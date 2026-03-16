Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Glamorgan Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.

Glamorgan Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed once before where the former side won the game by 33 runs.

Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Glamorgan Women came into this competition with a poor start. However, the team bounced back and won their next three outings consecutively. The team won their last game against Sussex Women with a strong bowling performance. The team is placed at the second place of the South Group table with 12 points. Glamorgan Women will be looking to win the next game as well.

Gloucestershire Women had a terrible campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They continued the same form in the current competition and lost three games in a row. However, Gloucestershire Women won the last game against Kent Women. They have 4 points but the team sits at the bottom of the South group table. They will face a tough challenge against Glamorgan in the next game.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 64%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning:36 %

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Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips

Gloucestershire Women clashed against Kent Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Gloucestershire Women batted poorly and collected 123 runs for 9 wickets in the game. Prathana Reddy scored 45 runs whereas Bea Willis posted 34 runs. However, Gloucestershire bowling order did well and restricted Kent Women to 91 runs, picking all their wickets and won the game by 32 runs. Liv Daniels picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.

Glamorgan Women met Sussex Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Glamorgan Women scored 145/5 in the game. Daisy Mullan smashed an unbeaten 63 runs in the game. Bethan Gammon also scored 32 runs. Chasing the target, Sussex Women scored 115/8, losing the game by 30 runs. Nicole Reid picked 3 wickets while Sara Phillips took 2 wickets in the fixture.

Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction

At Bristol, the pitch is renowned for its batting-friendly nature, with teams chasing winning five out of six recent T20 matches and average first-innings scores hovering around 149–166. Early on, pacers may find slight movement with the new ball, particularly under overcast skies, but as the match progresses, the surface smooths out and becomes easier for batters . Because of this trend, captains typically elect to bowl first, looking to capitalize on any early seam assistance before settling back to chase a target on a subcontinent-green deck.

Weather Report

Expect a very warm day, with daytime temperatures reaching around 82 °F (28 °C) and cooling to approximately 60 °F (16 °C) overnight. Skies will feature a pleasant mix of clouds and sunshine, creating ideal conditions for outdoor plans.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Katy Cobb Bowler Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Poppy Walker Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled very well to win the game. The team won against Sussex Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the next game as well.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Georgie Cant Batter Izzy Patel All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Emily Geach All-rounder Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Bea Willis Batter Meg Ahearne Wicket-keeper Melissa Story Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. However, the team displayed a glimmer of hope with their first win in the last game. They will be looking to do well in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once recently where Glamorgan Women won the game by 33 runs.

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Gloucestershire Women were having a terrible campaign. They lost the first three games of the competition but won the last outing. The team experimented with various batters but have settled with Georgie Cant and Bea Willis. The team has scored 8, 35, 7 & 2 runs before their first dismissal. Cant averages at 15.33 whereas Willis holds an average of 45.00 in the current competition. With the current shaky form of Cant, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Bethan Gammon to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Bethan Gammon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 32 runs in the last games. With 84 runs in 4 games. Gammon will be the best batting pick from Glamorgan for the next fixture.

Bea Willis to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Bea Willis is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 90 runs in 3 games at an average of 45.00. She scored 34 runs in the last game. With a strike rate of over 100, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 7 wickets in 4 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 3 wickets in 3 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.