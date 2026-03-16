Facts: Middlesex Women is placed at the top of the South Group table while Glamorgan Women is placed at the second place.

This will be the first meeting between Glamorgan Women and Middlesex Women.

Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan Women had a pleasant campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup. The team cruised through two rounds but were knocked out in the 3rd round of the games. Coming into this competition, Glamorgan Women had a poor start to their Blast’s campaign. After a loss in the first game, the team returned in the next game with a win. The team is currently ranked 2nd place of the South Group table with 4 points. Glamorgan Women will be looking to do well in the next game as well.

Middlesex Women are probably the best side playing in the current competition. Middlesex Women are unbeatable in the current competition. The team is coming after a win against Kent Women. With three wins, the team is placed at the first place of the standings with 13 points. The team has a terrific balance in their batting and bowling order. Middlesex Women is a very strong side and will be looking to bat and bowl well in the next game as well.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning:45%

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Tips

Glamorgan Women clashed against Sussex Women in their last outing. Glamorgan Women scored 133/8 in the last game. Daisy Jeanes and Bethan Gammon were terrific with the bat and secured 42 runs each in the game. Sussex Women scored 128/9, handing over the win to Glamorgan Women by 5 runs. Glamorgan Women will face a huge challenge against Middlesex Women in the next game.

Middlesex Women clashed against Kent Women in their fixture of the competition. Middlesex Women scored 140/8 in the game. Saskia Horley was fantastic with a knock of 63 runs while Pippa Sproul scored 35 runs. Middlesex Women has a very strong bowling side and managed to restrict the opponents to 122/6, winning the game by 18 runs. Laura Turner and Saskia Horley picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Toss Prediction

Penrhyn Avenue typically offers a balanced playing surface—there’s a touch of grass early on, giving seamers modest assistance with the new ball, while the pitch generally flattens out as the match progresses . Historical data indicates a slight upper hand for teams chasing, especially in local T20 and one-day matches, with chase victories in about 55% of played games . Dew from the nearby coast can come into play later in the evening, making bowling tougher in the second innings. Thus, the captain who wins the toss is advised to bowl first, exploiting early seam movement and avoiding a wet ball under lights.

Weather Report

Moderate temperatures ranging from 16 °C to 22 °C (60–72 °F). Mix of sunshine and clouds, with isolated afternoon or evening showers expected on some days. Coastal humidity and breezes could affect conditions, particularly later in the day.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Niamh Holland Batter Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Nicole Reid Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women batted decently in the last game but bowled very well to win the game. The team will face a tough task playing against Middlesex Women in the next game.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Finty Trussler All-Rounder Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Sarah Pearson Batter Artemis Downer All-Rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Katie Wolfe Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler

Middlesex Women Recent Form

Middlesex Women have displayed phenomenal form in the past three games of the competition. They have won all the games. In the last game, the bowling order kept Kent Women at check to help the side win the game.

Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to clash in the format. This will be their first T20 meeting.

Middlesex Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to score low before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Midllesex Women scored 27 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. Riva Pindoria played an excellent knock whereas Naomi Dattani fell pretty early. Dattani was replaced by Isabella Routledge in the opening order. However, the new pair secured only 10 runs before the first dismissal. The opening order changed again in the third game while still unsuccessful since they scored 1 run before their first dismissal. Looking at their batting form, the team is expected to face an early dismissal in the next game as well.

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Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley is the best batter from the side. The captain has amassed 103 runs in 3 games. She smashed 63 runs in the last game. Looking at her form, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Amy Gordon to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is a very capable batter in the team. She scored 20, 26, 42 & 8 runs in the last four T20 outings. Gordon will be expected to bat well in her first innings of the competition.

Glamorgan Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Anaya Patel to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Anaya Patel is a spectacular bowler from the side. Coming into this competition, she skillfully picked 4 wickets in her first innings followed by a wicket in the next game. With 5 wickets, she is the top bowler from the side.

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 3 wickets in the first game followed by 2 wickets in the next game. She is the top bowler from the side. Porter will lead the bowling order in the next game.