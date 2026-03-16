Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Match Prediction
DER
55%
Chance of Winning
NOR
45%
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- The sides were matched earlier in the competition where Derbyshire Women won the game by 17 runs.
- Derbyshire Women are placed at the 5th place of the north group table whereas Northamptonshire Women are placed at the 4th place of the same group.
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning
Derbyshire Women had a strong start but were unable to hold their form in the current competition. They are coming after three consecutive defeats in their current campaign. With two wins and four losses, the team is positioned at the 5th place of the North group table. Derbyshire Women possess 8 points and will be desperate for a win here. The team will look to climb a few places with a win in the next game.
Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far in the competition. However, the team’s form took a sharp dip as they could not win a single game in their last five outings, one of which yielded no result. With two wins and four losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the North Group standings. They have 10 points and will be looking to earn a few more points with a win in the next game.
- Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%
- Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Tips
Derbyshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Leicestershire Women. Derbyshire batted first and scored 117/8 in the game. Derbyshire batted poorly in the game as Ella Porter was the top scorer with an unbeaten score of 38 runs. Leicestershire Women were able to secure 119/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. There was resistance from Derbyshire bowlers but were unable to win the game. Rhiannon Knowling-Davies was the top bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the fixture.
Northamptonshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Yorkshire Women in the last game. Winning the toss, Yorkshire Women decided to bat first. They scored 167/4. Lenny Sims was very economical with her deliveries and also took a wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Northamptonshire Women posted 114/4 and lost the fixture by 53 runs. Gemma Marriott scored 41 runs but was unable to drag her side to victory.
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Toss Prediction
At the County Ground, Derby, historical trends and pitch analysis for women's T20 cricket show it’s a balanced surface, with both pacers and spinners able to make an impact early on, and batting conditions improving later on. The average first-innings score is around 133–135 in women’s T20s. The toss decision is flexible, with no strong bias toward batting or bowling first; a split exists between teams choosing to bat or bowl. Notably, about 55% of toss winners have elected to bowl first, responding to early seam or swing
Weather Report
On Friday, July 18, Derby will experience a mix of sun and clouds, with a couple of showers expected mainly later in the day. Daytime temperatures should reach around 26 °C (78 °F), cooling to about 15 °C (60 °F) overnight.
Derbyshire Women Players List
Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Megan Pittman
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Jessica Couser
|
All-Rounder
|
Adrianna Darlow (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Ella Porter
|
Batter
|
Lara Shaw
|
Batter
|
Francesca Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies
|
All-Rounder
|
Harriett Parkin
|
All-rounder
|
Caitlin McDonald
|
Bowler
|
Maria Andrews
|
All-rounder
|
Gemma Rose
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Women Recent Form
Derbyshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered huge losses in the last three games. As a result, the team was dragged down to the bottom position of the North Group table.
Northamptonshire Women Players List
Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gemma Marriott (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Alicia Presland
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kemp
|
All-rounder
|
Katherine Speed
|
Batter
|
Abby Butcher
|
Batter
|
Michaela Kirk
|
Batter
|
Mabel Reid
|
Bowler
|
Ella Phillips
|
Bowler
|
Erica Turner
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bethan Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Anisha Patel
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Women Recent Form
Northamptonshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team could not hold onto the form and faced four defeats after that. They will be looking to get back in the tournament.
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met once in the format where Derbyshire Women lead the tally by 1-0.
Northamptonshire Women won- 0
Derbyshire Women won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds
Northamptonshire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (xxx@Parimatch)
Northamptonshire Women is suffering from poor form currently in the competition. They lost their last four games. Their opening order features Gemma Marriott and Amelia Kemp but the duo’s performance has been lacklustre so far. The pair secured 10, 0, 12 and 25 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. The team scored 10 runs before their first wicket against Derbyshire in their last clash with them. Marriott and Kemp average at 15.50 and 18.00 respectively in the competition. The side will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game as well.
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women
T20
County Ground, null
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters
Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter
Jessica Couser is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 162 runs in 6 games and leads the batting order of the side. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.
Amelia Kemp to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter
Amelia Kemp is a strong batting presence in the team. She has scored 90 runs in 5 games at an average of 18.00. She scored 13 runs in the last game and will be looking to bat well in the next game.
Derbyshire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers
Rhiannon Knowling-Davies to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler
The team is very relieved to have Rhiannon Knowling-Davies in the squad with her expertise with the ball. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games. She took 3 wickets in the last game.
Lenny Sims to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler
Lenny Sims is a terrific bowler in the squad. Kemp has picked 6 wickets in 5 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Derbyshire Women
- Derbyshire Women to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
- Northamptonshire Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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