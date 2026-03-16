Facts: Worcestershire Women and Leicestershire Women have never met in the 20 over format before.

Leicestershire Women are placed at the 4th place of the group table whereas Worcestershire Women are at the 5th place of the North Group.

Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Chance of Winning

Worcestershire Women had a humiliating exit from the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They were knocked out in the first round of games after a disappointing batting display. They had a terrible start to their campaign in the current competition and lost both their games so far. They are placed at the 5th place of the North Group table with no points so far.

Leicestershire Women had a terrible start to their campaign in this season of the Blast. The team lost their first game. In an effort to revive their campaign, the team bowled well in the next game but could not bat well in the fixture. With two losses, the team is placed at the 4th place of the North Group Table. The team will be looking to earn their first set of points with a win in the next game.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Tips

Worcestershire Women played against Derbyshire Women in their previous game of the competition. Worcestershire Women batted first in the game and secured 53 runs in the game. Bryony Gillgrass and Clare Boycott scored 14 runs each while the rest of the squad bundled out for much cheaper scores. Derbyshire Women chased the target easily and won the game by 7 wickets. Phoebe Brett, Flora Bertwistle and Jess Beach picked a wicket each in the game.

Leicestershire Women played against Yorkshire Women in the last game of the competition. Batting first, Yorkshire Women bundled out for 127 runs in the game. There were several impressive performances in the bowling order. However, Leicestershire failed to chase down the target and were restricted to 101 runs, losing the fixture by 26 runs. Lucy Weston was the best batter with 25 runs in the game. The team has a strong bowling order and will be looking to do better with their batting performances.

Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Toss Prediction

At Grace Road, the balanced and batting-friendly surface generally leads captains to opt for bowling first after winning the toss. T20 Blast data shows the team batting second has edged ahead with 30 wins versus 27 for those batting first. The pitch typically offers early bounce and some movement with the new ball, then settles into a high-scoring deck—ideal for chasing under lights. With short square boundaries, the later ease of stroke-making and dew advantage make bowl-first the smarter toss decision here.

Weather Report

Mild and warm through mid‑June, with highs around 25 °C (77 °F) and nightly lows near 12–15 °C (54–59 °F). Expect mainly cloudy skies with occasional afternoon showers or breezy conditions.

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Emily Churms Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Team Form

Worcestershire Women have failed to make an impact in the competition. They lost both their games so far. The team bundled out for 53 runs in the last game. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Hayley Brown Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Aimee Colquhoun Bowler Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Holly Whitfield All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

Leicestershire Women are struggling in their batting order and have posted low totals in both the games, leading to losses. The team must find their momentum to move ahead in the competition.

Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have not met once in the T20 format before. This will be their first clash in the 20 over format.

Worcestershire Women won- 0

Leicestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women to score higher before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker is a reliable batter in the top order. Francesca Sweet is relatively a fresher face, but the opener has shown potential with a tremendous knock of 37 runs against Northamptonshire in the first game of the competition. The pair secured 63 & 28 runs before their first wicket in the two games so far. Whereas Worcestershire Women had scored 15 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in their last two games. That said, Leicestershire Women are expected to score higher before their first dismissal.

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Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Clare Boycott was the top batter from the side in both the games. She has scored 48 & 14 runs in the two games. She has an average of 31.00 in the competition. Boycott will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Rebecca Brooker to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Rebecca Brooker was the best batter in the three games she played in the T20 Women’s County Cup. She scored 42, 31 & 2 runs in the three games and was the leading batter for Leicestershire Women. She also posted 33 & 20 runs in the two games so far. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Leicestershire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Flora Bertwistle is the best bowler from Worcestershire. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games so far. She took a single wicket in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.

Ellie Phillips to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Ellie Phillips is the best bowler from the side. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games of the tournament. She picked 2 wickets each in both games and has an economy rate of 5.23. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.