Facts: Leicestershire Women and Northamptonshire Women have met once before in the format where the former won the game by 41 runs.

Both the sides participated in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 where Leicestershire Women reached the quarterfinals while Northamptonshire were knocked out in the 3rd round of games.

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Chance of Winning

Leicestershire Women had a terrible start to their campaign in this season of the Blast. The team lost their first two games in the tournament. In an effort to revive their campaign, the team bowled well in the next game and bagged a win against Worcestershire Women. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 4th place of the North Group Table. The team will be looking to extend their winning momentum to the next outing.

Northamptonshire Women had a strong start with two consecutive wins in their campaign so far in the competition. However, the team faced early dismissals in the previous game as they failed to conquer a low target and lost the game against Derbyshire Women. With two wins and a win, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the group table. After dropping a few places, the team will look to climb back up near the top with a win in the next game.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 43%

Northamptonshire Women’s chance of winning: 57%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Tips

Leicestershire Women went against Worcestershire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Leicestershire Women. Batting first, Worcestershire scored 120/7. While many bowlers picked a wicket, Lucy Weston stole the show with 4 wickets to her name. Chasing the target, Leicestershire Women secured 121/3 to win the game by 7 wickets. Francesca Sweet smashed 67 runs and was the best batter from the side.

Northamptonshire Women are walking into this game after a loss against Derbyshire Women in the last game. Derbyshire batted first and scored 118/8 in the game. The Northamptonshire bowlers did well. Mabel Reid and Lenny Sims were impeccable with the ball as they picked 3 wickets each. However, chasing the target, the team’s batting effort fell short. They scored 101/9 and lost the game by 17 runs. Abby Butcher scored 47 runs while the rest of the batters went out cheaply.

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Toss Prediction

At Grace Road, the balanced and batting-friendly surface generally leads captains to opt for bowling first after winning the toss. T20 Blast data shows the team batting second has edged ahead with 30 wins versus 27 for those batting first. The pitch typically offers early bounce and some movement with the new ball, then settles into a high-scoring deck—ideal for chasing under lights. With short square boundaries, the later ease of stroke-making and dew advantage make bowl-first the smarter toss decision here.

Weather Report

Expect a breezy yet warm day, with highs around 79 °F (26 °C) and lows near 64 °F (18 °C). A mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day—typical early summer weather in the UK.

Northamptonshire Women Players List

Gemma Marriott (c), Katherine Speed, Alicia Presland, Amelia Kemp, Abigail Butcher, Anisha Patel, Bethan Robinson, Bethany Ascott, Ella Phillips, Ilenia Sims, Mabel Reid, Bella Howarth, Emily Carpenter, Poppy Smart, Erica turner

Predicted Playing XI

Gemma Marriott (C) All-rounder Annabelle Howarth Batter Amelia Kemp All-rounder Katherine Speed Batter Bethany Ascott All-rounder Ilenia Sims All-rounder Mabel Reid Bowler Ella Phillips Bowler Poppy Smart Wicket-keeper Bethan Robinson Bowler Anisha Patel Bowler

Northamptonshire Women Recent Form

Northamptonshire Women had a phenomenal start to their campaign. However, the team suffered a huge loss in the last game as they lost against Derbyshire Women by 17 runs. They have a strong squad and will be looking to bounce back after a poor game in their previous outing.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Flora Davies Batter Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder D’nica Roff Bowler April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

The Leicestershire Women displayed a glimpse of hope as they secured their first victory of the tournament. The team will need a better batting performance to outplay Northamptonshire Women in the next game.

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met twice in the 20 over format where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Northamptonshire Women won- 1

Leicestershire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women Opening Partnership to be over XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker is a reliable batter in the top order. Francesca Sweet is relatively a fresher face, but has shown tremendous form with the bat. The duo posted 63, 28 and 0 before their first dismissal in the last three games. Brooker faced an unfortunate dismissal at 0 whereas Sweet remained unbeaten at 67 runs. Both the batters average well in the current competition and are expected to score higher before their first dismissal.

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Foxes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Steelbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now!

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Batters

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet has found her footing in the competition. She has scored 117 runs in 3 games at an average of 58.50, making her the best batter from her side. She knocked an unbeaten 67 runs in the last game. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game against Northamptonshire.

Abby Butcher to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Batter

It was Abby Butcher’s first game in the competition in the last fixture where she scored 47 runs. The team needed a strong batting presence and will be happy after Butcher’s knock in the last game.

Leicestershire Women vs Northamptonshire Women Top Bowlers

Ellie Phillips to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Ellie Phillips is the best bowler from the side. She has picked 4 wickets in 3 games of the tournament. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ilenia Sims to be Northamptonshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lenny Sims stands as the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire Women with 5 wickets in three innings and an excellent average. She picked three wickets in the last game and is also rather conservative with conceding runs. She is the top pick against Leicestershire Women as well.