard-fought victory, successfully chasing down a target of 110 runs to win by four wickets. The chase, however, was not straightforward. The Kings' top order struggled to build substantial partnerships, with openers Anivesh Choudhary and Shivam Chaudhary getting starts but failing to carry on. Ravi Singh and Rahul Rajpal also chipped in with decent scores but couldn't accelerate the scoring rate.
Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the middle order, led by Prashant Veer, kept the scoreboard ticking. Veer's crucial 19 runs off 16 balls provided much-needed stability. The real turning point came in the final overs, where a steady partnership between Satyam Sangu and Karn Sharma guided the Kings to victory. Sharma played a decisive cameo, scoring 13 runs off just 8 balls to finish the match. The disciplined bowling performance earlier in the day, with Kunal Tyagi and Naman Tiwari combining for seven wickets, laid the foundation for this win.
- Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 60%
- Noida Kings Chance of Winning:40%
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Madhav Kaushik scored just 2 runs in the last match against the Kashi Rudras, a rare failure for him this season. Overall, Madhav Kaushik has scored 129 runs in fourmatches and is the leading run-scorer for the Mavericks this season. We back him to bounce from the string of low scores in this fixture and score over 25 runs in today’s match against the Noida Kings.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Toss Prediction
At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won seven of the 13 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected.
Weather Report
On Sunday, Lucknow is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be 30°C, and a wind of 19 km/h is anticipated. The humidity will be high at 85%.
Meerut Mavericks News & Players list
Meerut Mavericks Players List
Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Akshay Dubey
|
Batter
|
Rituraj Sharma
|
Batter
|
Swastik Chikara
|
Batter
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh ©
|
All-rounder
|
Ritik Vats
|
All-rounder
|
Sahab Yuvraj
|
All-rounder
|
Vishal Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Yash Garg
|
Bowler
|
Zeeshan Ansari
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Bowler
Meerut Mavericks Recent Form
The Meerut Mavericks won two and lost two of the four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. They lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 89 runs.
Noida Kings News & Players List
Noida Kings Players List
Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Prashant Veer
|
Batter
|
Anivesh Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Ravi Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Sharim
|
All-rounder
|
Priyanshu Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Bowler
|
Karn Sharma
|
Allrounder
|
Jasmer Dhankhar
|
Bowler
|
Naman Tiwari
|
Bowler
|
Kunal Tyagi
|
Bowler
Noida Kings Recent Form
Noida Kings won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 4 wickets.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record
Meerut Mavericks are undefeated against the Noida Kings in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025, where they won all the four matches played.
- Matches Played: 4
- Meerut Mavericks: 4
- Noida Kings: 0
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Betting Odds
Noida kings to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks @1.90 (Parimatch)
The opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 16 runs in their last four matches. While the Noida Kings opening pair of Shivam Choudhary and Anivesh Choudhary averaged 35 runs per match in the four matches played this season. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings
T20
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null
Meerut Mavericks
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Noida Super Kings
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Top Batters
Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks
Swastik Chikara scored 58 runs in 41 balls in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. So far this season, Chikara has scored 122 runs in 4 matches, averaging 30.5, and has been the top batter twice. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.
Shivam Chaudhary to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings
Shivam Chaudhary scored 10 runs in 7 balls against the Kanpur Superstars in the last match. In both the matches Shivam has gotten off to good starts but failed to convert into big ones. We expect him to kick on and convert his start into a big knock in this fixture against the Meerut Mavericks.
Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Top Bowlers
Yash Garg to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks
Yash Garg has bagged six wickets in foyr matches for the Mavericks. He has taken three wickets against the Lucknow Falcons and two against the Kanpur Superstars. He has been the top bowler in two of the three matches. Expect another match-winning spell from Garg against the Noida Kings.
Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings
Naman Tiwari bowled a match winning spell of 4/22 in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars, which is also his second four wicket haul this season. Overall this season he has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches and has been the top bowler in two of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Meerut Mavericks
- Meerut Mavericks to Win - 1.54 (Parimatch)
- Noida Kings to Win - 2.32 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments