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Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Match Prediction

DER

55%

Chance of Winning

NOR

45%

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T20

County Ground

Northamptonshire Women will meet Derbyshire Women in the next Vitality Blast Women League 2 2025 fixture. The game will take place at County Ground, Derby on July 18, 2025 and will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Facts:

  • The sides were matched earlier in the competition where Derbyshire Women won the game by 17 runs.
  • Derbyshire Women are placed at the 5th place of the north group table whereas Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 4th place of the same group.

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Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Women had a strong start but were unable to hold their form in the current competition. They are coming after three consecutive defeats in their current campaign. With two wins and four losses, the team is positioned at the 5th place of the North group table. Derbyshire Women possess 8 points and will be desperate for a win here. The team will look to climb a few places with a win in the next game.

Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far in the competition. However, the team’s form took a sharp dip as they could not win a single game in their last five outings, one of which yielded no result. With two wins and four losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the North Group standings. They have 10 points and will be looking to earn a few more points with a win in the next game.

  • Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%
  • Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Tips

Derbyshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Leicestershire Women. Derbyshire batted first and scored 117/8 in the game. Derbyshire batted poorly in the game as Ella Porter was the top scorer with an unbeaten score of 38 runs. Leicestershire Women were able to secure 119/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. There was resistance from Derbyshire bowlers but were unable to win the game. Rhiannon Knowling-Davies was the top bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the fixture.

Northamptonshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Yorkshire Women in the last game. Winning the toss, Yorkshire Women decided to bat first. They scored 167/4. Lenny Sims was very economical with her deliveries and also took a wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Northamptonshire Women posted 114/4 and lost the fixture by 53 runs. Gemma Marriott scored 41 runs but was unable to drag her side to victory.

Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Toss Prediction

At the County Ground, Derby, historical trends and pitch analysis for women's T20 cricket show it’s a balanced surface, with both pacers and spinners able to make an impact early on, and batting conditions improving later on. The average first-innings score is around 133–135 in women’s T20s. The toss decision is flexible, with no strong bias toward batting or bowling first; a split exists between teams choosing to bat or bowl. Notably, about 55% of toss winners have elected to bowl first, responding to early seam or swing

Weather Report

On Friday, July 18, Derby will experience a mix of sun and clouds, with a couple of showers expected mainly later in the day. Daytime temperatures should reach around 26 °C (78 °F), cooling to about 15 °C (60 °F) overnight.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman

Wicketkeeper

Jessica Couser

All-Rounder

Adrianna Darlow (C)

All-Rounder

Ella Porter

Batter

Lara Shaw

Batter

Francesca Clarke

Bowler

Rhiannon Knowling-Davies

All-Rounder

Harriett Parkin

All-rounder

Caitlin McDonald

Bowler

Maria Andrews

All-rounder

Gemma Rose

Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

Derbyshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered huge losses in the last three games. As a result, the team was dragged down to the bottom position of the North Group table.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C)

All-rounder

Alicia Presland

Batter

Amelia Kemp

All-rounder

Katherine Speed

Batter

Abby Butcher

Batter

Michaela Kirk

Batter

Mabel Reid

Bowler

Ella Phillips

Bowler

Erica Turner

Wicket-keeper

Bethan Robinson

Bowler

Anisha Patel

Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team could not hold onto the form and faced four defeats after that. They will be looking to get back in the tournament.

Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the format where Derbyshire Women lead the tally by 1-0.

Northamptonshire Women won- 0

Derbyshire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds

Northamptonshire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (xxx@Parimatch)

Northamptonshire Women is suffering from poor form currently in the competition. They lost their last four games. Their opening order features Gemma Marriott and Amelia Kemp but the duo’s performance has been lacklustre so far. The pair secured 10, 0, 12 and 25 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. The team scored 10 runs before their first wicket against Derbyshire in their last clash with them. Marriott and Kemp average at 15.50 and 18.00 respectively in the competition. The side will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game as well.

Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women

T20

County Ground, null

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Derbyshire Falcons

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Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Jessica Couser is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 162 runs in 6 games and leads the batting order of the side. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kemp is a strong batting presence in the team. She has scored 90 runs in 5 games at an average of 18.00. She scored 13 runs in the last game and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers

Rhiannon Knowling-Davies to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Rhiannon Knowling-Davies in the squad with her expertise with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game.

Lenny Sims to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lenny Sims is a terrific bowler in the squad. Kemp has picked 6 wickets in 5 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Derbyshire Women

The sides were matched before in the competition where Derbyshire Women won the game by 17 runs. Both the sides are struggling from poor form currently. However, Derbyshire Women have a better bowling line-up. Having won the previous clash, Derbyshire Women will be confident coming into the next game. That said, Derbyshire Women will be expected to win this affair.
  • Derbyshire Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
  • Northamptonshire Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
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