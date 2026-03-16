Facts: Gloucestershire Women is placed at the bottom of the South Group table whereas Kent Women are placed at the 4th position of the same group.

Kent Women and Gloucestershire Women clashed once before in the competition where the former side won the game by 35 runs.

Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Chance of Winning

Kent Women came into this competition with a poor start as they bundled out at a low score in the first game. They also lost their latest game due to the similar reason of an underperforming batting order. The team, however, won a game in the middle. With a win and two losses, they are placed at the 4th place of the group table with 4 points. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Gloucestershire Women had a terrible campaign in the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They continued the same form in the current competition and lost on all the three occasions so far in the tournament. They are coming from a loss against Middlesex Women. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the South Group table with no points in their bag.

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Gloucestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Tips

Kent Women met Sussex Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Kent Women scored 95/9 in the game. Coco Streets scored 23 runs and was the best batter from the side. The team failed to defend the target as Sussex Women scored 98/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. Megan Belt picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the side. The team will be looking to bounce back with a win in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women clashed against Middlesex Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Middlesex Women scored 201/1 in the game. It was a poor bowling performance from Gloucestershire Women. Chasing the target, GLO Women bundled out for 161 runs in the game, losing the match by 40 runs. Melissa Story posted 45 runs from Gloucestershire Women but it was not enough for the side to win the game.

Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Toss Prediction

As captains inspect the pitch under the cloudy skies forecast for June 24, a key observation stands out: the St Lawrence wicket is flat and traditionally batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and favorable conditions for stroke play. While overcast conditions may offer early seam movement and the prevailing pitch characteristics, setting a total is the optimal strategy. Considering this, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bat first, aiming to capitalize on the benign conditions, put up a commanding total, and then apply pressure with the ball as the game progresses.

Weather Report

Expect pleasant weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Breezy conditions are likely in the afternoon, with highs around 74 °F (23 °C) and lows near 60 °F (16 °C). No significant rainfall is expected on that day, making it a great one for cricket or a day out.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Emily Thompson Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Alice Grant Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They were unable to score a respectable score and scored 95/9 in the game. They will be expected to do better in the next game.

Gloucestershire Women Players List

Megan Ahearne, Chloe Barnard, Caitlin Belcher, Bhoomika Bhat, Alice Bird, Georgina Cant, Liv Daniels, Katie Dolman, Emily Geach, Becca Halliday, Alice Hill, Isobel Patel, Charlie Phillips, Charlotte Phillips, Prarthana Reddy, Melissa Story, Bea Willis

Predicted Playing XI

Prarthana Reddy Batter Caitlin Belcher All-rounder Georgie Cant Batter Izzy Patel All-rounder Katie Dolman All-rounder Emily Geach All-rounder Liv Daniels (c) All-rounder Bea Willis Batter Meg Ahearne Wicket-keeper Melissa Story Batter Charlotte Phillips Bowler

Gloucestershire Women Recent Form

Gloucestershire Women are having a terrible campaign. They have lost three games in a row with no success in either departments. They scored 161/10 in the last game against Middlesex Women and lost the fixture by 40 runs.

Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once in the competition before where Kent Women won the game.

Gloucestershire Women won- 0

Kent Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX ( 1.87@Parimatch)

Kent Women bounced back in the competition with a win over Gloucestershire Women in the last game. Kent Women features Amy Gordon in the opening line-up. Megan Sturge opened for the side in the first game but was replaced by Grace Poole in the next game. The team scored 36, 62 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. With their current form, the Kent openers should score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Batters

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 26, 55 & 9 runs in the three games. With 90 runs in 3 games, she averages at 30.00 in this competition. Gordon will be the best batting pick from Kent for the next fixture.

Melissa Story to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Batter

Melissa Story is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 82 runs in 3 games at an average of 41.00. She scored 45 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Kent Women vs Gloucestershire Women Top Bowlers

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 4 wickets in 3 games. She picked 2 wickets in the last game. She has an economy rate of 6.55 in the competition.

Emily Geach to be Gloucestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Gloucestershire Women have not bowled well in the competition. Emily Beach is the best bowler with 2 wickets in 3 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.