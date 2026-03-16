Facts: Kent Women are placed at the 4th place of the South Group table whereas Glamorgan Women are placed at the 2nd position of the same group.

Glamorgan Women and Kent Women have not met before in the format.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

Kent Women came into this competition with a poor start and could not not turn around their campaign so far. They are walking after two consecutive losses here. Their last loss came against Gloucestershire Women as their batting order crumbled under pressure. With a win and three losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the South Group table with 4 points. Kent Women need to do better in their batting order in order to have a chance at winning.

Glamorgan Women came into this competition with a poor start. However, the team bounced back very spectacularly to win all their games after that. They have won four games in a row. With a loss and four wins, the team is placed at the second place of the group table with 16 points. Glamorgan Women have a very strong squad and will be looking to win the next game as well.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 63%

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 37%

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Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips

Kent Women clashed against Gloucestershire Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Gloucestershire Women batted first and secured 123/9 in the game. Zeena Bilal and Sydney Gorham were the best bowlers to pick 2 wickets each for Kent Women. In return, Kent Women could only post 91 runs, losing all their wickets, to lose the game by 32 runs. Isobel Kirby was the top scorer from Kent with 14 runs in the game.

Glamorgan Women met Gloucestershire Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Gloucestershire Women scored 114/8 in the game. Glamorgan Women bowled extremely well in the game. Poppy Tulloch was the best bowler from the side and picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Glamorgan Women scored 115/4 in 16.3 overs to win the game by 6 wickets. Bea Ellis was the best batter with 25 runs in the game.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction

As captains inspect the pitch under the cloudy skies forecast for June 24, a key observation stands out: the St Lawrence wicket is flat and traditionally batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and favorable conditions for stroke play. While overcast conditions may offer early seam movement and the prevailing pitch characteristics, setting a total is the optimal strategy. Considering this, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bat first, aiming to capitalize on the benign conditions, put up a commanding total, and then apply pressure with the ball as the game progresses.

Weather Report

On Sunday, July 6 in Canterbury, expect a mostly cloudy day with periods of showers and a gentle breeze. Temperatures will climb to a pleasant 23 °C (73 °F), dropping to around 14 °C (57 °F) overnight.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Katy Cobb Bowler Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Poppy Tulloch Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Poppy Walker Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Glamorgan Women batted very well in the last game but bowled better well to win the game. The team won against Gloucestershire Women earlier in this competition and will be looking to grab the victory in the next game as well.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Emily Thompson Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Alice Grant Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They were unable to chase the target and bundled out for 91 runs in the game. They will be expected to do better in the next game.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not clashed in the 20 over format before.

Kent Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX ( 1.87@Parimatch)

Kent Women are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team has lost two games in succession and batted very poorly in the last few games. Kent Women features Amy Gordon and Megan Sturge in the opening line-up. The team scored 36, 62, 5 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. The openers went out cheaply in the last game. Moreover, Glamorgan have a tremendous bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next game. With their current form, the Kent openers should face an early dismissal in the next game.

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Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 26, 55, 9 & 11 runs in the four games. With 101 runs in 4 games, she averages at 25.25 in this competition. Gordon will be the best batting pick from Kent for the next fixture.

Lauren Parfitt to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Parfitt is in fantastic form this season. She has struck 106 runs in the 5 games. With 84 runs in 4 games. Gammon will be the best batting pick from Glamorgan for the next fixture.

Kent Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 5 wickets in 4 games. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She has an economy rate of 6.76 in the competition.

Gemma Porter to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Gemma Porter took 1 wicket in the last game. She has 8 wickets in 5 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.