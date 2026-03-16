Facts: Sussex Women is placed at the second place South Group table while Glamorgan Women is placed at the third place.

Glamorgan Women leads the tally by 2-0 in the last two T20 meetings with Sussex Women.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan Women had a poor start to their Blast’s campaign. After a loss in the first game, the team returned with wins in the next two games. Their recent exploit came against Middlesex Women. The team is currently ranked 3rd place in the South Group table with 8 points. They have a spectacular balance in their batting and bowling line-up. Glamorgan Women will be looking to do well in the next game as well.

Sussex Women took an early exit in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. Upon entering the Vitality Blast League 2, the team have failed to find a solid footing in the competition. However, they have managed to move past a few inconsistencies to sit at the second place of the points table. With a win in the last game against Kent Women, the side now has two wins and as many losses in four outings. They have 9 points.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 60%

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 40%

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Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips

Glamorgan Women clashed against Middlesex Women in their last outing. Glamorgan Women scored 171/4 in the last game. Daisy Jeanes (53) and Lauren Parfitt (75*) were terrific with the bat and secured 85 runs for their opening partnership. Chasing the target, Middlesex Women were restricted to 141/9 as Glamorgan Women won the game by 30 runs. Sarah Pearson picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.

Sussex Women clashed against Kent Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Sussex Women bowled spectacularly to restrict Kent Women to 95/9 in 20 overs. Jasmine Westley was the most successful bowler from Sussex with 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Sussex Women scored 98/3 in 10.3 overs comfortably and won the game by 7 wickets. Rachel King is in terrific form and posted 50 runs in the game. Izzy Collis also secured 28 runs.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction

At Spytty Park, the pitch typically offers early assistance to bowlers, especially seamers, with evident movement and bounce early on. Toss winners here consistently opt to bowl first, aiming to exploit fresh conditions and apply early pressure. As the game unfolds and the surface settles, batting becomes more comfortable, but the initial advantage lies with those who can strike early. For a Women's T20 match at Spytty Park, the smarter toss decision is to field first, leveraging bowling-friendly conditions upfront before taking on a more predictable chase later in the game.

Weather Report

Expect a pleasant day with partial sunshine, blending comfortable warmth and refreshing breezes. Daytime highs will hover around 75 °F (24 °C), dropping to about 63 °F (17 °C) overnight.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Katy Cobb Bowler Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Poppy Walker Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled very well to win the game. The team won against Sussex Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the reverse fixture.

Sussex Women Players List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Izzy Collis Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Rachel King Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Talitha Stanley Bowler Eve O'Neill Bowler Indigo Gentry All-rounder Jasmine Westley Batter Anna Buckle Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Recent Form

Sussex Women have displayed phenomenal form in the past game of the competition. The bowlers did exceptionally well to restrict Kent Women to 95/9 in the last game. Chasing the target was a piece of cake for the side. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice in the format where Glamorgan Women have won on both the occasions, leading the tally by 2-0.

Sussex Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Sussex Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Sussex Women bounced back in the competition with a win over Kent Women in the last game. Sussex Women’s opening order looked shaky in the first game with Izzy Collis and Mollie Adams as the duo scored 2 runs before Adams struck out. However, Adams was replaced by Rachel King in the opening order. As a result, the opening partnership lasted for 31, 21 & 86 runs in the last game. The openers look in decent form and will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

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Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Daisy Jeanes to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Daisy Jeanes is a very capable batter in the team. She scored 42 & 53 runs in the last two T20 outings. She has a strike rate of 150.00 in the competition and will be expected to bat well in her first innings of the competition.

Rachel King to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Rachel King is the best batter from the side. She has collected 118 runs in 2 games at an average of 118.00. She smashed 50 off 28 balls in the last game. She will be looking to strike well in the upcoming fixture.

Glamorgan Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Chiara Green to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Chiara Green is one of the prominent bowlers in the squad. She has picked 4 wickets in 4 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 6 wickets in 4 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.