390

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Match Prediction

KEN

45%

Chance of Winning

MID

55%

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T20

St Lawrence Ground

Kent Women will clash against Kent Women in the next Vitality Blast Women League 2 2025 fixture. The game will take place at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on July 13, 2025 and will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Facts:

  • Kent Women are placed at the 4th place of the South Group table whereas Middlesex Women are placed at the top position of the same group.
  • Middlesex Women and Kent Women have met twice before in the format where the tally is tied at 1-1.

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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Chance of Winning

Kent Women have had a disappointing run in the competition so far, struggling to find form after a poor start.They head into their next match on the back of two consecutive defeats,with their most recent fixture abandoned due to bad weather. In their last completed game, they suffered a loss to Gloucestershire Women, where their batting lineup collapsed under pressure.With just one win and three losses, Kent currently sit 4th in the South Group table with 6 points.To stay in contention, significant improvement is needed from their batting unit.

Middlesex Women are having a terrific campaign in the competition. After their winning streak was broken due to a loss against Glamorgan Women, the side bounced back as they won the next two games of the tournament. They won their last game against Sussex Women and will be high on confidence.With five wins and a loss, the team currently occupies the top place in the South group standings with 21 points.They have a strong line-up of players and will be confident coming into the next fixture.

  • Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 55%
  • Kent Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Tips

Kent Women clashed against Gloucestershire Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Gloucestershire Women batted first and secured 123/9 in the game. Zeena Bilal and Sydney Gorham were the best bowlers to pick 2 wickets each for Kent Women. In return, Kent Women could only post 91 runs, losing all their wickets, to lose the game by 32 runs. Isobel Kirby was the top scorer from Kent with 14 runs in the game.

Middlesex Women met Sussex Women in the last game. Batting first in the fixture, Middlesex Women scored 167/5 in the game. The top order batted extremely well to put together a decent target for their opponents. Isabella Routledge knocked 35 runs while Saskia Horley posted 42 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Sussex Women could only collect 152/7 and lost the game by 15 runs. Saskia Horley also picked 2 wickets, making her the best bowler from the side.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Toss Prediction

The St Lawrence wicket is flat and traditionally batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and favorable conditions for stroke play. While overcast conditions may offer early seam movement and the prevailing pitch characteristics, setting a total is the optimal strategy. Considering this, the toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bat first, aiming to capitalize on the benign conditions, put up a commanding total, and then apply pressure with the ball as the game progresses.

Weather Report

July 13 in Canterbury is shaping up to be a lovely day: expect a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds, with a warm high of 24 °C and a mild low around 16 °C overnight.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon

All-rounder

Grace Poole

All-rounder

Tilly Callaghan

All-rounder

Coco Streets

Batter

Isobel Kirby

Batter

Elsa Barnfather

Batter

Emily Thompson

Wicket-keeper

Megan Belt (C)

Bowler

Zeena Bilal

Bowler

Alice Grant

Bowler

Isabella James

Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They were unable to chase the target and bundled out for 91 runs in the game. They will be expected to do better in the next game.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge

All-Rounder

Pippa Sproul

Wicketkeeper

Riva Pindoria

Batter

Saskia Horley (C)

Batter

Georgia Irving

Batter

Sonali Patel

All-rounder

Gayatri Gole

Batter

Finty Trussler

Batter

Hannah Davis

Bowler

Anaya Patel

Bowler

Lauren Turner

Bowler

Middlesex Women Team Form

Middlesex Women batted spectacularly in their last T20 outing. The top batting order raised the majority of the score. The team also bowled extremely well to win the game by 15 runs. The team will be high in confidence and will be looking to win the next fixture as well.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice before where both sides have won a game each.

Kent Women won- 1

Middlesex Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX ( 1.87@Parimatch)

Kent Women are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team has lost two games in succession and batted very poorly in the last few games. However, their opening partnerships have been promising. Kent Women features Amy Gordon and Megan Sturge in the opening line-up. The team scored 36, 62, 5 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. The openers scored 36 runs together before the first dismissal in the last clash against Middlesex. With their current form, the Kent openers should score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women

T20

St Lawrence Ground, null

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Kent

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1.37
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2.75
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Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Top Batters

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is in fantastic form this season. She struck 26, 55, 9 & 11 runs in the four games. With 101 runs in 4 games, she averages at 25.25 in this competition. Gordon will be the best batting pick from Kent for the next fixture.

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Saskia Horley is the best batter from the side. The captain has amassed 200 runs in 5 games. She averages at 66.66 in the current competition. She scored 63 runs in the last match against Kent Women. Looking at her form, she will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Kent Women vs Middlesex Women Top Bowlers

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 5 wickets in 4 games. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. She has an economy rate of 6.76 in the competition.

Saskia Horley to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Saskia Horley took 2 wickets in the last game. She has 8 wickets in 6 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Middlesex Women

Middlesex Women and Kent Women have met twice in the 20 over format. Both the sides have won a game each. In the current competition, they met once before where Middlesex Women managed to win the game by 18 runs. Kent Women have lost more games than they have won this season. They are struggling with their batting order. Whereas, Middlesex Women won all games but one in their campaign so far. That said, Middlesex Women will be expected to win here.
  • Middlesex Women to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)
  • Kent Women to win @ 2.85 (Parimatch)
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