Facts: The sides were matched earlier in the competition where Leicestershire Women won the game by 3 wickets.

Derbyshire Women are placed at the 5th place of the north group table whereas Leicestershire Women are placed at the 3rd place of the same group.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Women had a strong start but were unable to hold their form in the current competition. The team is coming from four consecutive defeats with no chance of making it to the play-offs. The team is placed at the bottom of the North Group table with two wins and five losses. They lost their last outing against Northamptonshire Women. The team will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Leicestershire Women had a mixed campaign so far. They have won three games and lost four fixtures in the competition. They lost their last fixture against Yorkshire Women. The team has a chance of making it to the play-offs and will be looking to post a huge win in the next game. They have 13 points to their name in the competition.

Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 30%

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 70%

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Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

Derbyshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Northamptonshire Women. Derbyshire batted first and scored 132/7 in the game. Derbyshire batted poorly in the game as Ella Porter and Lara Shaw were the top scorers with 34 runs each in the game. Chasing the target, Northamptonshire Women smashed 133/5 to win the game by 5 wickets. Francesca Clarke was the best bowler from Derbyshire with 2 wickets in the game.

Leicestershire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Yorkshire Women in the last game. Winning the toss, Yorkshire Women decided to bat first. They scored 142/6. Emma Thatcher was the best bowler in the game with 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the team secured 130/8 and lost the fixture by 12 runs. Francesca Sweet scored 48 runs and was the best batter from the side.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

Recent match previews at Repton indicate that teams often choose to bat first when winning the toss, particularly to take advantage of fresh, true surfaces that support batters early on and help set a competitive total. Although women's T20 data at the venue is limited, the prevailing strategy in reported fixtures leans toward batting first, especially on newly prepared pitches.

Weather Report

Cloudy skies with showers between 6–12 PM, so bring waterproof gear or plan indoor activities early. Periods of light showers continue, followed by thick cloud cover. Temperatures remain steady around 20–21 °C.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Ella Porter Batter Lara Shaw Batter Francesca Clarke Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin All-rounder Caitlin McDonald Bowler Maria Andrews All-rounder Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

Derbyshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered huge losses in the last four games. As a result, the team was dragged down to the bottom position of the North Group table. The team’s batting performance was underwhelming in the last game.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Flora Davies Batter Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

Leicestershire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team could not hold onto the form and faced two defeats in the last two games. They will be looking to get back in the tournament.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format where Leicestershire Women lead the tally by 1-0.

Leicestershire Women won- 1

Derbyshire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker and Francesca Sweet open for Leicestershire Women in the current competition. The pair had tremendous opening partnerships in the first two games but they could not do well in the games after that. The duo posted the scores of 63, 28, 0, 0, 0, 16 and 5 before their first wicket in the last seven games. Sweet and Brooker average at 39.16 and 7.57 respectively in the competition. Derbyshire Women have a decent bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket against Leicestershire Women in the next game.

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Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Jessica Couser is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 174 runs in 7 games and leads the batting order of the side. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet is a terrific batter in the competition. She has scored 235 runs in 7 games at an average of 39.16, making her the best batter from her side. She has a strike rate of 116.3. She scored 48 runs in the last game. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Rhiannon Knowling-Davies to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Rhiannon Knowling-Davies in the squad with her expertise with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 7 games.

Emma Thatcher to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Thatcher has picked 10 wickets in 7 games. She is the top wicket taker from the side and will be expected to bowl well in the next game. She took 3 wickets in the last game.