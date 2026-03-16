Facts: Priyam Garg scored 283 runs in 12 matches in the 2024 season of UP T20 League.

Vipraj Nigamw was the 2nd highest wicket taker with 20 wickets last season.

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning

The Noida Kings enter the 2025 season after a disastrous 2024 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in 10 league matches. Their two victories came against the Gaur Gorakhpur Lions and the Lucknow Falcons.

Kavya Teotia was the Kings' top run-scorer with 206 runs in eight matches, averaging 25.75 and striking at 111.35. Prashant Veer also contributed, scoring 181 runs in 10 matches. These two were the mainstays of the Kings' batting lineup last season. In the bowling department, the Kings will miss Piyush Chawala this year and will have to rely on veteran Karan Sharma, who has extensive IPL experience and 160 T20 wickets. Mohammad Sharim provides crucial balance in the middle order, having scored 144 runs and taken seven wickets last season.

The Lucknow Falcons had a strong 2024 season, finishing second in the league stages with six wins and four losses in 10 matches. However, they faltered in the playoffs, suffering back-to-back losses to the Meerut Mavericks and the Kanpur Superstars in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2, respectively.

Smarath Singh scored 284 runs in 12 matches, averaging 28.4, while Priyam Garg notched up 283 runs. These two batters will once again lead the Falcons' top order this season. Sameer Chaduray and Kritagya Singh, who both scored over 150 runs last season, will be looking to replicate their form. The Falcons' biggest asset in the middle order is rising star Vipraj Nigam, who was their top bowler with 20 wickets. Abhinandan Singh also performed well, bagging 15 wickets. The signing of the "Swing King" Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes a formidable bowling lineup for the Falcons.

Based on our analysis of the squads and recent form, the Lucknow Falcons have a better track record in the UP T20 League with a 50% win rate, compared to the Noida Kings' 40%. Overall, the Lucknow Falcons have a better chance of winning this contest.

Noida Kings Chance of Winning: 42%

Lucknow Falcons Chance of Winning: 58%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priyam Garg has a solid record against the Noida Kings, scoring 49 runs in two matches last season at an average of 24.5. Following a remarkable 2024 season where he scored 283 runs at a 25.72 average and a strike rate of nearly 150, we anticipate a strong performance from him. We predict he will start this season positively and score more than 22 runs against the Noida Kings.

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Toss Prediction

Winning the toss could be key at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Last season, teams batting first won 18 of 33 matches, suggesting a significant advantage. With an average first-innings score of 155-160 and a par score around 165-170, we predict the toss-winning captain will choose to bat first, aiming to post a competitive total on the board.

Weather Report

On Monday, August 18th, Lucknow is expected to experience scattered thunderstorms. The day will have a high temperature of 32°C and a low of 27°C. There is a 35% chance of rain during the day and a 10% chance at night.

Noida Kings News & Players List

Noida Kings Players List

Jasmer Dhankhar, Prashant Veer, Naman Tiwari, Mohamed Amaan, Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Karn Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Nalin Mishra, Mohammed Aashiyan, Ajay Kumar, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammed Sharim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rahul Rajpal Batter Prashant Veer Batter Nalin Mishra Batter Mohammed Aashiyan Batter Mohammad Sharim All-rounder Kavya Teotia Batter Priyanshu Pandey Wicketkeeper Karn Sharma Allrounder Shivam Chaudhary Allrounder Naman Tiwari Bowler Kunal Tyagi Bowler

Noida Kings Recent Form

Nodia Kings lost four of their last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They finished the 2024 season at the bottom of the table.

Lucknow Falcons News & Players List

Lucknow Falcons Players List

Priyam Garg, Mohammad Saif, Samarth Singh, Shoaib Siddiqui, Kritagya Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Akshu Bajwa, Ankur Chauhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sameer Choudhary, Aaradhya Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyam Garg Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Samarth Singh Batter Shoaib Siddiqui Batter Kritagya Singh All-rounder Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Aaradhya Yadav Wicketkeeper Sameer Choudhary Allrounder Pranjal Saini Bowler Abhinandan Singh Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Lucknow Falcons Recent Form

The Lucknow Falcons won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League. They finished the league stages at 2nd place and were eliminated in qualifier 2 by the Kanpur Superstars.

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Head to Head Record

The Noida Kings and Lucknow Falcons squared off in three matches in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where the Noida Kings won two matches and the Lucknow Falcons managed to win one match.

Matches Played: 3

Noida Kings Won: 2

Lucknow Falcons Won: 1

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Betting Odds

Lucknow Falcons to have a better opening partnership than the Noida Kings @ 1.94 (Parimatch)

Last season, the Noida Kings had a clear advantage in their opening partnerships against the Falcons. In their two encounters, the Kings' opening pairs scored 13 and 27 runs, respectively, while the Falcons managed only 7 and 5 runs. However, things are expected to change this season. With the addition of "Swing King" Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Falcons' lineup, we anticipate an early breakthrough in the powerplay. This gives the Lucknow Falcons a strong chance of outperforming the Noida Kings in the opening partnership this time around.

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons T20 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, null Noida Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Lucknow Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now!

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Top Batters

Kavya Teotia to be the Top Batter for the Noida Kings

Kavya Teotia was the leading run-scorer for the Noida Kings last season, amassing 206 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.75. In his sole outing against the Lucknow Falcons, he was the top-scorer for the Kings with 31 runs. We predict that he will continue his strong form and score more runs than any other batter for the Noida Kings in this match.

Priyam Garg to be the Top Batter for the Lucknow Falcons

The skipper of the Lucknow Falcons, Priyam Garg, had a very good 2024 season, scoring 283 runs in 12 matches at an average of 25.72. He also scored 49 runs in two matches against the Noida Kings last season. The pitch in Lucknow is expected to be a flat track, as seen in last night's game, and a batter of Garg's caliber is unlikely to miss out on runs. We predict Garg will play a match-winning knock for the Falcons and be the top batter for his team.

Noida Kings vs Lucknow Falcons Top Bowlers

Karn Sharma to be the Top Bowler for the Noida Kings

Veteran leg-spinner Karn Sharma, who has over 80 wickets in the IPL, will be a key player for the Noida Kings this season. On a pitch that favors spin, Sharma is expected to be highly effective in the middle overs. Given his knack for taking wickets, we predict he will be the top bowler for the Noida Kings in this match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the Top Bowler for the Lucknow Falcons

Following a phenomenal IPL season where he took 17 wickets in 14 matches and helped RCB win their maiden trophy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins the Lucknow Falcons riding high on confidence. Known for his ability to take wickets in both the powerplay and death overs, we predict he will make an immediate impact and emerge as the top bowler for the Falcons in this match.