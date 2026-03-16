Facts: The sides have met in this competition earlier where Yorkshire Women won the game against Leicestershire Women.

Leicestershire Women are placed at the 2nd place while Yorkshire Women are positioned at the top place of the group table.

Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning

Leicestershire Women had a rough beginning to their Blast campaign, suffering defeats in their opening two matches. They won a few games after that but are coming from a defeat against Worcestershire Women in their last outing. The team is placed at the 2nd place of the North Group table with 13 points. The team will be eager to bounce back with a win in the next fixture.

Yorkshire Women are unfazed and the team to beat this season. The side is having an unbeatable campaign and posted six wins in a row. Their last exploit came against Northamptonshire Women. With six wins and no loss, the team is positioned at the apex position of the North Group standings. They have 29 pointsYorkshire Women are having an unbeaten season so far and possess 24 points. They have a very strong batting and bowling unit and will be expected to dominate their next affair as well.

Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 30%

Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 70%

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Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips

Leicestershire Women went against Worcestershire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Worcestershire Women. Batting first, Leicestershire bundled out for 55 runs in the game. They had their poorest batting innings where only two batters managed to score past 10 runs. Ellen Watson was the top scorer with 14 runs. Worcestershire Women scored 56/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Lucy Weston was the only bowler to get a wicket in the game.

Yorkshire Women’s last game against Northamptonshire Women resulted in their favour. Batting first, Yorkshire broke out of their shell to post 167/4 in 20 overs. Georgia Boyce scored 55 runs while Rebecca Duckworth posted 32 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Northamptonshire Women could only score 114/4, losing the game by 53 runs. Ria Fackrell was the best bowler from Yorkshire as she picked 2 wickets in the game.

Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction

At Grace Road, Leicester, the wicket typically plays as a balanced surface in women's T20 matches—with support for early seamers and spinners, while batting becomes easier as the game progresses. Domestic T20 history shows a slight edge for teams choosing to bowl first, with about 55% of toss winners making that call. Additionally, many captains value that early bowl-first advantage to assess conditions before chasing on a surface that tends to settle later

Weather Report

On Friday, July 18 in Leicester, expect a cool, mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers around 8–9 AM. The weather will brighten into the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds, reaching a comfortable 25–26 °C (77–79 °F)

Leicestershire Women Players List

Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Brooker (C) Batter Francesca Sweet All-rounder Scarlett Hughes Batter Lucy Weston Batter Ellen Watson Wicket-keeper Flora Davies Batter Lara Crofts Bowler Eleanor Phillips All-rounder Lucy Higham All-rounder April Herathge Bowler Emma Thatcher Bowler

Leicestershire Women Recent Form

The Leicestershire Women batted poorly in the last game. The team bundled out at 55 runs, giving away an easy win to Worcestershire Women. The team will face a tough challenge against Yorkshire Women in the next outing.

Yorkshire Women Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.

Predicted Playing XI

Maddie Ward © Wicket-keeper Sterre Kalis Batter Rebecca Duckworth Batter Amelia Oliver Batter Ami Campbell Batter Ria Fackrell All-rounder Olivia Thomas Bowler Georgie Boyce Batter Claudie Cooper Bowler Jessica Woolston Bowler Rachel Slater All-rounder

Yorkshire Women Recent Form

Yorkshire Women is the best team in the competition currently. They have won every game in the competition and will be looking to win the next game as well. Yorkshire Women will be confident in the next game.

Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met in this competition earlier where Yorkshire Women won the game.

Yorkshire Women won- 1

Leicestershire Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds

Leicestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)

Rebecca Brooker and Francesca Sweet open for Leicestershire Women in the current competition. The pair had tremendous opening partnerships in the first two games but they could not do well in the games after that. Brooker ducked out in the last three games and looked out of form. She was replaced by Scarlett Hughes in the opening order. The duo posted the scores of 63, 28, 0, 0, 0 and 16 before their first wicket in the last six games. Yorkshire Women have a decent bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket against Leicestershire Women in the next game.

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Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters

Georgia Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Boyce is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 199 runs in 6 games at an average of 33.16. She scored 55 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Francesca Sweet has found her footing in the competition. She has scored 187 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.40, making her the best batter from her side. She has a strike rate of 111.9. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.

Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers

Emma Thatcher to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Thatcher has picked 7 wickets in 6 games. She is the top wicket taker from the side and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler

The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 15 wickets in 6 games. She took 4 wickets in the last game.