Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Match Prediction
LEI
30%
Chance of Winning
YOR
70%
Parimatch
T20
Grace Road
Facts:
- The sides have met in this competition earlier where Yorkshire Women won the game against Leicestershire Women.
- Leicestershire Women are placed at the 2nd place while Yorkshire Women are positioned at the top place of the group table.
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Chance of Winning
Leicestershire Women had a rough beginning to their Blast campaign, suffering defeats in their opening two matches. They won a few games after that but are coming from a defeat against Worcestershire Women in their last outing. The team is placed at the 2nd place of the North Group table with 13 points. The team will be eager to bounce back with a win in the next fixture.
Yorkshire Women are unfazed and the team to beat this season. The side is having an unbeatable campaign and posted six wins in a row. Their last exploit came against Northamptonshire Women. With six wins and no loss, the team is positioned at the apex position of the North Group standings. They have 29 pointsYorkshire Women are having an unbeaten season so far and possess 24 points. They have a very strong batting and bowling unit and will be expected to dominate their next affair as well.
- Leicestershire Women’s chance of winning: 30%
- Yorkshire Women’s chance of winning: 70%
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Tips
Leicestershire Women went against Worcestershire Women in the last game. It was an easy victory for the Worcestershire Women. Batting first, Leicestershire bundled out for 55 runs in the game. They had their poorest batting innings where only two batters managed to score past 10 runs. Ellen Watson was the top scorer with 14 runs. Worcestershire Women scored 56/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Lucy Weston was the only bowler to get a wicket in the game.
Yorkshire Women’s last game against Northamptonshire Women resulted in their favour. Batting first, Yorkshire broke out of their shell to post 167/4 in 20 overs. Georgia Boyce scored 55 runs while Rebecca Duckworth posted 32 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Northamptonshire Women could only score 114/4, losing the game by 53 runs. Ria Fackrell was the best bowler from Yorkshire as she picked 2 wickets in the game.
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Toss Prediction
At Grace Road, Leicester, the wicket typically plays as a balanced surface in women's T20 matches—with support for early seamers and spinners, while batting becomes easier as the game progresses. Domestic T20 history shows a slight edge for teams choosing to bowl first, with about 55% of toss winners making that call. Additionally, many captains value that early bowl-first advantage to assess conditions before chasing on a surface that tends to settle later
Weather Report
On Friday, July 18 in Leicester, expect a cool, mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers around 8–9 AM. The weather will brighten into the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds, reaching a comfortable 25–26 °C (77–79 °F)
Leicestershire Women Players List
Rebecca Brooker, Molly Abraham, Sophie Bennett (WK), Hayley Brown, Aimee Colquhoun, Laura Crofts, Flora Davies, April Herathge, Ellie Phillips, D’Nica Roff, Bethan Solomon, Francesca Sweet, Prisha Thanawala, Emma Thatcher, Ellen Watson, Lucy Weston, Holly Whitfield
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rebecca Brooker (C)
|
Batter
|
Francesca Sweet
|
All-rounder
|
Scarlett Hughes
|
Batter
|
Lucy Weston
|
Batter
|
Ellen Watson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Flora Davies
|
Batter
|
Lara Crofts
|
Bowler
|
Eleanor Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Higham
|
All-rounder
|
April Herathge
|
Bowler
|
Emma Thatcher
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Women Recent Form
The Leicestershire Women batted poorly in the last game. The team bundled out at 55 runs, giving away an easy win to Worcestershire Women. The team will face a tough challenge against Yorkshire Women in the next outing.
Yorkshire Women Players List
Lauren Winfield-Hill, Ami Campbell, Rebecca Duckworth, Sterre Kalis, Amelia Love, Erin Thomas, Maddie Ward, Beth Langston, Claudie Cooper, Grace Hall, Olivia Thomas, Ria Fackrell.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Maddie Ward ©
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Rebecca Duckworth
|
Batter
|
Amelia Oliver
|
Batter
|
Ami Campbell
|
Batter
|
Ria Fackrell
|
All-rounder
|
Olivia Thomas
|
Bowler
|
Georgie Boyce
|
Batter
|
Claudie Cooper
|
Bowler
|
Jessica Woolston
|
Bowler
|
Rachel Slater
|
All-rounder
Yorkshire Women Recent Form
Yorkshire Women is the best team in the competition currently. They have won every game in the competition and will be looking to win the next game as well. Yorkshire Women will be confident in the next game.
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met in this competition earlier where Yorkshire Women won the game.
Yorkshire Women won- 1
Leicestershire Women won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Betting Odds
Leicestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX runs (1.87@Parimatch)
Rebecca Brooker and Francesca Sweet open for Leicestershire Women in the current competition. The pair had tremendous opening partnerships in the first two games but they could not do well in the games after that. Brooker ducked out in the last three games and looked out of form. She was replaced by Scarlett Hughes in the opening order. The duo posted the scores of 63, 28, 0, 0, 0 and 16 before their first wicket in the last six games. Yorkshire Women have a decent bowling order and will be looking to pick an early wicket against Leicestershire Women in the next game.
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women
T20
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Batters
Georgia Boyce to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Batter
Georgia Boyce is the top batter from the side in the competition. She has scored 199 runs in 6 games at an average of 33.16. She scored 55 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Francesca Sweet to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler
Francesca Sweet has found her footing in the competition. She has scored 187 runs in 6 games at an average of 37.40, making her the best batter from her side. She has a strike rate of 111.9. Francesca Sweet will be the top batting pick from the side in the next game.
Leicestershire Women vs Yorkshire Women Top Bowlers
Emma Thatcher to be Leicestershire Women’s Best Bowler
Emma Thatcher has picked 7 wickets in 6 games. She is the top wicket taker from the side and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Ria Fackrell to be Yorkshire Women’s Best Bowler
The team is very relieved to have Fackrell in the squad with her expertise in both the departments. She has picked 15 wickets in 6 games. She took 4 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Yorkshire Women
- Leicestershire Women to win @ 2.63 (Parimatch)
- Yorkshire Women to win @ 1.43 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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