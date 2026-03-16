Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Match Prediction
GLO
36%
Chance of Winning
GLA
64%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Facts:
- Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Glamorgan Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.
- Glamorgan Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed once before where the former side won the game by 33 runs.
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning
Glamorgan Women came into this competition with a poor start. However, the team bounced back and won their next three outings consecutively. The team won their last game against Sussex Women with a strong bowling performance. The team is placed at the second place of the South Group table with 12 points. Glamorgan Women will be looking to win the next game as well.
Gloucestershire Women had a terrible campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They continued the same form in the current competition and lost three games in a row. However, Gloucestershire Women won the last game against Kent Women. They have 4 points but the team sits at the bottom of the South group table. They will face a tough challenge against Glamorgan in the next game.
- Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 64%
- Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning:36 %
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips
Gloucestershire Women clashed against Kent Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Gloucestershire Women batted poorly and collected 123 runs for 9 wickets in the game. Prathana Reddy scored 45 runs whereas Bea Willis posted 34 runs. However, Gloucestershire bowling order did well and restricted Kent Women to 91 runs, picking all their wickets and won the game by 32 runs. Liv Daniels picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.
Glamorgan Women met Sussex Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Glamorgan Women scored 145/5 in the game. Daisy Mullan smashed an unbeaten 63 runs in the game. Bethan Gammon also scored 32 runs. Chasing the target, Sussex Women scored 115/8, losing the game by 30 runs. Nicole Reid picked 3 wickets while Sara Phillips took 2 wickets in the fixture.
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction
At Bristol, the pitch is renowned for its batting-friendly nature, with teams chasing winning five out of six recent T20 matches and average first-innings scores hovering around 149–166. Early on, pacers may find slight movement with the new ball, particularly under overcast skies, but as the match progresses, the surface smooths out and becomes easier for batters . Because of this trend, captains typically elect to bowl first, looking to capitalize on any early seam assistance before settling back to chase a target on a subcontinent-green deck.
Weather Report
Expect a very warm day, with daytime temperatures reaching around 82 °F (28 °C) and cooling to approximately 60 °F (16 °C) overnight. Skies will feature a pleasant mix of clouds and sunshine, creating ideal conditions for outdoor plans.
Glamorgan Women Players List
Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daisy Jeanes
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Parfitt (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Bethan Gammon
|
Batter
|
Katy Cobb
|
Bowler
|
Beatrix Ellis
|
Batter
|
Emily Burke
|
All-rounder
|
Gemma Porter
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Tulloch
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Louise Parfitt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sara Phillips
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Walker
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Women Team Form
Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled very well to win the game. The team won against Sussex Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the next game as well.
Gloucestershire Women Players List
Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prarthana Reddy
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Belcher
|
All-rounder
|
Georgie Cant
|
Batter
|
Izzy Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Dolman
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Geach
|
All-rounder
|
Liv Daniels (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Bea Willis
|
Batter
|
Meg Ahearne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Melissa Story
|
Batter
|
Charlotte Phillips
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Women Recent Form
Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. However, the team displayed a glimmer of hope with their first win in the last game. They will be looking to do well in the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides clashed once recently where Glamorgan Women won the game by 33 runs.
Gloucestershire Women won- 0
Glamorgan Women won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds
Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)
Gloucestershire Women were having a terrible campaign. They lost the first three games of the competition but won the last outing. The team experimented with various batters but have settled with Georgie Cant and Bea Willis. The team has scored 8, 35, 7 & 2 runs before their first dismissal. Cant averages at 15.33 whereas Willis holds an average of 45.00 in the current competition. With the current shaky form of Cant, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women
T20
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters
Bethan Gammon to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter
Bethan Gammon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 32 runs in the last games. With 84 runs in 4 games. Gammon will be the best batting pick from Glamorgan for the next fixture.
Bea Willis to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter
Bea Willis is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 90 runs in 3 games at an average of 45.00. She scored 34 runs in the last game. With a strike rate of over 100, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers
Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler
Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 7 wickets in 4 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler
Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 3 wickets in 3 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Glamorgan Women
- Glamorgan Women to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire Women to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments