Facts: Karan Sharma has scored 311 runs in 7 matches for the Kashi Rudras.

Prashanth Veer has scored 211 runs in 7 matches for the Noida Kings.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning

Noida Kings are coming off a resounding victory against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, winning by a margin of 26 runs. The Kings' batting lineup was on fire, posting a monumental total of 248 for 2 in their 20 overs. The top order laid a strong foundation with solid contributions from Shivam Chaudhary (46) and Anivesh Choudhary (63). The real fireworks, however, came from the not-out pair of Ravi Singh and Prashant Veer.

Ravi Singh blasted an incredible 68 runs off just 24 balls, while skipper Prashant Veer hammered 58 from 21 balls, both striking at a blistering pace to take the team to a massive score. In response, the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions were restricted to 222 for 8. The Noida Kings' bowlers, led by Prashant Veer (3 wickets) and Ajay Kumar (2 wickets), managed to take crucial wickets at regular intervals to stifle the opposition's chase, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Noida Kings.

Kashi Rudras head into this contest, suffering their first loss of the season against the Kanpur Superstars, a comprehensive defeat by 128 runs. The Rudras' bowlers struggled to contain the opposition's batters, conceding a hefty 198 runs in their 20 overs. While Sunil Kumar and Kartik Yadav managed to pick up a wicket each, the overall bowling performance was costly, with most bowlers leaking runs at an economy rate of 9 or more.

The run chase proved to be a disaster for the Kashi Rudras. Their batting lineup collapsed dramatically, getting bowled out for a meager 70 runs in just 15 overs. The Rudras were unable to build any significant partnerships, with only Yashovardhan Singh (24) and Uvais Ahmad (13) managing to reach double-digit scores. The team's poor performance with both bat and ball resulted in a significant and disappointing loss.

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 36%

Kashi Rudras Chance of Winning: 64%

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Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The skipper of the Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma is in prolific form this season, where he has scores of 0, 17, 71, 107*, 58, 19 & 39. Overall this season, Sharma has scored 311 runs in 7 matches, averaging 51.83 and he is the leading run-scorer in the season. Given his current run of form and consistency, we predict Karan Sharma’s score to be over 26 runs in today’s match against the Noida Kings.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Toss Prediction

Of the 20 matches played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during this UP T20 League season, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 12. The pitch has been favorable to batters, with the average first-innings score hovering between 180 and 185 runs. Given these conditions, another high-scoring game is anticipated, and it is predicted that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, Lucknow is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 31°C, with humidity at 84%. There is a 35% chance of precipitation and a wind speed of 11 km/h is anticipated.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batter Prashant Veer Batter Anivesh Choudhary Batter Ravi Singh Wicket-keeper Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Priyanshu Pandey All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Karn Sharma Allrounder Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Noida Kings won two and lost two of the last four matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premeir League 2025 season. They won their last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions by 26 runs.

Kashi Rudras News & Players List

Kashi Rudras Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Abhishek Goswami, Uvais Ahmad, Amar Chaudhary, Aranav Baliyan, Karan Sharma, Bihari Rai, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Yashovardhan Singh, Harsh Payal, Upendra Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma (c) Batter Shiva Singh Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Yashovardhan Singh Batter Shubham Chaubey Allrounder Shivam Mavi Allrounder Aranav Baliyan Batter Kathik Yadav Bowler Sunil Kumar Bowler Atal Bihari Rai Bowler

Kashi Rudra's Recent Form

Kashi Rudra’s won six of their last seven matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and currently sit at the top of the points table.

Kashi Rudras vs Noida Kings Head to Head Record

Noida Kings and Kashi Rudras squared off in six matches in the UP T20 League. The Kashi Rudras hold the upperhand with five wins, while the Noida Kings managed to win just one match.

Matches Played: 6

Noida Kings Won: 1

Kashi Rudras Won: 5

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Betting Odds

Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Noida Kings @ 1.64 (Parimatch)

The Kashi Rudra's opening pair of Deepak Rana and Karan Sharma added 51 runs for the first wicket in the last four matches. In contrast, the Noida Kings' opening pair of Rahul Rajpal and Anivesh Chaudhary have averaged 31.75 runs in their last four matches. Given the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers, we back the Kashi Rudras to have a better opening partnership than the Noida Kings.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Kashi Rudas Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.56 Bet Now!

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Batters

Prashanth Veer to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Prashanth Veer played a valiant knock of 58 runs in 21 balls and was the second-best batter for the Noida Kings. So far this season, Prashanth has scored 211 runs in seven matches, averaging 30.60. He is the leading run-scorer for the Noida Kings and has been their top scorer in two of the seven matches played this season. Given his consistency and current form, we back Veer to be the top batter for the Noida Kings.

Karan Sharma to be the Top Batter for Kashi Rudras

The skipper of Kashi Rudras, Karan Sharma scored zero runs against the Kanpur Superstars. Overall this season he has scored 311 runs in 7 matches averaging 51.83 and he has been the top batter in four of those matches. We back him to continue his good run of form with the bat and score more runs than the other batters against the Noida Kings.

Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras Top Bowlers

Naman Tiwari to be the Top Bowlers for the Noida Kings

Naman Tiwari was quite expensive in the last match against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions where he went wicketless conceding 50 runs. Overall this season he has taken 13 wickets in 7 matches and has been the top bowler in four of those matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Naman to be the top bowler for the Noida Kings.

Atal Bihari Rai to be the Top Bowler for Kashi Rudras

Atal Bihari Rai has been the most impactful bowler for Kashi this season, so far he has taken 16 wickets in seven matches, averaging 10.33 and has been the top bowler in five of the seven matches played. Given his current good bowling form, Bihari Rai is one of the top choices to bet on to be Kashi’s top bowler of the match.