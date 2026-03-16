Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Match Prediction
GLO
40%
Chance of Winning
SUS
60%
T20
College Ground
Facts:
- Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Sussex Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.
- Sussex Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed twice before where the former side lead the tally by 2-0.
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign in the current competition and lost the first three games of the tournament. They displayed some hope with a win against Kent Women but the side went back to losing ways with losses in the next two games. They are placed at the bottom of the group table with 4 points.
Sussex Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the Vitality Blast Women’s League 2. They have won a few games but lost more fixtures. They have four losses and two wins in the competition. The team is coming after a loss against Middlesex Women. With 9 points, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the South Group table. They will be looking to gain some confidence with a win in the next game.
- Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 60%
- Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 40%
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips
Gloucestershire Women clashed against Glamorgan Women in their previous fixture of the competition. GLO-W scored 114/5 in the game. Bea Willis scored 28 runs and was the top run getter from the side in the fixture. Chasing the target, Glamorgan Women posted 117/1, winning the game comfortably by 9 wickets and 38 balls remaining. There is a huge gap in Gloucestershire’s batting and bowling line-up. The team will be looking to do better in their next game.
In their previous encounter, Sussex Women faced Middlesex Women, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Middlesex posted a total of 167 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Eve O’Neill and Ava Lee picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team could only score 152/7, losing the game by 15 runs. Nancy Harman knocked an unbeaten 77 while Phoebe Wilkinson posted 38 runs in the fixture. The rest of the batters struck out cheaply for a single digit score. The team has to bat better in order to win the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction
At College Ground, Cheltenham, the wicket is generally batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and true carry, which aids batters in posting strong totals. In T20 matches there, the average first-innings score hovers around 150–170, with teams batting first winning about 70% of the time in one report. While another source notes the pitch is balanced and pacers dominate early, but the toss can go either way, with a slight edge to chasing sides. The skipper will choose to bat first, set a competitive total on a flat, batting track and put the opposition under pressure.
Weather Report
Looks like Cheltenham on July 17 will start with a mix of showers overnight and early morning, but things brighten up by mid-morning. Expect a pleasant mix of sun and clouds from late morning through the evening. Daytime temperatures will warm nicely to around 27 °C, with a cozy low of approximately 15 °C overnight.
Gloucestershire Women Players List
Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prarthana Reddy
|
Batter
|
Caitlin Belcher
|
All-rounder
|
Georgie Cant
|
Batter
|
Bea Willis
|
All-rounder
|
Katie Dolman
|
All-rounder
|
Meg Ahearne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liv Daniels (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Daisy Feast
|
Batter
|
Melissa Story
|
Batter
|
Alice Bird
|
Batter
|
Charlotte Phillips
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Women Recent Form
Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They lost the last clash against Sussex Women and will be looking to get back at them. They need to work better on their batting order.
Sussex Women Players List
Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Daisy Mullan
|
Batter
|
Mollie Adams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Phoebe Wilkinson
|
Batter
|
Chiara Green (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Nancy Harman
|
All-rounder
|
Talitha Stanley
|
All-rounder
|
Eve O'Neill
|
Bowler
|
Ava Lee
|
All-rounder
|
Lottie Curling
|
Bowler
|
Anna Buckle
|
Bowler
|
Kali-Anne Docherty
|
Bowler
Sussex Women Recent Form
Sussex Women lack majorly in their batting strength. The team suffered a loss in the last game as they could only score 152/7 in the fixture. They will be looking to produce better results in the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides clashed once in the format before where Sussex Women lead the tally by 1-0.
Gloucestershire Women won- 0
Sussex Women won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds
Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)
Gloucestershire Women were having a terrible campaign. They lost the majority of their games in the competition and are walking here after a defeat against Middlesex. The team experimented with various batters but have settled with Daisy Feast and Bea Willis. The team has scored 8, 35, 7, 2, 5 & 25 runs before their first dismissal. In their last clash against Sussex Women, the side posted 8 runs before their first wicket. With the current shaky form of the batters, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women
T20
College Ground, null
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters
Nancy Harman to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter
Nancy Harman is in fantastic form currently. She has struck 147 runs in the 6 games and has a strike rate of over 130. She knocked an unbeaten 77 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Prarthana Reddy to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter
Prarthana Reddy is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 136 runs in 6 games at an average of 22.66. She scored 14 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers
Eve O’Neill to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler
Eve O’Neill took 2 wickets in the last game. She has 6 wickets in 6 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler
Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 5 wickets in 5 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sussex Women
- Sussex Women to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
- Gloucestershire Women to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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