Facts: Kent Women is placed at the 4th of the South Group table whereas Sussex Women are placed at the 3rd position of the same group.

Sussex Women and Kent Women clashed once before where the former side lead the tally by 1-0.

Kent Women vs Sussex Women Chance of Winning

Kent Women have had a disappointing run in the competition so far, struggling to find form after a poor start. Their team somehow managed to win the last game against Glamorgan. With two wins and four losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the standings with no hope of making it to the play-offs. The team has 10 points in the competition. They will now gear up for their next outing against Sussex Women.

Sussex Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the Vitality Blast Women’s League 2. They have won a few games but lost more fixtures. They have four losses and three wins in the competition. This will be their last group game in the competition as the table toppers of the group have been decided. They are walking here after a win against Gloucestershire Women. The team will be ready to win the next game.

Sussex Women’s chance of winning: 61%

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 39%

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Kent Women vs Sussex Women Betting Tips

Kent Women clashed against Glamorgan Women in their previous fixture of the competition. Glamorgan scored 132/5 in the game, batting first in the game. Kent bowlers did not get much success in the game but managed to stay economical in the game. Chasing the target, Glamorgan Women posted 133/4, winning the game comfortably by 6 wickets. Coco Streets was the best batter in the game and remained unbeaten at 41 runs. They will be at it against Sussex in the next game.

In their previous encounter, Sussex Women faced Gloucestershire Women. Sussex Women was fantastic with the bat and secured 187/6 in the game. Rachel King smashed 48 runs while Mollie Adams scored 34 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Gloucestershire Women scored 122 runs before losing all their wickets. Sussex was fantastic with the ball. Talitha Stanley picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the side. Chiara Green also picked 2 wickets.

Kent Women vs Sussex Women Toss Prediction

The pitch is known to be batting-friendly, offering consistent bounce, pace, and a true track—ideal for high scoring matches and aggressive stroke play. In domestic T20 games at this venue, teams batting first win more often, with approximately 57% of matches favoring the first innings side, and the average first-innings total around 175–176. Among England Women vs West Indies Women T20Is held here, teams batting first won once while chasing teams won twice, showing that chasing is possible—but the overall edge still lies slightly with setting a total.

Weather Report

Expect cloudy skies with scattered light showers, especially during the early morning and again in the afternoon to early evening. Temperatures will reach a mild high around 22 °C (71–72 °F) and dip to 15–17 °C (59–63 °F) overnight.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Darlington All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Tilly Callaghan All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Emily Thompson Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Zeena Bilal Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Recent Form

Kent Women are having a terrible campaign. They have not performed very well in the competition but managed to win the last game. The team will be looking to win their last group game.

Sussex Women Players List

Chiara Green (c), Izzy Collis, Tia Joseph, Alice Noakes, Lottie Curling, Faye Mullins, Lucy Western, Phoebe Wilkinson, Regina Suddahazai, Maya Champion, Mollie Adams, Rachel King, Anna Buckle, Anna Lewis, Beth Harvey, Eve O'Neill, Hope Mullins, Indigo Gentry, Kali-Anne Docherty, Talitha Stanley.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Mullan Batter Mollie Adams Wicket-keeper Phoebe Wilkinson Batter Chiara Green (C) All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Talitha Stanley All-rounder Eve O'Neill Bowler Ava Lee All-rounder Lottie Curling Bowler Anna Buckle Bowler Kali-Anne Docherty Bowler

Sussex Women Recent Form

Sussex Women lack majorly in their batting strength. However, they performed extremely well with bat and ball in the last game. They scored 187 runs in the last game and bundled out Gloucestershire at 122 runs.

Kent Women vs Sussex Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides clashed once in the format before where Sussex Women lead the tally by 1-0.

Kent Women won- 0

Sussex Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Kent Women vs Sussex Women Betting Odds

Kent Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX ( 1.87@Parimatch)

Kent Women are having a disastrous campaign in the competition. The team won their last game. Their opening partnerships have been promising in the beginning but are beginning to fall apart as the competition progresses. Kent Women features Amy Gordon and Grace Poole in the opening line-up currently. The team scored 62, 5, 21, 2 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the last five games. With their current form, the Kent openers should face an early dismissal in the next game.

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Kent Women vs Sussex Women Top Batters

Rachel King to be Sussex Women’s Best Batter

Rachel King is in fantastic form currently. She has struck 201 runs in the 4 games and has a strike rate of over 150. She knocked 48 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Elsa Barnfather to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Elsa Barnfather is a terrific batter in the squad and has scored 132 runs in 6 games at an average of 26.40. She scored 29 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Kent Women vs Sussex Women Top Bowlers

Chiara Green to be Sussex Women’s Best Bowler

Chiara Green took 2 wickets in the last game. She has 7 wickets in 7 games. She is the top bowler from the side and will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt, the team captain, has picked 5 wickets in 6 games. She has been very economical as well. She will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.