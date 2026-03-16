Facts: Kent Women are placed at the 4th place of the South Group table whereas Middlesex Women are placed at the top position of the same group.

Middlesex Women and Kent Women have met twice before in the format where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Kent Women have had a disappointing run in the competition so far, struggling to find form after a poor start.They head into their next match on the back of two consecutive defeats,with their most recent fixture abandoned due to bad weather. In their last completed game, they suffered a loss to Gloucestershire Women, where their batting lineup collapsed under pressure.With just one win and three losses, Kent currently sit 4th in the South Group table with 6 points.To stay in contention, significant improvement is needed from their batting unit.

Middlesex Women are having a terrific campaign in the competition. After their winning streak was broken due to a loss against Glamorgan Women, the side bounced back as they won the next two games of the tournament. They won their last game against Sussex Women and will be high on confidence.With five wins and a loss, the team currently occupies the top place in the South group standings with 21 points.They have a strong line-up of players and will be confident coming into the next fixture.

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Tips

Kent Women clashed against Gloucestershire Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Gloucestershire Women batted first and secured 123/9 in the game. Zeena Bilal and Sydney Gorham were the best bowlers to pick 2 wickets each for Kent Women. In return, Kent Women could only post 91 runs, losing all their wickets, to lose the game by 32 runs. Isobel Kirby was the top scorer from Kent with 14 runs in the game.

Middlesex Women met Sussex Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Middlesex Women scored 167/5 in the game. The top order batted extremely well to put together a decent target for their opponents. Isabella Routledge knocked 35 runs while Saskia Horley posted 42 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Sussex Women could only collect 152/7 and lost the game by 15 runs. Saskia Horley also picked 2 wickets, making her the best bowler from the side.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Toss Prediction

The St Lawrence wicket is flat and traditionally batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and favorable conditions for stroke play. While overcast conditions may offer early seam movement and the prevailing pitch characteristics, setting a total is the optimal strategy. Considering this, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bat first, aiming to capitalize on the benign conditions, put up a commanding total, and then apply pressure with the ball as the game progresses.

Weather Report

July 13 in Canterbury is shaping up to be a lovely day: expect a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with a warm high of 24 °C and a mild low around 16 °C overnight.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Emily Thompson Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Alice Grant Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They were unable to chase the target and bundled out for 91 runs in the game. They will be expected to do better in the next game.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Batter Sonali Patel All-rounder Gayatri Gole Batter Finty Trussler Batter Hannah Davis Bowler Anaya Patel Bowler Lauren Turner Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women batted spectacularly in their last T20 outing. The top batting order raised the majority of the score. The team also bowled extremely well to win the game by 15 runs. The team will be high in confidence and will be looking to win the next fixture as well.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice before where both sides have won a game each.

Kent Women won- 1

Middlesex Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX ( 1.87@Parimatch)

Kent Women are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team has lost two games in succession and batted very poorly in the last few games. However, their opening partnerships have been promising. Kent Women features Amy Gordon and Megan Sturge in the opening line-up. The team scored 36, 62, 5 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. The openers scored 36 runs together before the first dismissal in the last clash against Middlesex. With their current form, the Kent openers should score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 26, 55, 9 & 11 runs in the four games. With 101 runs in 4 games, she averages at 25.25 in this competition. Gordon will be the best batting pick from Kent for the next fixture.

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley is the best batter from the side. The captain has amassed 200 runs in 5 games. She averages at 66.66 in the current competition. She scored 63 runs in the last match against Kent Women. Looking at her form, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 5 wickets in 4 games. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She has an economy rate of 6.76 in the competition.

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Saskia Horley took 2 wickets in the last game. She has 8 wickets in 6 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.