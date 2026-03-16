Facts: Middlesex Women is placed at the top of the South Group table.

Both the sides participated in the recently concluded T20 Women’s County Cup 2025 where Kent Women reached the quarter finals while Middlesex were knocked out in the 1st round of games.

Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Chance of Winning

Middlesex Women were impressive in the Metro Bank One Day Cup where they were unbeatable. Middlesex Women, led by experienced Saskia Horley, bounced back after their early exit from the County Cup. Coming into this competition, the team won both their games so far and sit atop the South group table with 9 points. The team will be thrilled for their next outing.

Kent was better than Middlesex in the T20 Women’s County Cup. The team cruised through three rounds but were knocked out in the quarter finals of the tournament. The team’s batting order looks intact and will be complemented by various reliable figures in the bowling order. Megan Belt will lead the side this season.

Kent Women’s chance of winning: 35%

Middlesex Women’s chance of winning: 65%

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Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Betting Tips

Middlesex Women clashed against Glamorgan Women in their fixture of the competition. Middlesex bowled extremely well to dismiss the entire batting order of Glamorgan Women at 77 runs. Lauren Turner, Sonali Patel and Hannah Davies picked 2 wickets each in the fixture. The team faced some resistance while chasing the target. Saskia Horley chipped in 21 runs while Finty Trussler scored 19 runs to eventually help their side to win the game by 4 wickets.

Kent Women were knocked out in the quarter finals of the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They played their last game against the Blaze Women. Despite batting well in the previous games, the team could not replicate the same in this fixture. The Blaze Women amassed 177/4 in 20 overs. Isabella James picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, the team bundled out at 71 runs to lose the game by 106 runs. The team will be looking to lead a better campaign in this competition.

Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Toss Prediction

Historical data from Women's T20 matches at this venue indicates a significant advantage for teams batting second. In the last five matches, teams that chose to field first after winning the toss secured victory in four instances, while only one team succeeded when batting first. The pitch at Brunton Memorial Ground tends to favor fast bowlers early on due to a slight grass cover, making initial batting challenging. However, as the game progresses, the surface becomes more conducive to batting, providing an edge to the chasing team.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Radlett on June 8, 2025, predicts partly sunny conditions with a high of 18°C (64°F) and a low of 9°C (48°F). Such conditions are conducive to cricket, with minimal chances of weather-related interruptions.

Middlesex Women Players List

Saskia Horley (C), Anisha Dissanayake, Artemis Downer, Georgia Irving, Sarah Pearson, Riva Pindoria, Issy Routledge, Pippa Sproul, Finty Trussler, Lauren Turner, Anaya Patel, Katie Wolfe, Naomi Dattani

Predicted Playing XI

Issy Routledge All-Rounder Pippa Sproul Wicketkeeper Finty Trussler All-Rounder Saskia Horley (C) Batter Georgia Irving Wicketkeeper Riva Pindoria Batter Sarah Pearson Batter Artemis Downer All-Rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Katie Wolfe Bowler Anisha Dissanayake Bowler

Middlesex Women Recent Form

Middlesex Women have displayed phenomenal form in the past two games of the competition. They have won both the games. In the last game, the bowling order bundled out Glamorgan Women at 77 runs to make it easy for the batters to snatch the win.

Kent Women Players List

Megan Belt (c), Coco Streets, Jessica Bird, Jodie Hobson, Megan Sturge, Sophie Singer, Amy Gordon, Ella Darlington, Elsa Barnfather, Grace Poole, Isobel Kirby, Laura Bailey, Emily Thompson, Molly Davis, Alice Grant, Genevieve Jeer, Isabella James, Sydney Gorham, Tilly Callaghan, Zeena Bilal.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Gordon All-rounder Grace Poole All-rounder Jessica Bird All-rounder Coco Streets Batter Isobel Kirby Batter Elsa Barnfather Batter Molly Davis Wicket-keeper Megan Belt (C) Bowler Sydney Gorham Bowler Jodie Hobson Bowler Isabella James Bowler

Kent Women Team Form

Kent Women batted poorly in their last T20 outing. They will contest against Middlesex in their first game of this competition.

Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to clash in the format. This will be their first T20 meeting.

Middlesex Women won- 0

Kent Women won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Betting Odds

Middlesex Women to score low before their 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Midllesex Women scored 27 runs before their first dismissal in the first game. Riva Pindoria played an excellent knock whereas Naomi Dattani fell pretty early. Dattani was replaced by Isabella Routledge in the opening order. However, the new pair secured only 10 runs before the first dismissal. Middlesex Women have played well in the competition but their batting order still lacks the spark. That said, the team is likely to face an early dismissal in the next game.

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Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Top Batters

Riva Pindoria to be Middlesex Women’s Best Batter

Riva Pindoria played a beautiful knock of an unbeaten 50 runs in the last game to win the game for her side. She smashed 6 boundaries in her innings. In the previous game, she knocked only 5 runs in the game. That said, she will come in as the best batting figure from the side in this game.

Amy Gordon to be Kent Women’s Best Batter

Amy Gordon is a very capable batter in the team. She scored 20, 26, 42 & 8 runs in the last four T20 outings. Gordon will be expected to bat well in her first innings of the competition.

Middlesex Women vs Kent Women Top Bowlers

Anaya Patel to be Middlesex Women’s Best Bowler

Anaya Patel is a spectacular bowler from the side. Coming into this competition, she skillfully picked 4 wickets to hold Sussex Women into submission. She picked a wicket in the next game. Patel will be leading the bowling order of the side in the next game.

Megan Belt to be Kent Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Belt is a very prolific bowler in the team. She picked 6 wickets in the four games of the T20 County Cup. Belt is also the captain of the team and will lead her side in the next game.