Facts: Leicestershire Women and Derbyshire Women have not met before in the format.

Leicestershire Women are placed at the 3rd place while Derbyshire Women are positioned at the 2nd place of the group table.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Women had a strong start but were unable to hold their form in the current competition. They are coming after two consecutive defeats in their current campaign. With two wins and three losses, the team is positioned at the 3rd place of the North group table. Derbyshire Women possess 9 points and will be desperate for a win here. The team will look to remain at the second place with a win in the next game.

Leicestershire Women had a terrible start to their campaign in this season of the Blast. The team lost their first two games in the tournament. In an effort to revive their campaign, the team won the next two games. With two losses and as many wins, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the North Group Table. They have 9 points to their name currently. The team will be looking to extend their winning momentum to the next outing.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 62%

Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 38%

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Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Tips

Derbyshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Worcestershire Women in the last game. Worcestershire batted first and scored 187/6 in the game. Derbyshire Women were expensive with their bowling unit. Rhiannon Knowling-Davies and Maria Andrews picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Derbyshire Women bundled out for 158 runs in the game, losing the fixture by 29 runs. Jessica Couser (65) and Lara Shaw (32) played an opening partnership of 91 runs but the rest of the batters struck out for very cheap scores, leading to a defeat.

Leicestershire Women went against Northamptonshire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Leicestershire Women. Batting first, Leicestershire scored 153/6. Francesca Sweet scored 35 runs while Scarlett Hughes knocked 29 runs in the game. In return, Northamptonshire Women bundled out for 85 runs, losing the game by 68 runs. April Herathge and Lucy Higham picked 3 wickets each for Leicestershire.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Toss Prediction

At Grace Road, the balanced and batting-friendly surface generally leads captains to opt for bowling first after winning the toss. T20 Blast data shows the team batting second has edged ahead with 30 wins versus 27 for those batting first. The pitch typically offers early bounce and some movement with the new ball, then settles into a high-scoring deck—ideal for chasing under lights. With short square boundaries, the later ease of stroke-making and dew advantage make bowl-first the smarter toss decision here.

Weather Report

High temperature around 19 °C, noticeably cooler than the mid‑20s earlier in the week. Breezy conditions expected in the afternoon, with no significant rain predicted.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Ella Porter Batter Lara Shaw Batter Francesca Clarke Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin All-rounder Caitlin McDonald Bowler Maria Andrews All-rounder Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

Derbyshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered huge losses in the last two games. Their batting order bundled out for 158 and lost the game by 29 runs. .

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Flora Davies Batter Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder D’nica Roff Bowler April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

The Leicestershire Women displayed a glimpse of hope as they secured wins in their last two outings. The team batted well but it was their bowling that won them the last game. They will be confident coming into the next game of the competition.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not met in the format before. This will be their first meeting.

Derbyshire Women won- 0

Leicestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker and Francesca Sweet open for Leicestershire Women in the current competition. The pair had tremendous opening partnerships in the first two games but they could not do well in the next two games. Brooker ducked out in the last two games and looked out of form. The duo posted the scores of 63, 28, 0 and 0 before their first wicket in the last four games. Brooker and Sweet average at 13.25 and 50.66 respectively in the competition. Derbyshire Women have a decent bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket against Leicestershire Women in the next game.

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Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Batters

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet has found her footing in the competition. She has scored 152 runs in 4 games at an average of 50.66, making her the best batter from her side. She knocked 35 runs in the last game. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game against Derbyshire.

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Jessica Couser is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 162 runs in 5 games and leads the batting order of the side. She scored 65 runs in the last game and was the top batter from the side. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Derbyshire Women vs Leicestershire Women Top Bowlers

Maria Andrews to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

Maria Andrews was very effective in the last game. She picked 9 wickets in 4 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Lucy Higham to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Lucy Higham has entered the competition and picked 3 wickets in her first outing. She was fantastic in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game.