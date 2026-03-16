Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Sussex Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.

Sussex Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed twice before where the former side lead the tally by 2-0.

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign in the current competition and lost the first three games of the tournament. They displayed some hope with a win against Kent Women but the side went back to losing ways with losses in the next two games. They are placed at the bottom of the group table with 4 points.

Sussex Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the Vitality Blast Women’s League 2. They have won a few games but lost more fixtures. They have four losses and two wins in the competition. The team is coming after a loss against Middlesex Women. With 9 points, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the South Group table. They will be looking to gain some confidence with a win in the next game.

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 60%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips

Gloucestershire Women clashed against Glamorgan Women in their previous fixture of the competition. GLO-W scored 114/5 in the game. Bea Willis scored 28 runs and was the top run getter from the side in the fixture. Chasing the target, Glamorgan Women posted 117/1, winning the game comfortably by 9 wickets and 38 balls remaining. There is a huge gap in Gloucestershire’s batting and bowling line-up. The team will be looking to do better in their next game.

In their previous encounter, Sussex Women faced Middlesex Women, who opted to bat first after winning the toss. Middlesex posted a total of 167 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Eve O’Neill and Ava Lee picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team could only score 152/7, losing the game by 15 runs. Nancy Harman knocked an unbeaten 77 while Phoebe Wilkinson posted 38 runs in the fixture. The rest of the batters struck out cheaply for a single digit score. The team has to bat better in order to win the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction

At College Ground, Cheltenham, the wicket is generally batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce and true carry, which aids batters in posting strong totals. In T20 matches there, the average first-innings score hovers around 150–170, with teams batting first winning about 70% of the time in one report. While another source notes the pitch is balanced and pacers dominate early, but the toss can go either way, with a slight edge to chasing sides. The skipper will choose to bat first, set a competitive total on a flat, batting track and put the opposition under pressure.

Weather Report

Looks like Cheltenham on July 17 will start with a mix of showers overnight and early morning, but things brighten up by mid-morning. Expect a pleasant mix of sun and clouds from late morning through the evening. Daytime temperatures will warm nicely to around 27 °C, with a cozy low of approximately 15 °C overnight.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Georgie Cant Batter Bea Willis All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Meg Ahearne Wicket-keeper Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Daisy Feast Batter Melissa Story Batter Alice Bird Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They lost the last clash against Sussex Women and will be looking to get back at them. They need to work better on their batting order.

Sussex Women Players List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Mullan Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Phoebe Wilkinson Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Talitha Stanley All-rounder Eve O'Neill Bowler Ava Lee All-rounder Lottie Curling Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Recent Form

Sussex Women lack majorly in their batting strength. The team suffered a loss in the last game as they could only score 152/7 in the fixture. They will be looking to produce better results in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once in the format before where Sussex Women lead the tally by 1-0.

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

Sussex Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Gloucestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Gloucestershire Women were having a terrible campaign. They lost the majority of their games in the competition and are walking here after a defeat against Middlesex. The team experimented with various batters but have settled with Daisy Feast and Bea Willis. The team has scored 8, 35, 7, 2, 5 & 25 runs before their first dismissal. In their last clash against Sussex Women, the side posted 8 runs before their first wicket. With the current shaky form of the batters, the team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women T20 College Ground, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Sussex Sharks Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Nancy Harman to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Nancy Harman is in fantastic form currently. She has struck 147 runs in the 6 games and has a strike rate of over 130. She knocked an unbeaten 77 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Prarthana Reddy to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Prarthana Reddy is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 136 runs in 6 games at an average of 22.66. She scored 14 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Eve O’Neill to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Eve O’Neill took 2 wickets in the last game. She has 6 wickets in 6 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Liv Daniels to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Liv Daniels is the best bowler with 5 wickets in 5 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.