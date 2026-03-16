Facts: Yorkshire Women and Derbyshire Women will meet for the first time in the 20 over format.

Yorkshire Women are placed at the top of the North Group whereas Derbyshire Women are placed at the bottom.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Women had a challenging start in the current competition as they lost their first outing. However, the team bounced back with wins in the next two games. The team is coming from a win against Northamptonshire Women. With that, they are placed at the second place of the North Group table. They have 9 points and will be up against Yorkshire Women in the next game.

Yorkshire Women were impressive in the T20 County Cup where they reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated after that. The team has a good batting line-up and several prominent names in the team. They had a fantastic start to this competition’s campaign with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far. They are placed at the top of the group table with 10 points. Yorkshire Women have a very strong squad and will be expected to lead a great innings in the next game.

Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips

Derbyshire Women played against Northamptonshire Women in the previous game of the competition. Derbyshire Women batted first in the game and scored 118/8 in the game. Jessica Couser scored 31 runs while the others dismissed for much cheaper scores. However, the side did well in their bowling order. They bowled out Northamptonshire Women at 101/9 to win the game by 17 runs. Maria Andrews was fantastic with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game.

Yorkshire Women Women clashed against Leicestershire Women in the previous game of this competition. Yorkshire Women bundled out for 127 runs in the game. Georgie Boyce was the best batter with 46 runs in the game. They compensated for their lack in the batting order with their fierce bowling attack. They bowled out Leicestershire Women at 101 runs to win the game by 26 runs. Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell and Claudie Cooper picked 2 wickets each in the game. Yorkshire Women will be ready for their next fixture against Derbyshire Women.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction

Early in the day the outfield can still hold a bit of moisture, but as soon as the sun comes out it dries quickly, creating a flat, true surface that’s ideal for batters. The quicker the pitch dries, the less grip seamers get, so you want to take advantage of any early life by batting first. Batting first is the smart choice. Sunny, dry conditions quickly flatten the pitch and reduce any early seam or swing, perfect for building a solid score. Overcast skies or humidity that favor swing bowling are absent, no early advantage for bowlers.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny to clear skies, with mild temperatures, peaking around 28 °C (82 °F) in the afternoon. Dry and stable, ideal for batting, little to no cloud cover or humidity.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Erin Thomas Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Hazel Garton Bowler Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Amelia Love All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Team Form

Yorkshire Women have a strong batting lineup with popular names in the batting order. The team also does well in the bowling department. They will be confident after a win in the last game.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Natasha Allen Batter Lara Shaw Batter Francesca Clarke Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin All-rounder Caitlin McDonald Bowler Pagan Hardwick Bowler Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

The Derbyshire Women did well in the bowling department in the last game. Their batters struggled in the last game. They will be looking to carry on their winning momentum.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once in the recently concluded T20 County Cup where Yorkshire Women won the game.

Yorkshire Women won- 1

Derbyshire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Derbyshire Women to score low before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Yorkshire Women have won two games in the competition. However, the sides have displayed signs of poor batting order. The team opens their innings with Erin Thomas and Georgie Boyce who have secured 11 & 2 runs before their first dismissal. Thomas and Boyce average at 5.00 & 44.00 respectively in the competition. Boyce has been impeccable with the bat but Thomas has lost her wicket very early in both the games. That said, Yorkshire Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Georgie Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Boyce was a major run contributor for Yorkshire in the competition. She has scored 88 runs in 2 games at an average of 44.00. She scored 42 & 46 runs respectively in the two games. That said, she will be the top pick for the best batter from the side.

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Jessica Couser is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 55 runs in 3 games and leads the batting order of the side. She scored 31 runs in the last game and was the top batter from the side. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Derbyshire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 6 wickets in 2 games. She will lead the bowling order of the side.

Maria Andrews to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

Maria Andrews was very effective in the last game. She picked 5 wickets for 17 runs in the game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.