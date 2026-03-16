Facts: Shivam Sharma has taken four wickets in two matches against the Noida Kings.

Akshdeep Nath scored 78 runs in the last two matches against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning

The Noida Kings are heading into this contest on the back of a nail-biting two-wicket win over the Lucknow Falcons in their last match. The Kings bowled first and conceded 165/8. Naman Tiwari was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 1/28, while Kunal Sharma, Karn Sharma, and Mohammed Sharim each picked up one wicket.

In pursuit of the 166-run target, the Noida Kings got off to a quick start, scoring 68 runs in the first six overs, with openers Shivam Chaudhary (26 runs) and Anivesh Chaudhary (33 runs) adding 56 runs. The Kings then lost four quick wickets and were on the back foot. However, a match-winning partnership in the final six overs between Prashant Veer, who remained unbeaten on 48 runs from 41 balls, and Karn Sharma, who scored 33 runs from 20 balls, added 47 runs for the sixth wicket. The Noida Kings closed out the game in 19.5 overs.

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions are coming off a 50-run loss against the Kashi Rudras in their last match. Bowling first, the Lions conceded 176/8. The Lions' bowlers were a bit lackluster in the powerplay overs but bowled well in the middle overs. However, they conceded 87 runs in the last six overs, which turned the game in favor of Kashi. Abdul Rehman was the standout bowler with figures of 3/46, and Shivam Sharma also chipped in with two wickets.

In the run chase, the Lions did not start well, losing half their side for just 45 runs in 9.4 overs. But Akshdeep Nath (34 runs from 32 balls) and Prince Yadav (49 runs from 29 balls) added 43 runs for the sixth wicket. Once this partnership was broken, the Lions crumbled and were bowled out for 126 runs in 19.1 overs.

Based on an analysis of the recent form and squads of both the Noida Kings and the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, a tight contest is expected, with the Noida Kings having a slight advantage.

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 55%

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Chance of Winning: 45%

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Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorkahpur Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Akshdeep Nath, the skipper of the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, scored 34 runs off 32 balls in a losing cause in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. He had a good run against the Noida Kings last season, where he scored 78 runs in two matches, including an unbeaten half-century (56*) and another knock of 22 runs. Given his current form, we predict Akshdeep Nath will score more than 22 runs.

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorkahpur Lions Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won three of the last four matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025 season. It has been a high-scoring tournament so far, with the average 1st innings score being 192 runs. The surface slows down a touch as the game progresses, making it more difficult for teams to chase. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, August 20, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be warm with a high of 32°C. There is a 25% chance of light rain, and humidity will be high at 78%. A moderate wind of 19 km/h is also expected.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Nodia Kings lost four of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Kings won their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 2 wickets.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions News & Players List

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Players List

Almas Shaukat, Hardeep Singh, Kunal Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Siddharth Yadav, Abdul Rehman, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Purnank Tyagi, Yash Dayal, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwaha.

Predicted Playing XI

Anchit Yadav Batter Vihay Yadav Batter Siddharth Yadav Batter Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Hardeep Singh Batter Akshdeep Nath Allrounder Prince Yadav Allrounder Abdul Rehman Bowler Shivam Sharma Bowler Ankit Chaudhary Bowler Vasu Vats Bowler

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Recent Form

The Gaur Gorakhpur Lions won two and lost three of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. The Lions lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 50 runs.

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Head to Head Record

In the UP T20 League, the Noida Kings and the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions have faced off in four matches. The Noida Kings have won three of these matches, while the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions have emerged victorious in one.

Matches Played: 4

Noida Kings: 3

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions: 1

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Betting Odds

Noida Kings to have a better opening partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions at 1.68 (Parimatch)

In their last match against the Lucknow Falcons, the Noida Kings' opening pair of Shivam Chaudhary and Anivesh Choudhary put on a 56-run partnership for the first wicket. In contrast, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions' opening pair of Anchit Yadav and Siddharth Yadav added just one run. The Kings have a strong and attacking opening duo who are in excellent form and more experienced than the Lions' openers. Given the current form of both teams' openers, we predict the Noida Kings will have a better opening partnership than the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions.

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Gorakhpur Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Batters

Anivesh Choudary to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Anivesh Chaudhary played a quickfire knock of 33 runs from 23 balls, smashing 3 fours and 2 sixes against the Lucknow Falcons. This performance helped the Noida Kings get off to a good start in the run-chase. He will be up against his former team, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, and will be looking to convert his start from the last match into a big score this time around, aiming to be his team's top scorer.

Aryan Juyal to be the Top Batter for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

In the last match against the Kashi Rudras, Aryan Juyal was dismissed for 12 runs in 17 balls. Last season, in his only match against the Noida Kings, Juyal scored 104 runs off 54 balls, smashing 10 fours and 5 sixes. We expect Juyal to replicate a similar knock in this fixture and be the top scorer for the Lions.

Noida Kings vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions Top Bowlers

Karn Sharma to be the Top Bowler for the Noida Kings

Karn Sharma picked up one wicket while conceding just 28 runs in his four overs, going at an economy of seven runs per over against the Lucknow Falcons in his first outing this season. Sharma is a highly experienced bowler and a genuine wicket-taker who can outfox batters with his loop and guile. The Lions' batters struggled against spinners in their last match, and we predict Sharma will have a big impact with the ball against them.

Shivam Sharma to be the Top Bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions

Shivam Sharma was the second-best bowler for the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in their last match against the Kashi Rudras. He took two wickets, conceded 35 runs, and also bowled a maiden over. In his last two meetings against the Noida Kings, Sharma picked up four wickets and was the top bowler in one of those matches. We expect another match-winning spell from Sharma in this fixture and are backing him to be the top bowler for the Gorakhpur Lions.