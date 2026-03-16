Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Match Prediction
GLA
60%
Chance of Winning
SUS
40%
Parimatch
T20
Spytty Park
Facts:
- Sussex Women is placed at the second place South Group table while Glamorgan Women is placed at the third place.
- Glamorgan Women leads the tally by 2-0 in the last two T20 meetings with Sussex Women.
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning
Glamorgan Women had a poor start to their Blast’s campaign. After a loss in the first game, the team returned with wins in the next two games. Their recent exploit came against Middlesex Women. The team is currently ranked 3rd place in the South Group table with 8 points. They have a spectacular balance in their batting and bowling line-up. Glamorgan Women will be looking to do well in the next game as well.
Sussex Women took an early exit in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Upon entering the Vitality Blast League 2, the team have failed to find a solid footing in the competition. However, they have managed to move past a few inconsistencies to sit at the second place of the points table. With a win in the last game against Kent Women, the side now has two wins and as many losses in four outings. They have 9 points.
- Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 60%
- Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 40%
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips
Glamorgan Women clashed against Middlesex Women in their last outing. Glamorgan Women scored 171/4 in the last game. Daisy Jeanes (53) and Lauren Parfitt (75*) were terrific with the bat and secured 85 runs for their opening partnership. Chasing the target, Middlesex Women were restricted to 141/9 as Glamorgan Women won the game by 30 runs. Sarah Pearson picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.
Sussex Women clashed against Kent Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Sussex Women bowled spectacularly to restrict Kent Women to 95/9 in 20 overs. Jasmine Westley was the most successful bowler from Sussex with 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Sussex Women scored 98/3 in 10.3 overs comfortably and won the game by 7 wickets. Rachel King is in terrific form and posted 50 runs in the game. Izzy Collis also secured 28 runs.
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction
At Spytty Park, the pitch typically offers early assistance to bowlers, especially seamers, with evident movement and bounce early on. Toss winners here consistently opt to bowl first, aiming to exploit fresh conditions and apply early pressure. As the game unfolds and the surface settles, batting becomes more comfortable, but the initial advantage lies with those who can strike early. For a Women's T20 match at Spytty Park, the smarter toss decision is to field first, leveraging bowling-friendly conditions upfront before taking on a more predictable chase later in the game.
Weather Report
Expect a pleasant day with partial sunshine, blending comfortable warmth and refreshing breezes. Daytime highs will hover around 75 °F (24 °C), dropping to about 63 °F (17 °C) overnight.
Glamorgan Women Players List
Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daisy Jeanes
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Parfitt (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Bethan Gammon
|
Batter
|
Katy Cobb
|
Bowler
|
Beatrix Ellis
|
Batter
|
Emily Burke
|
All-rounder
|
Gemma Porter
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Tulloch
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Louise Parfitt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sara Phillips
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Walker
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Women Team Form
Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled very well to win the game. The team won against Sussex Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the reverse fixture.
Sussex Women Players List
Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Izzy Collis
|
Batter
|
Mollie Adams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rachel King
|
Batter
|
Chiara Green (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Nancy Harman
|
All-rounder
|
Talitha Stanley
|
Bowler
|
Eve O'Neill
|
Bowler
|
Indigo Gentry
|
All-rounder
|
Jasmine Westley
|
Batter
|
Anna Buckle
|
Bowler
|
Kali-Anne Docherty
|
Bowler
Sussex Women Recent Form
Sussex Women have displayed phenomenal form in the past game of the competition. The bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Kent Women to 95/9 in the last game. Chasing the target was a piece of cake for the side. They will be confident coming into the next game.
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met twice in the format where Glamorgan Women have won on both the occasions, leading the tally by 2-0.
Sussex Women won- 0
Glamorgan Women won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds
Sussex Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)
Sussex Women bounced back in the competition with a win over Kent Women in the last game. Sussex Women’s opening order looked shaky in the first game with Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams as the duo scored 2 runs before Adams struck out. However, Adams was replaced by Rachel King in the opening order. As a result, the opening partnership lasted for 31, 21 & 86 runs in the last game. The openers look in decent form and will be looking to score well in the next game as well.
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women
T20
Spytty Park, null
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters
Daisy Jeanes to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter
Daisy Jeanes is a very capable batter in the team. She scored 42 & 53 runs in the last two T20 outings. She has a strike rate of 150.00 in the competition and will be expected to bat well in her first innings of the competition.
Rachel King to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter
Rachel King is the best batter from the side. She has collected 118 runs in 2 games at an average of 118.00. She smashed 50 off 28 balls in the last game. She will be looking to strike well in the upcoming fixture.
Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers
Chiara Green to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler
Chiara Green is one of the prominent bowlers in the squad. She has picked 4 wickets in 4 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.
Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler
Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 6 wickets in 4 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Glamorgan Women
- Glamorgan Women to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Sussex Women to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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