Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Match Prediction
GLA
55%
Chance of Winning
GLO
45%
T20
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Glamorgan Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.
- Glamorgan Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed twice before where the former side lead the tally by 2-0.
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning
Glamorgan Women started their campaign with a loss but they managed to win their next four games in the competition. Their previous game was abandoned and yielded no result. Interestingly, their last win came against Gloucestershire Women. With a loss and four wins, the team is placed at the second place of the South group table with 19 points. Glamorgan have a great mix of players who have performed well in the competition and will be looking to win this reverse fixture.
Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign in the current competition and lost the first three games of the tournament. They displayed some hope with a win against Kent Women but the side went back to losing ways in the next fixture against Glamorgan Women. They are placed at the bottom of the group table with 4 points.
- Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 55%
- Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Tips
In their previous encounter, Glamorgan Women faced Gloucestershire Women, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Gloucestershire posted a total of 114/8, with Prarthana Reddy leading the scoring with a composed 39, supported by Emily Geach’s 29-run contribution. Glamorgan’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings, with Poppy Tulloch standing out by claiming 3 key wickets. The remaining bowlers backed her up with disciplined spells, ensuring Gloucestershire couldn’t accelerate in the latter stages. It was a well-rounded bowling display from Glamorgan in a competitive outing.
Glamorgan Women delivered a strong batting performance to chase down 115/4 and secure a six-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare. Captain Lauren Parfitt contributed 23 runs, while Bea Ellis added a solid 25 to anchor the innings. Despite efforts from Gloucestershire’s Alice Bird and Liv Daniels, who picked up two wickets each, their side couldn’t prevent Glamorgan’s dominant run chase. The all-around display from Glamorgan ensured they comfortably crossed the finish line and claimed a well-earned win.
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Toss Prediction
At Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the wicket tends to favor bowlers early on, with seamers exploiting the bounce and pace of the new ball, especially under cloudy or overcast conditions. 8 out of 11 matches have been won by the team bowling first. This trend holds true in women’s T20 fixtures as well. If you win the toss in a T20 match at Sophia Gardens, the optimal decision is to bowl first—this lets your bowlers exploit early conditions and then swing momentum back while chasing on a pitch that eases under lights.
Weather Report
On Sunday, July 13 in Cardiff, you're in for a hot, mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching around 30 °C (86 °F) and cooling to about 16 °C (61 °F) overnight.
Glamorgan Women Players List
Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Charlotte Scarborough
|
Batter
|
Lauren Parfitt (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Bethan Gammon
|
Batter
|
Katy Cobb
|
Bowler
|
Beatrix Ellis
|
Batter
|
Emily Burke
|
All-rounder
|
Gemma Porter
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Tulloch
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Louise Parfitt
|
Wicket-keeper
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Eve Jackson
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Reid
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Women Team Form
Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled even better to win the game. The team won against Sussex Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the next game as well.
Gloucestershire Women Players List
Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prarthana Reddy
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Belcher
|
All-rounder
|
Georgie Cant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amu Surenkumar
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Dolman
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Geach
|
All-rounder
|
Liv Daniels (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Geach
|
Batter
|
Melissa Story
|
Batter
|
Alice Bird
|
Batter
|
Charlotte Phillips
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Women Recent Form
Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They lost the last game against Glamorgan Women and will be looking to get back at them. They need to work better on their batting order.
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides clashed twice in the format where Glamorgan Women lead the tally by 2-0.
Gloucestershire Women won- 0
Glamorgan Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds
Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)
Gloucestershire Women were having a terrible campaign. They lost the majority of their games in the competition and are walking here after a defeat against Glamorgan. The team experimented with various batters but have settled with Georgie Cant and Bea Willis. The team has scored 8, 35, 7, 2 & 5 runs before their first dismissal. Bea Willis went back to the middle order while Daisy Feast opened for the side, yielding no improvement in the opening duo. In their last clash against Glamorgan Women, the side posted 5 runs before their first wicket. With the current shaky form of the batters, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women
T20
Sophia Gardens, null
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters
Lauren Parfitt to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter
Lauren Parfitt is in fantastic form this season. She has struck 106 runs in the 5 games. With 84 runs in 4 games. Gammon will be the best batting pick from Glamorgan for the next fixture.
Prarthana Reddy to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter
Prarthana Reddy is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 122 runs in 5 games at an average of 24.40. She scored 39 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers
Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler
Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 8 wickets in 5 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler
Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 5 wickets in 5 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Glamorgan Women
- Glamorgan Women to win @ 1.33 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire Women to win @ 3.03 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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