Facts: Middlesex Women have won their first game in the competition and lead the South group with 5 points.

Both the sides participated in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 where Glamorgan Women reached the 3rd round while Middlesex were knocked out in the 1st round of games.

Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Chance of Winning

For the first time in history, the 2025 T20 Blast will feature full alignment between the men’s and women’s games. This groundbreaking season will showcase 52 double-headers, with both men's and women’s matches played back-to-back. All 18 first-class counties are set to host at least one of these double-headers, bringing T20 action to nearly 30 venues across the country.

Middlesex Women were impressive in the Metro Bank One Day Cup where they were unbeatable. Middlesex Women, led by experienced Saskia Horley, bounced back after their early exit from the County Cup. They won their first game against Sussex Women by 8 wickets to currently lead the South Group with 5 points. The team relies on their bowling order and will be confident in the next game as well.

Glamorgan was better than Middlesex in the T20 Women’s County Cup. The team cruised through two rounds but were knocked out in the 3rd round of the games. The team’s batting order looks intact and will be complemented by various reliable figures in the bowling order. Lauren Parfitt will lead the side this season.

Glamorgan Women’s chance of winning: 55%

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Tips

Middlesex Women has played a single game in the competition. They went against Sussex Women in the last game where they managed to win the game by 8 wickets. Sussex Women scored 102/7 in the game. Anaya Patel was the best bowler from the side with 4 wickets in the game. While chasing the target, Riva Pindoria's fantastic knock of an unbeaten 50 helped her side to bag a victory. Middlesex Women scored 103/2 to win the match by 8 wickets.

Glamorgan Women were knocked out in the 3rd round of the T20 Women’s County Cup. The team played well in their first two games but could not replicate the same in the 3rd game against Lancashire. Lancashire Women scored 167/4 in the game while Glamorgan Women could only come up with 86 runs to lose the game by 81 runs. Glamorgan has a good batting depth and will be ready to kick off their campaign on a winning note.

Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Toss Prediction

At Merchant Taylors' School Ground in Northwood, the pitch is known to be batting-friendly, offering good pace and bounce that favor stroke play. Historical data indicates that teams winning the toss often choose to bat first to capitalize on these favorable conditions. In T20 matches at this venue, the team batting first has won 3 out of 4 games. Therefore, it's likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first to set a challenging total.

Weather Report

Though skies are mostly cloudy, rain is unlikely, and the breezy afternoon could offer pleasant air circulation. The temperature will peak at 21 degree Celsius.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Finty Trussler All-Rounder Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Sarah Pearson Batter Artemis Downer All-Rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Katie Wolfe Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler

Middlesex Women Recent Form

Middlesex Women were knocked out in the group stage of the Women’s County Cup 2025. The team displayed a weak batting order and must improve on that to have a winning chance here.

Glamorgan Women Players List

Lauren Parfitt (c), Beatrix Ellis, Charlotte Scarborough, Rose Megan Evans, Emily Burke, Katy Cobb, Bethan Gammon, Georgia Louise Parfitt, Daisy Jeanes, Eve Jackson, Gemma Porter, Maria Sahabdeen, Poppy Walker, Sara Phillips.

Predicted Playing XI

Daisy Jeanes All-rounder Lauren Parfitt (C) All-rounder Bethan Gammon Batter Charlotte Scarborough Batter Beatrix Ellis Batter Emily Burke All-rounder Gemma Porter Bowler Eve Jackson Bowler Georgia Louise Parfitt Wicket-keeper Sara Phillips Bowler Katy Cobb Bowler

Glamorgan Women Team Form

Beatrix Ellis and Lauren Parfitt have led their batting quite well and Glamorgan Women’s bowlers have what it takes to defend the scores set by their team.

Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to clash in the format. This will be their first T20 meeting.

Middlesex Women won- 0

Glamorgan Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to score well before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Naomi Dattani is the opening batter from the side and holds a ton of experience in the T20 setting. The batter was knocked out early at 5 runs in the last game but will be looking to strike back in the next game. Whereas Riva Pindoria knocked 50 runs against Sussex, opening for the team in the last game. The pair scored 27 runs before their first dismissal in the game. They will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Batters

Riva Pindoria to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Riva Pindoria played a beautiful knock of an unbeaten 50 runs in the last game to win the game for her side. She smashed 6 boundaries in her innings. That said, she will come in as the best batting figure from the side in this game.

Bea Ellis to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Batter

Bea Ellis was among the top batters for Glamorgan Women. She knocked 77, 33 & 3 runs in the three games of the T20 Women’s County Cup. She was the top scorer from the side and will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Middlesex Women vs Glamorgan Women Top Bowlers

Anaya Patel to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Anaya Patel is a spectacular bowler from the side. She picked 3 wickets in the only game Middlesex played in the County cup. Coming into this competition, she skillfully picked 4 wickets to hold Sussex Women into submission. Patel will be leading the bowling order of the side in the next game.

Emily Burke to be Glamorgan Women’s Best Bowler

Emily Burke has been very consistent with the ball overall. She has picked 4 wickets for the side in the County Cup and will be leading the bowling order of the side.