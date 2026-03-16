Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Middlesex Women are placed at the top position of the same group.

Middlesex Women and Gloucestershire Women have met once in the competition where Middlesex Women won the game by 40 runs.

Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire Women cannot shake off their terrible form in the current competition. They are coming from yet another loss against Sussex Women. The team has won a single game and lost on six occasions in seven matches. The team is placed at the bottom of the South group table with 4 points. The team will play their last group game with no chance at qualifying into the play-offs. Middlesex Women are having a terrific campaign in the competition. After their only loss in the competition, they bounced back terrifically to win the next three games. With six wins and a loss, the team is placed at the top position of the South group table with 26 points. They placed very well in the last game and won it against Kent Women. They have a strong line-up of players and will be confident coming into the next fixture.

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Tips

Gloucestershire Women clashed against Sussex Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Batting first in the game, Sussex Women scored 187/6. The Gloucestershire bowlers were pretty expensive in the game. Liv Daniels picked 2 wickets in the game for the side. Chasing the target, the team could only collect 122 before losing all their wickets and subsequently, the game by 65 runs. Meg Ahearne was the top batter with an unbeaten score of 31 runs. In their previous encounter, Middlesex Women met with Kent Women. Middlesex posted a total of 163 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Gayatri Gole played an incredible innings of 61 runs while Finty Trussler knocked 39 runs in the game. They also bowled well and restricted Kent to 122/8 and won the game by 41 runs. Saskia Horley was the top bowler with 2 wickets in the fixture. Middlesex Women will carry this momentum coming into the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Toss Prediction

At College Ground, Cheltenham, the wicket is generally batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and true carry, which aids batters in posting strong totals. In T20 matches there, the average first-innings score hovers around 150–170, with teams batting first winning about 70% of the time in one report. While another source notes the pitch is balanced and pacers dominate early, but the toss can go either way, with a slight edge to chasing sides. The skipper will choose to bat first, set a competitive total on a flat, batting track and put the opposition under pressure.

Weather Report

Expect a damp start to the day with showers overnight and into the early morning hours. The temperatures will hover between 15–18 °C (59–65 °F). As the day progresses, the skies will gradually clear, transitioning through cloudy periods to become mostly or partly sunny by late afternoon. Daytime highs should reach around 21–22 °C. Patches of sunshine will continue into the evening, with temperatures slowly dropping to 16 °C and below.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Katie Dolman All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Bea Willis All-rounder Rebecca Halliday Batter Meg Ahearne Batter Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Daisy Feast Batter Melissa Story Batter Alice Bird Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They have lost the majority of their games and remain at the bottom with poor batting performances throughout the competition. They bundled out for 122 runs in the last game.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Batter Rachana Cambampaty Bowler Gayatri Gole Batter Finty Trussler Batter Hannah Davis Bowler Anaya Patel Bowler Lauren Turner Bowler

Middlesex Women Recent Form

Middlesex Women have shown tremendous form with their batting and bowling displays. Middlesex Women have a well rounded squad and will proceed to the play-offs irrespective of the result in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once in the format before where Middlesex Women lead the tally by 1-0. Gloucestershire Women won- 0 Middlesex Women won- 1 No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch) Gloucestershire Women have endured a disappointing campaign, struggling to find consistent form throughout. Coming off a loss to Middlesex, the team made several changes at the top of the order before settling on Daisy Feast and Rebecca Halliday. However, their opening partnerships have lacked stability, managing only 8, 35, 7, 2, 5, 25, and 4 runs before the first dismissal in their matches so far. In their most recent outing, they lost their first wicket for just 7 runs, and given their current form, another early wicket seems likely in the next game.

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Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Melissa Story to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter Melissa Story is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 114 runs in 7 games. She has a strike rate of 120 in the competition. She scored 45 runs in the last game against Middlesex Women. She will be expected to bat well in the next game. Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter Saskia Horley is the best batter from the side. The captain has amassed 202 runs in 6 games. She averages at 50.50 in the current competition. Looking at her form, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 7 wickets in 6 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game. Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler Saskia Horley took 2 wickets in the last game. She has 10 wickets in 7 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.