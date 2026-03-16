Facts: Swastik Chikara has scored 265 runs in 9 matches for the Meerut Mavericks this season.

Naman Tiwari has taken 18 wickets in 9 matches for the Noida Kings this season.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Chance of Winning

The Meerut Mavericks are coming off a resounding 7-wicket victory against the Kashi Rudras. The Mavericks' bowlers put on an excellent display to restrict the Rudras to a modest total of 135/8. Kartik Tyagi was the star with the ball, taking four crucial wickets for just 33 runs, earning him the Player of the Match award. Vishal Chaudhary and Yash Garg also bowled economically, maintaining pressure on the opposition.

In the chase, despite a shaky start, the Mavericks were guided to victory by a sensational partnership between Rinku Singh and Madhav Kaushik. Rinku Singh was the chief architect of the chase, smashing an unbeaten 78 off 48 balls, while Kaushik provided solid support with his 34 not out. This win all but secures the Mavericks' place in the playoffs as they eye for a top two spot with another win over the Noida Kings in this match.

The Noida Kings head into this contest with a decisive 7-wicket victory over the Kanpur Superstars, a result that significantly boosts their playoff chances. The Kings' bowlers were in top form, dismantling the opposition for a mere 114 runs. Naman Tiwari was the standout performer, taking four wickets for 29 runs, while Kunal Tyagi and Kartik Siddhu were also highly effective, claiming three and two wickets respectively.

In the run-chase, the Kings started strong and never looked back. Shivam Chaudhary anchored the innings with a brilliant, unbeaten 52 off 32 balls. He was ably supported by Mohammed Aashiyan (32) and Ravi Singh (23), who ensured the target was reached comfortably with 46 balls to spare. To secure a spot in the top four, they'll need a victory against the Meerut Mavericks.

Meerut Mavericks Chance of Winning: 62%

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 38%

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Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Swastik Chikara has scores of 0, 42, 55, 29, 20, 58, 10, 32, 19 in the last six matches played this season. He is in really good form providing quickfire starts to the Meerut Mavericks this season and overall he has scored 265 runs in 9 matches, averaging 33.12. Given his current good run of form, we back Swastik Chikara to score over 25 runs against the Noida Kings.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Toss Prediction

Of the 27 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 15. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first and look to defend the total.

Weather Report

On Sunday, August 31st, Lucknow will likely experience a heavy thunderstorm. The temperature will be around 30°C with high humidity at 87%. There is a 65% chance of precipitation and winds are expected to be around 14 km/h. Residents should prepare for heavy rains and windy conditions.

Meerut Mavericks News & Players list

Meerut Mavericks Players List

Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Madhav Kaushik, Divyansh Joshi, Akshay Dubey, Divyansh Rajput, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Sachin Singh, Aditya Kumar Singh, Rajat Sanserwal, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari, Kartik Tyagi, Vijay Kumar, Vaibhav Chaudhary.

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay Dubey Batter Rituraj Sharma Batter Swastik Chikara Batter Madhav Kaushik Batter Rinku Singh © All-rounder Ritik Vats All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Vishal Chaudhary Bowler Yash Garg Bowler Zeeshan Ansari Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Meerut Mavericks Recent Form

The Meerut Mavericks won five and lost four of the nine matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League this season. The Mavericks won their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 7 wickets.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won four and lost five of the nine played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. The Kings won their last match against the Kanpur Superstars by 7 wickets.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record

Meerut Mavericks are undefeated against the Noida Kings in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League , where they won all the five matches played.

Matches Played: 5

Meerut Mavericks: 5

Noida Kings: 0

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Betting Odds

Noida kings to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks

The opening pair for the Meerut Mavericks, Akshay Dubey and Swastik Chikara, has an average first-wicket partnership of 16.6 runs in their last eight matches. The Noida Kings' opening pair of Rahul Rajpal and Anivesh Chaudhary have averaged 31.75 runs in their last four matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Meerut Mavericks openers.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Meerut Mavericks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.50 Bet Now!

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Top Batters

Swatsik Chikara to be the Top Batter for the Meerut Mavericks

Swastik Chikara was dismissed for a duck in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. So far this season, Chikara has scored 265 runs in 9 matches, averaging 33.12, and has been the top batter in four matches. We back him to continue his good run of form and score more runs than the other batters for the Mavericks.

Prashanth Veer to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Prashanth Veer played a valiant knock of 52 runs in 30 balls and was the top batter for the Noida Kings in his previous innings. So far this season, Prashanth has scored 263 runs in ninine matches, averaging 52.60. He is the leading run-scorer for the Noida Kings and has been their top scorer in three of the nine matches played this season. Considering his consistency and current form, we back Veer to be the top batter for the Noida Kings.

Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Kings Top Bowlers

Zeeshan Ansari to be the Top Bowler for the Meerut Mavericks

Zeeshan Ansari went wicketless in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. So far this season, Ansari has taken 11 wickets in 9 matches and has been the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks in three matches. He is a highly effective bowler who consistently looks to attack the batsmen and pick up wickets. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for the Meerut Mavericks.

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari bowled a match winning spell of 4/29 in the last match against the Kanpur Superstars ending up as the top bowler of the match. Overall this season he has taken 18 wickets in 9 matches and has been the top bowler in five of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.