Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Kent Women are placed at the 4th place.

Both the sides lost their first game of this season of the Vitality Blast League 2.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire Women had a terrible campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. The team took an exit after a defeat in the first round of the games. Coming into this competition, Gloucestershire had a terrible start. They lost their first game against Sussex Women. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the South Group table with no points to their name.

Kent was better than Gloucestershire in the T20 Women’s County Cup. The team cruised through three rounds but were knocked out in the quarter finals of the tournament. However, the team could not withstand Middlesex’s bowling order in their first game of this tournament, leading to their first loss of the season. The team is placed at the 4th place of the South group. They will be looking to climb a few places with a win in their next outing.

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Betting Tips

Gloucestershire Women clashed against Sussex Women in their first fixture of the competition. Sussex Women batted first in the game and amassed 148/2 in the game. Emily Geach and Caitlin Belcher picked a wicket each for GLO while the rest of the bowlers were unsuccessful from the side. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire Women could only score 121/4 in 20 overs, losing the game by 27 runs. Izzy Patel scored 31 runs while Jess Hazell remained unbeaten at 36.

Kent Women met Middlesex Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Middlesex Women scored 140/8 in the game. Alice Grant was the best bowler from Kent with 3 wickets to her name while Amy Gordon also got 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Kent Women were restricted to 122 for the loss of 6 wickets. Tilly Callaghan knocked 44 runs for Kent.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Bristol offers a balanced pitch that leans slightly in favor of chasing teams. In ODIs, sides batting second have won 19 out of 37 matches, compared to 16 wins for teams batting first. T20 history reinforces this: chasing teams have claimed 30 of 48 wins, while teams batting first won 18 matches. The surface provides some seam movement early before settling into a good batting track. As a result, captains often elect to bowl first, aiming to exploit early conditions and chase a target on a pitch that typically eases out later

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Bristol on June 15, 2025, predicts cloudy conditions with a high of 23°C. There may be light showers in the afternoon.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Rebecca Halliday Batter Izzy Patel All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Emily Geach All-rounder Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Charlie Phillips Bowler Jess Hazell Wicket-keeper Melissa Story Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women had too many bowlers to bowl in their first game of the competition. As a result, no bowler had a grip on their bowling spells. The batters also batted poorly in the game. The team will be looking to bounce back from the defeat in the last fixture.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Laura Bailey All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Megan Sturge Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler Alice Grant Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They will contest against Gloucestershire in their next game of this competition.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to clash in the format. This will be their first T20 meeting.

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

Kent Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Kent Women to score higher before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Kent Women reached the quarter finals in the recently concluded T20 County Cup. They displayed a strong batting front in the majority of the games. Their opening order scored 42, 21, 77 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in those games. Coming into this competition, Amy Gordon and Megan Sturge opened for the side and posted 36 runs before their first dismissal. Gordon scored 26 runs while Sturge dismissed out for 7 runs in the last game. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire Women failed to take control of their batting order since their opening order looks dicey. They scored 8 runs before their first dismissal in their last game. That said, Kent Women will be expected to score higher for their first wicket.

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Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Izzy Patel to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Izzy Patel is a terrific batter in the squad. She scored 1*, 46* and 31 runs in her latest T20 outings. She smashed 31 runs in her last T20 outing in the current competition.

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is a very capable batter in the team. She scored 20, 26, 42 & 8 runs in the four T20 outings of the T20 County Cup. Gordon scored 26 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in her next innings of the competition.

Gloucestershire Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Charlotte Phillips to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Charlotte Phillips has been very consistent with the ball overall. She picked 3 wickets for the side in the last T20 clash against Glamorgan Women in the County Cup. She could not get any wicket in the last game. Despite that, she will be leading the bowling order of the side.

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Amy Gordon has consistently picked wickets for the side in the format. She is a terrific bowler and picked 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game as well.