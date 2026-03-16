Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Glamorgan Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.

Glamorgan Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed twice before where the former side lead the tally by 2-0.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan Women started their campaign with a loss but they managed to win their next four games in the competition. Their previous game was abandoned and yielded no result. Interestingly, their last win came against Gloucestershire Women. With a loss and four wins, the team is placed at the second place of the South group table with 19 points. Glamorgan have a great mix of players who have performed well in the competition and will be looking to win this reverse fixture.

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign in the current competition and lost the first three games of the tournament. They displayed some hope with a win against Kent Women but the side went back to losing ways in the next fixture against Glamorgan Women. They are placed at the bottom of the group table with 4 points.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Tips

In their previous encounter, Glamorgan Women faced Gloucestershire Women, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Gloucestershire posted a total of 114/8, with Prarthana Reddy leading the scoring with a composed 39, supported by Emily Geach’s 29-run contribution. Glamorgan’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings, with Poppy Tulloch standing out by claiming 3 key wickets. The remaining bowlers backed her up with disciplined spells, ensuring Gloucestershire couldn’t accelerate in the latter stages. It was a well-rounded bowling display from Glamorgan in a competitive outing.

Glamorgan Women delivered a strong batting performance to chase down 115/4 and secure a six-wicket victory with 21 balls to spare. Captain Lauren Parfitt contributed 23 runs, while Bea Ellis added a solid 25 to anchor the innings. Despite efforts from Gloucestershire’s Alice Bird and Liv Daniels, who picked up two wickets each, their side couldn’t prevent Glamorgan’s dominant run chase. The all-around display from Glamorgan ensured they comfortably crossed the finish line and claimed a well-earned win.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Toss Prediction

At Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the wicket tends to favor bowlers early on, with seamers exploiting the bounce and pace of the new ball, especially under cloudy or overcast conditions. 8 out of 11 matches have been won by the team bowling first. This trend holds true in women’s T20 fixtures as well. If you win the toss in a T20 match at Sophia Gardens, the optimal decision is to bowl first—this lets your bowlers exploit early conditions and then swing momentum back while chasing on a pitch that eases under lights.

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 13 in Cardiff, you're in for a hot, mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching around 30 °C (86 °F) and cooling to about 16 °C (61 °F) overnight.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Charlotte Scarborough Batter Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Katy Cobb Bowler Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Eve Jackson Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled even better to win the game. The team won against Sussex Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the next game as well.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Georgie Cant Wicket-keeper Amu Surenkumar All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Emily Geach All-rounder Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Emily Geach Batter Melissa Story Batter Alice Bird Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They lost the last game against Glamorgan Women and will be looking to get back at them. They need to work better on their batting order.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed twice in the format where Glamorgan Women lead the tally by 2-0.

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Gloucestershire Women were having a terrible campaign. They lost the majority of their games in the competition and are walking here after a defeat against Glamorgan. The team experimented with various batters but have settled with Georgie Cant and Bea Willis. The team has scored 8, 35, 7, 2 & 5 runs before their first dismissal. Bea Willis went back to the middle order while Daisy Feast opened for the side, yielding no improvement in the opening duo. In their last clash against Glamorgan Women, the side posted 5 runs before their first wicket. With the current shaky form of the batters, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters

Lauren Parfitt to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Parfitt is in fantastic form this season. She has struck 106 runs in the 5 games. With 84 runs in 4 games. Gammon will be the best batting pick from Glamorgan for the next fixture.

Prarthana Reddy to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Prarthana Reddy is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 122 runs in 5 games at an average of 24.40. She scored 39 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Glamorgan Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 8 wickets in 5 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 5 wickets in 5 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.