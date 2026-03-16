Facts: Zoe Britcliffe won the Player of the Match award in the previous game against Victoria Women picking up four wickets.

Tess Flintoff scored 16 runs while batting at number six and picked up two wickets in the previous game.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Chance Winning

Within a couple of days of facing each other, Victoria and Western Australia Women will lock horns again. Victoria Women emerged victorious in the earlier face-off to jump to fourth place in the points table after eight matches with 16 points. On the other hand, Western Australia Women are struggling having won only one game in seven outings so far and have only five points to show for their efforts.

Victoria Women chased down 223 runs to win by two wickets by DLS method in the previous face-off at the Junction Oval. After losing the toss, Western Australia Women got off to a decent start with their openers Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke adding 59 runs.

But they lost quick wickets to get reduced to 67/3 in the 15th over. A 57-run stand then followed between Mathilda Carmichael and Mikayla Hinkley only for the team to collapse again. At 129/6 in the 30th over, Western Australia Women seemed to be getting bowled out early. But Carmichael was the real star as she scored 64 runs and got decent support from the lower-order as they finished on 229/8 in 47 overs with rain intervening.

Chasing the score, Victoria Women were set a target of 223 runs in 44 overs and the game went down the wire. Victoria started strongly with the bat as their top three - Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning and Ella Hayward scored 39, 49 and 42 runs respectively.

However, thanks to Zoe Britcliffe, they collapsed from 140/1 to 197/8 as Western Australia started entertaining thoughts of an unlikely victory. But the lower-order batters Jas Nevins and Sophie Day had other ideas as they added an unbeaten 26 for the ninth wicket to take their team home in the last-over thriller.

Talking about this encounter, Victoria Women will once again remain the favourites given the form of the two teams. Their chances of winning the game are as follows:

Western Australia Women's chance of winning: 41%

Victoria Women’s chance of winning: 59%

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Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Tips

Victoria Women’s veteran Meg Lanning looked in extremely good touch with the bat in the previous game. She scored 49 runs off 36 balls with eight fours and a six. You can bet on her to score over 49.5 runs in this match.

Mathilda Carmichael was the best batter for Western Australia Women in the previous game scoring 64 runs off 85 deliveries with five fours. You can bet on her to score 25 runs in this encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Victoria Women to have more Batters with fifties 1.11 Bet on Batery Victoria Women Opening Partnership Under 30.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Toss Prediction

In the last game played between these two teams at the same venue on Monday, Victoria Women opted to bowl first and managed to chase down the score. With the weather expected to be clear, batting should get better as the match progresses. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast in Melbourne on Wednesday (January 29) suggests that there will be intermittent clouds in the morning. However, the sun will come out later in the afternoon with the temperatures hovering around 18-21 Degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match even as the wind gusts will travel at around 52 kmph.

Western Australia Women Player List

Chloe Piparo (C), Charis Bekker, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Maddy Darke, Naomi Dattani, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Shay Manolini, Rebecca McGrath, Lilly Mills, Maddie White

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Chloe Piparo (c) Batter Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Amy Edgar All-rounder Bhavisha Devchand All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael All-rounder Mikayla Hinkley Batter Lilly Mills All-rounder Shay Manolini Bowler Naomi Dattani All-rounder Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler

Western Australia Women Recent Form

Things have not gone to plan for Western Australia Women at all in this WNCL season. They have won only one out of seven matches so far defeating only New South Wales Women but went down to Victoria Women in their previous fixture.

Victoria Women Players List

Nicole Faltum (C), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Poppy Gardner, Ella Hayward, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jasmin Nevins, Georgia Pestwidge, Sophie Reid, Samara Dulvin

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nicole Faltum (C) Wicketkeeper Meg Lanning Batter Ella Hayward All-Rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Olivia Henry Batter Samara Dulvin Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-Rounder Jasmine Nevis Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler

Victoria Women Recent Form

Victoria Women finally broke their three-match losing streak with a win over Western Australia Women in their previous game. Overall, they’ve so far won four and lost three matches in seven outings.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Head-to-Head Record

Western Australia have won three of the last five encounters against Victoria Women. On two occasions, Victoria have emerged victorious.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Betting Odds

Victoria Women to hit most fours @ 1.87 (Batery Bet)

Victoria Women have in-form batters in their line-up. The likes of Faltum, Lanning and Hayward combined to hit 20 fours in the previous game. All three batters are in-form and can play a long innings resulting in hitting more fours. But the same is not the case with Western Australia Women. So bet on Victoria Women to hit most fours in the match.

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Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Top Batters

Ella Hayward to be the top batter for Victoria Women

Ella Hayward bats at number three for Victoria Women and has scored 317 runs so far in the tournament. She has scored runs at an average of 52.83 with a fifty and a hundred each. She scored 42 runs in the previous game against Western Australia Women. You can bet on her to be the top batter for Victoria Women.

Mathilda Carmichael to be the top batter for Western Australia Women





Mathilda Carmichael batted at four and scored 64 runs in the previous game showing some good form. She has scored 175 runs in seven matches at an average of 25 and would be keen on carrying on good form. You can take a punt on her to be the top batter for Western Australia Women.

Victoria Women vs Western Australia Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Victoria Women

Sophie Day has been the best bowler for Victoria Women in the ongoing WNCL season. She has picked up 13 wickets so far in seven matches at an average of 22.76 at a strike rate of 30.1. She has conceded runs at an economy of 4.53 and can bet on her to be the top bowler for Victoria Women.

Lilly Mills to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women

Lilly Mills has been one of the most consistent bowlers picking up wickets in WNCL this season. She has accounted for 13 wickets at an average of 21.46 at a strike rate of 26.6 with a five-wicket haul to her name. Her economy of 4.82 is among the best and for the same reason, you can bet on her to be the top bowler for Western Australia Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Victoria Women Western Australia Women to win the match @ 2.2 Batery Bet

Victoria Women to win the match @ 1.68 Batery Bet Victoria Women will have a massive advantage heading into this game as they have recently beaten Western Australia Women. Moreover, they have players like Lanning, Faltum, Flintoff and Prestwidge in their line-up. A strong bowling attack and experienced players keep them in good stead. Western Australia, meanwhile, haven’t been consistent enough to put pressure on opposition teams. Our prediction is for Victoria Women to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





