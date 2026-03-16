Facts: Kent Women are placed at the 4th place of the South Group table whereas Glamorgan Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.

Glamorgan Women and Kent Women will clash for the first time in the format.

Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan Women started their campaign with a loss but the team never looked back and grabbed only wins after that. Their last win came against Gloucestershire Women. With a loss and five wins, the team is placed at the second place of the South group table with 24 points. Glamorgan have a great mix of players who have performed well in the competition and will be looking to win this reverse fixture.

Kent Women have had a disappointing run in the competition so far, struggling to find form after a poor start. They head into their next match on the back of three consecutive defeats, with their most recent loss against Middlesex Women. With just one win and four losses, Kent currently sit 4th in the South Group table with 6 points. To stay in contention, significant improvement is needed from their batting unit.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 69%

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 31%

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Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Betting Tips

In their previous encounter, Glamorgan Women faced Gloucestershire Women, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Gloucestershire posted a total of 114/5 in the game. Glamorgan bowlers were excellent as they kept the batters at check. Anna-Mae Shearn was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Glamorgan Women scored 117/1, winning the game by 9 wickets and 38 balls remaining. Bea Willis and Beth Gammon remained unbeaten at 67 and 40 runs respectively.

Kent Women clashed against Middlesex Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Middlesex Women batted first and secured 163/7 in the game. All bowlers except Megan Belt picked a wicket in the game. During the chase, the majority of the Kent batters struck out cheaply in the game. Grace Pool scored 39 runs while Elsa Barnfather posted 35 runs in the game. The rest of the batters were unable to cash in runs and the team were restricted to 122/8, as they lost the game by 41 runs.

Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Toss Prediction

At Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the wicket tends to favor bowlers early on, with seamers exploiting the bounce and pace of the new ball, especially under cloudy or overcast conditions. If you win the toss in a T20 match at Sophia Gardens, the optimal decision is to bowl first, this lets your bowlers exploit early conditions and then swing momentum back while chasing on a pitch that eases under lights.

Weather Report

On Friday, July 18, Cardiff will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of a few light showers during the afternoon. Expect a daytime high of 23 °C (74 °F) and a mild evening low around 16 °C (60 °F).

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Rose Evans Batter Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Katy Cobb Bowler Beatrix Ellis Batter Gemma Porter All-rounder Bethan Ellis Batter Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Anna-Mae Shearn Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women bowled extremely well in the last game. They restricted Gloucestershire to a low total and thereafter, it was an easy run chase for the batters. The team looks confident and will be looking to extend their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Darlington All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Emily Thompson Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They were unable to chase the target and bundled out for 41 runs in the game. They will be expected to do better in the next game.

Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed in the 20 over format before.

Kent Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX ( 1.87@Parimatch)

Kent Women are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team has lost two games in succession and batted very poorly in the last few games. Their opening partnerships have been promising in the beginning but are beginning to fall apart as the competition progresses. Kent Women features Ella Darlington and Grace Poole in the opening line-up currently. The team scored 36, 62, 5, 21 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the five games. With their current form, the Kent openers should score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Bea Ellis to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Bea Ellis is in fantastic form this season. She has struck 120 runs in the 5 games. She posted an unbeaten 67 runs in the last match. Ellis will be the best batting pick from Glamorgan for the next fixture.

Elsa Barnfather to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Elsa Barnfather is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 103 runs in 5 games at an average of 25.75. She scored 35 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Glamorgan Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 9 wickets in 6 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 5 wickets in 5 games. She has been very economical as well. She will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.