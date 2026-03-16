Facts: Adarsh Singh is the leading run-scorer for the Kanpur Superstars this season with 186 runs in 3 matches.

Naman Tiwari has taken 6 wickets in the last 3 matches for the Noida Kings.

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Supersrtars Chance of Winning

The Noida Kings find themselves in a tough spot this season, having lost their last two matches after a promising start with a win. Their recent 88-run defeat to Kashi Rudras shows their lack of depth in batting where they crumbled for just 85 runs in 12 overs while chasing 174. Anivesh Choudhary was a lone bright spot, aggressively scoring 33 off 15 balls, but the rest of the top order failed to convert their starts. The team's batting seems heavily reliant on a few key players, and if they don't perform, the entire lineup collapses.

On the bowling front, the Kings have struggled to contain opponents. Their bowlers conceded 173 runs in the previous match, with everyone except Kartik Siddhu having an economy rate above 7.00. Siddhu was the best bowler, taking 2 wickets for just 23 runs. The team will need a much more disciplined bowling effort and a collective batting performance to get their campaign back on track and break their losing streak.

The Kanpur Superstars put up a strong fight but fell short by 13 runs against the Lucknow Falcons in their last match. Chasing a challenging target of 185, their innings was anchored by a fantastic knock from Adarsh Singh, who scored a brilliant 81 off just 50 balls, hitting 10 fours and 2 sixes. He was the backbone of the chase, keeping them in the hunt. However, contributions from the other batsmen were sporadic.

Skipper Sameer Rizvi chipped in with a quick 19, and Abhishek Yadav provided a late burst with 15 off 7, but the team lost wickets at regular intervals, which ultimately stalled their momentum. Despite their valiant effort, they couldn't cross the finish line. The bowling attack also struggled, conceding 184 runs, with only Shubham Mishra (2/25) and Vineet Panwar (3/24) were the two bowlers to take wickets, while rest of them conceded at an economy of over 8.

Based on the performance of both the Noida Kings and Kanpur Superstars, the Noida Kings have a better chance of winning this contest.

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 54%

Kanpur Superstars Chance of Winning: 46%

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Noida Kings vs Kanpur Supersrtars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kanpur Superstars, Sameer Rizvi, scored 19 runs in the last match of the against the Lucknow Falcons. Overall this season, Rizvi has scored 89 runs in three matches, averaging 35 runs per match. He has been Kanpur's mainstay batter scoring 25 or more runs in two of the last three matches. Given his current form and his record against the Noida Kings, we back Rizvi to score over 25 runs in this fixture.

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Toss Prediction

Teams batting first won six of the nine matches played in the UP T20 League at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow this season. The pitch has favoured the batters, where the average 1st innings score is around 180-185 runs and expect another high scoring game in this match. Teams winning the toss are more likely to bat first at this venue in this fixture.

Weather Report

In Lucknow, the weather is mostly cloudy with a current temperature of 29°C. Humidity is high at 87%, with a light wind of 8 km/h. There is a small chance of precipitation at 5%.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won one and lost two of the last three matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They lost their last match against the Kashi Rudras by 88 runs.

Kanpur Superstars News & Players List

Kanpur Superstars Players List

Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Priyam Garg, Kritagya Singh, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Sumit Agarwal, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Navneet Kumar, Parv Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Adarsh Singh Batter Shubhankar Shukla Batter Sameer Rizvi © Batter Abhishek Pandey Batter Shaurya Singh Allrounder Priyanshu Gautam Allrounder Shubham Mishra Allrounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Bobby Yadav Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

Kanpur Superstars Recent Form

Kanpur Superstars won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. They lost their last match against the Lucknow Falcons by 13 runs.

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Head to Head Record

Noida Kings and Kanpur Superstars squared off in four matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where both the Noida Kings and Kanpur Superstars won two matches each.

Matches Played: 4

Noida Kings Won: 2

Kanpur Superstars Won: 2

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Betting Odds

Noida Kings to have a better opening partnership than Kanpur Superstars @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Noida Kings opening pair of Shivam Choudhary and Anivesh Choudhary averaged 37.5 runs per match in the last two matches played this season.. While the Kanpur Superstars' openers have only managed an average of four runs for the first wicket in their last two matches. If you look at the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers , the Noida Kings openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than the Kanpur Superstars openers.

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Kanpur Superstar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Top Batters

Shivam Chaudhary to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Shivam Chaudhary scored 14 runs in 12 balls smashing one four and one six against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and before that he smashed 26 runs in 16 balls against the Lucknow Falcons and in the last match he was dismissed for a duck. In both the matches Shivam has gotten off to good starts but failed to convert into big ones. We expect him to kick on and convert his start into a big knock in this fixture against Kanpur.

Adarsh Singh to be the Top Batter for the Kanpur Superstars

Adarsh is in really good form this season, despite his team's poor run of form, he scored 81 runs in the last match against the Lucknow Falcons on a losing cause. Before that he smashed a century against the Kashi Rudras. Overall this season Adarsh has scored 182 runs in 3 matches and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Given his current run of form, we back Adarsh SIngh to be the top batter for Kanpur Superstars in this match.

Noida Kings vs Kanpur Superstars Top Bowlers

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari bowled an economical spell of 1/30 in the last match against the Kashi Rudras. Before that in his first outing of the season against the Lucknow Falcons, Naman bowled a match winning spell of 4/28 and was the top bowler for the Kings. Overall this season he has taken six wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for the Kings.

Shubham Mishra to be the Top Bowler for the Kanpur Superstars

Shubham Mishra has taken three wicketes in three matches this season, and he was the top bowler for Kanpur in one of them. Mishra has a pretty good record against the Noida Kings; in the 2024 season, he picked up three wickets in two matches and finished as the top bowler in one of them. So far this season, he has been Kanpur's second most economical bowler, and we expect him to take more wickets than the other bowlers on his team.