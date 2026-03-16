Facts: Karun Nair has only got dismissed once this tournament, setting a List A world record in the process of scoring the most runs (542) without losing his wicket.

With a century against Rajasthan in the quarter-final, Karun Nair equalled the record of most hundreds scored in a single season - 5.

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Chance of Winning

After Gujarat’s exit in the quarter-final, Vidarbha are now the only undefeated team left in the tournament. Karun Nair has led the team from the front, writing his name in the record books while their bowlers have performed well as a unit. With 7 wins in as many games, the team has set the perfect platform to win their first Vijay Hazare Trophy.

2022-23 runners-up Maharashtra will be looking to go one better this time. While they have won 7 games as well, they got complacent after securing top spot and lost to Railways in their final group game. They got back to winning ways against Punjab but facing an in-form Vidarbha is another kettle of fish altogether.

Vidarbha Chance of Winning - 64%

Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

After staying unbeaten in his first four games, Karun Nair got dismissed against Uttar Pradesh for the first time in the tournament. He picked up where he left off in the quarters, scoring an unbeaten 122. He has scored 5 hundreds in six innings with the only exception an unbeaten 44 when chasing a target of 81 against Chhatisgarh. With the form the Vidarbha captain is in, we’re backing him to go big once again.

Siddhesh Veer got out on a duck against Punjab, losing his wicket to the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Arshdeep Singh. Prior to that, however, he had scores of 34, 115*, 64, 155, and 57. He has had a great tournament so far and he’ll want to put his poor performance in the quarter-final behind him. We’re backing the 23-year-old to go big against Vidarbha.

Match Prediction Best Odds A hundred to be scored in the match 2.02 Bet on Batery Vidarbha to score more fours 1.78 Bet on Batery Maharashtra’s opening partnership score over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Match Toss Prediction

While the Kotambi stadium has seen teams batting first win two of the three games played at the venue this season, Vidarbha have fielded first in all games so far and ended up on the winning side. Maharashtra will be keen on putting their opponents in unfamiliar territory while Vidarbha will be looking to play to their strengths. Hence, we expect the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature is forecast to be in the mid 20s during match hours. While there’s no chance of rain, players are in for a sweaty afternoon with humidity at 55% along with clear skies.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhade, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Parth Rekhade

Predicted Playing XI

Dhruv Shorey Batter Yash Rathod Batter Karun Nair Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper Shubham Dubey Batter Darshan Nalkande Bowler Apoorv Wankhade Batter Yash Kadam Allrounder Harsh Dubey Allrounder Yash Thakur Bowler Nachiket Bhute Allrounder

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha are the most in-form team in the tournament. They have won all of their games with 6 group stage wins and a quarter-final win over Rajasthan.

Maharashtra News & Player List

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Azim Kazi, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj, Arshin Kulkarni

Predicted Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni Allrounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi Allrounder Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have won seven out of the eight matches they have played in the tournament. Arshin Kulkarni’s all-round performance ensured Punjab were knocked out in the quarter-final with ease.

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other four times in the history of List A cricket. Vidarbha won the first two games before Maharashtra registered a 33-run win in 2019. The last game between the two sides saw Vidarbha restore their 2-win advantage over their opponents.

Head to Head

Vidarbha: 3

Maharashtra: 1

Draw: 0

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s openers have managed to give their team a good start only twice in the tournament, against lowly Meghalaya and Services. They have failed to score in the double digits three times already. Vidarbha, on the other hand, have scored 50+ runs four times in seven games. We’re backing the unbeaten team to have a better start than Maharashtra at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra India Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, null Vidarbha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.642 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s top batsman

The tournament’s leading run scorer is the record-breaker Karun Nair, who has lost his wicket just once in six innings. The team’s captain has scored five hundreds in the tournament so far and amassed 664 runs at a strike rate above 120. We can’t pick anyone apart from Nair to be the team’s best batsman for the crucial semi-final match.

Siddhesh Veer to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

Maharashtra’s youngster Siddhesh Veer is the team’s top run-getter this season with 490 runs in eight matches. The 23-year-old has hit two hundreds and as many fifties so far and has an average of 98 in the tournament. With just 10 runs in the match, the opener would become the first batsman from the team to cross the 500-run mark this season.

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Yash Thakur to be Vidarbha’s top bowler

26-year-old Yash Thakur has taken 11 wickets in six games this season The medium pacer was afforded a rest in the final group game and he came back strongly by taking a 4-wicket haul against Rajasthan in the quarter-final. We expect Thakur to lead the team’s bowling attack in Vadodara on the back of his performance in the last game.

Pradeep Dadhe to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

The team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament is our pick to be the best bowler for Maharashtra in this crucial match. The 30-year-old medium pacer has taken 14 wickets in 8 games and comes in the quarter-final on the back of 5 wickets in his last two games.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Vidarbha to Win - 1.56 (Parimatch)

Maharashtra to Win - 2.22 (Parimatch) A battle of the giants will be witnessed in Vadodara. Vidarbha are the only undefeated team left in the tournament and are the bookmakers’ favourites to qualify. While Maharashtra lost to Railways in their final group game, they could be forgiven for that after already securing the top spot in the group. It’ll be a closely-contested match and we’re backing Vidarbha to continue their winning run. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





