Facts: Swastik Chikara has scored 122 runs in 4 matches for the Meerut Mavericks this season.

Naman Tiwari has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches for the Noida Kings this season.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Chance of Winning

The Meerut Mavericks are coming off a huge 91 runs loss in the hands of the Kashi Rudras in their last outing. The Mavericks' innings got off to a difficult start chasing down 225 runs, losing their opening batsman Akshay Dubey and star player Rinku Singh early. However, Swastik Chikara provided some hope, anchoring the innings with a solid 58 off 41 balls, including three fours and five sixes. He was supported briefly by Rituraj Sharma (25 off 15), but a collapse followed.

After these initial partnerships, the Mavericks' middle order crumbled, losing wickets at regular intervals. Yash Garg made a valiant effort with a steady 30, but it wasn't enough to sustain the chase. The Kashi Rudras' bowlers were disciplined and kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Ultimately, the Meerut Mavericks could only manage 133 for 9 in their 20 overs, falling short by a significant margin of 91 runs.

The Noida Kings secured a hard-fought victory, successfully chasing down a target of 110 runs to win by four wickets. The chase, however, was not straightforward. The Kings' top order struggled to build substantial partnerships, with openers Anivesh Choudhary and Shivam Chaudhary getting starts but failing to carry on. Ravi Singh and Rahul Rajpal also chipped in with decent scores but couldn't accelerate the scoring rate.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the middle order, led by Prashant Veer, kept the scoreboard ticking. Veer's crucial 19 runs off 16 balls provided much-needed stability. The real turning point came in the final overs, where a steady partnership between Satyam Sangu and Karn Sharma guided the Kings to victory. Sharma played a decisive cameo, scoring 13 runs off just 8 balls to finish the match. The disciplined bowling performance earlier in the day, with Kunal Tyagi and Naman Tiwari combining for seven wickets, laid the foundation for this win.

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 60%

Noida Kings Chance of Winning:40%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Madhav Kaushik scored just 2 runs in the last match against the Kashi Rudras, a rare failure for him this season. Overall, Madhav Kaushik has scored 129 runs in fourmatches and is the leading run-scorer for the Mavericks this season. We back him to bounce from the string of low scores in this fixture and score over 25 runs in today’s match against the Noida Kings.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Toss Prediction

At the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, teams batting first have won seven of the 13 matches played in the UP T20 League this season. The pitch has favored batters, with the average first innings score being around 180-185 runs, so another high-scoring game is expected.

Weather Report

On Sunday, Lucknow is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 15% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be 30°C, and a wind of 19 km/h is anticipated. The humidity will be high at 85%.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won two and lost two of the four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. They lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 89 runs.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 4 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record

Meerut Mavericks are undefeated against the Noida Kings in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025, where they won all the four matches played.

Matches Played: 4

Meerut Mavericks: 4

Noida Kings: 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Betting Odds

Noida kings to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks @1.90 (Parimatch)

The opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 16 runs in their last four matches. While the Noida Kings opening pair of Shivam Choudhary and Anivesh Choudhary averaged 35 runs per match in the four matches played this season. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Top Batters

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara scored 58 runs in 41 balls in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. So far this season, Chikara has scored 122 runs in 4 matches, averaging 30.5, and has been the top batter twice. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Shivam Chaudhary to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Shivam Chaudhary scored 10 runs in 7 balls against the Kanpur Superstars in the last match. In both the matches Shivam has gotten off to good starts but failed to convert into big ones. We expect him to kick on and convert his start into a big knock in this fixture against the Meerut Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Top Bowlers

Yash Garg to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Yash Garg has bagged six wickets in foyr matches for the Mavericks. He has taken three wickets against the Lucknow Falcons and two against the Kanpur Superstars. He has been the top bowler in two of the three matches. Expect another match-winning spell from Garg against the Noida Kings.

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari bowled a match winning spell of 4/22 in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars, which is also his second four wicket haul this season. Overall this season he has taken 10 wickets in 4 matches and has been the top bowler in two of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.